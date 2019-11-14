Here's the first look at Ben Affleck in perhaps his most emotional performance yet.

The trailer for the moving drama, The Way Back, was released on Thursday, and shows the 47-year-old actor playing an alcoholic struggling to hold it together as he coaches his high school alma mater's basketball team.

"So proud of this one and the incredible team behind it," Affleck tweeted along with the trailer. "Here’s your first look at #TheWayBack, a story of endurance and redemption. In theaters this March."

So proud of this one and the incredible team behind it. Here’s your first look at #TheWayBack, a story of endurance and redemption. In theaters this March. pic.twitter.com/uqbdHhTIGh — Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) November 14, 2019

In the clip, Affleck's character, Jack Cunningham, struggles with addiction following a tragic loss and is seen drinking on the job and guzzling vodka. Later in the trailer, Jack is carried out of bars, painfully falling down stairs, and crashing his car into another parked vehicle, seemingly all while under the influence.

"I spent a lot of time hurting myself. I made a lot of bad decisions. I have a lot of regrets," Affleck, as Jack, says in the trailer over a scene of his character crying.

The film is particularly poignant as it was filmed shortly after Affleck checked out of a 40-day stint in rehab in October 2018 to help combat his own struggles with alcohol addiction.

Affleck renewed sobriety concerns last month when he was filmed stumbling in the street after attending the UNICEF Masquerade Ball in West Hollywood. The Oscar winner told paparazzi the next day, “You know, it happens. Just slipped, but I’m not going to let it derail me."

The Way Back hits theaters on March 6.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Ben Affleck Addresses Sobriety Setback Embed Code Restart

Ben Affleck Says He 'Just Slipped' After Video Sparks Sobriety Concerns

Matt Damon Shares an Update on 'The Last Duel' With Ben Affleck (Exclusive)

Is Ben Affleck Dating Musician Katie Cherry?

Related Gallery