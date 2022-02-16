Bed Bath & Beyond's Presidents' Day Sale Has Major Discounts on Cookware, Furniture and More
Presidents' Day is right around the corner, which means you can start saving on your favorite products right now. Bed Bath & Beyond has launched its Presidents' Day Sale ahead of the holiday, featuring deals up to 50% off kitchen gadgets, vacuums, home decor and more.
Although it might still be cold outside, you're likely ready for spring cleaning. While you're tidying up your home, you're probably mapping out a fresh new look for each room. If you need new decor, furniture or anything else to finish polishing your home, Bed Bath & Beyond has you covered.
Through Feb. 24, the home and bath retailer is offering major discounts on plenty of home essentials during the brand's Presidents' Day Sale. You can save up to $100 on vacuums like the Bissel SpinWave Plus 2-in-1 Robotic Mop and Vac, which makes keeping your floors clean a whole lot easier. With up to 40% off on certain kitchen appliances and up to $80 off cookware, you can also revitalize your culinary prowess with some brand-new tools.
If you're a Beyond+ member, you can earn additional savings on select items in the Bed Bath & Beyond sale. For just $29 a year, sign up for the Beyond+ program and get an extra 20% off your entire purchase and free shipping.
Below, shop ET's fave picks from Bed Bath & Beyond's Presidents' Day Sale.
Looking for more Presidents’ Day deals? Don’t miss the best sales on appliances, furniture, mattresses, and beauty this weekend.
