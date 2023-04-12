Béis Launches Luggage and Weekender Bags in Three New Colors for Your Spring and Summer Travels
Between spring weddings, work trips, Mother's Day and summer vacations, peak travel season is upon us, and it’s already busy. Whether you are visiting family or embarking on a much-needed getaway, a great carry-on or weekender bag is a necessity. Just in time for your spring and summer trips, Béis released fan-favorite styles in three bright, limited-edition hues.
Inspired by Wanderlust Creamery sherbet flavors, the Béis Sherbert Collection includes the brand's best-selling travel gear in fun new colors: Berry, Creamsicle, and Citron. From the Carry-On Roller and TikTok-favorite Weekender bag to dopp kits, cosmetic cases and more, prices of this sweet collection range from $38 to $328, so you can jetset in style.
Co-founded by actress Shay Mitchell, Béis travel bags were created to be functional, stylish, and affordable. The smooth rolling Large Check-in Roller holds everything you need without going over the baggage weight limit thanks to the built-in weight limit indicator. Equally innovative is the Weekender loved by TikTok for its bottom compartment designed to keep your shoes, toiletries and travel essentials separate.
Ahead, shop our favorite luggage and weekender bags from the Béis Sherbert Collection and grab your new go-to travel accessories.
This tote’s easy-access opening makes getting everything in and out a breeze. Plus, the bottom compartment is designed to keep your shoes, toiletries and travel essentials separate—you can even stash a hair dryer in there.
This bag is a minimalist's dream and is perfect for your personal item, an overnight trip, or even a weekend away.
A trolley handle with a cushioned, silicone grip to ensure your hand never feels the stress of travel. Plus, the interior expands an extra 2 inches, so wherever you go, you can bring a little something back.
This smooth rolling 26" luggage holds everything you need without going over the baggage weight limit, thanks to the handy weight limit indicator.
Keep everything organized with 2 inches of optional expansion, compression flaps and straps with pockets galore. The TSA-approved combination lock is the cherry, and peace of mind, on top.
