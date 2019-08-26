Bebe Rexha is stunning in silver at the VMAs.

The "I'm a Mess" singer showed up looking polished and pretty in a custom Christian Siriano dress on the red carpet at MTV's 2019 Video Music Awards on Monday night -- but apparently her look was a last-minute miracle!

"I had nothing to wear!" Rexha dished to ET's Keltie Knight. "[Christian] showed up two hours ago and he literally made this. Like, he made it and I love it and I'm excited!"

Another thing that that the blonde beauty is excited about lately? Touring with the Jonas Brothers!

"They're so amazing. I'm shocked every night," she gushed of her new gig as the JBros' opening act. "I met Sophie Turner. I met Danielle [Jonas.] I still have to meet Priyanka [Chopra] but [it's] incredible. It's been so much fun."

Rexha also opened up to ET about her recent Instagram interaction with Taylor Swift.

Earlier this month, the 29-year-old songstress took to Instagram claiming that she had been told by a music executive that she shouldn’t be posting sexy photos at her age.

"I posted about an executive in the music business saying I was too old to be sexy because I'm 29, turning 30 -- which I think is complete BS and Taylor commented on it and has been such a big supporter," she explained. "I didn't expect that and I freaked out because, like, it's Taylor Swift! It's really cool to have another female to support me. It's really hard to find in the music business."

Want more VMAs content? Here's absolutely everything you need to know about the show!

The VMAs will air from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

