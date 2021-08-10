Back to school season is here! With over a year of virtual learning, many parents are gearing up for their kids to return back to in-person learning. While it's shaping up to be an interesting year to be in (or out of) the classroom, Amazon is giving us good reasons for a shoe refresh with their Back to School Sale! There are tons of deals on everything you need for the new school year with Amazon's Back to School Sale. On the top of that list is Skechers -- whether you need new shoes to workout in or you just want casual kicks, we put together a list of our favorite Skechers deals from Amazon.

Beyond Skechers, we're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories with Amazon's Back to School Sale: electronics including the Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Fire Tablet, Fire TV Stick and Amazon Kindle, laptop deals, home decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, workout shorts, travel gear, designer handbags, designer sunglasses, outdoor furniture, spring jackets, athleisure, an Amazon device like a Fire tablet, Fire HD, or a Kindle ebook, tv deals, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, bras, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, kids/baby gear, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, toys and more.

Plus, you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can join in on the biggest discounts outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday from the retail giant.

Check out ET Style's top picks of the best Skechers deals we have curated with deep discounts with Amazon's Back to School Sale.

Skechers D'lites Biggest Fan Amazon Skechers D'lites Biggest Fan If you're looking for a new pair of comfortable shoes, let us introduce you to Skechers Sport D'lites Biggest Fan. The memory foam insole so you can stay on your feet longer. Bonus: the insole is air-cooled. $45 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $65) Buy Now

Skechers Max Cushioning Elite-Performance Walking & Running Shoe Amazon Skechers Max Cushioning Elite-Performance Walking & Running Shoe Whether you're need a shoe to get back into running or you need a comfortable walking shoe, Max Cushioning Elite-Performance Walking & Running Shoe can help you reach your destination. This shoe offers extra cushioning, support and durability with its Ultra Go comfort platform while the insole cushion is an air-cooled mat with shock absorption when you pound the pavement. $75 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $95) BUY NOW

Skechers Segment Melego Chukka Boot Amazon Skechers Segment Melego Chukka Boot Hit the trails or hit the office in the Skechers Segment Melego Chukka Boot. The shock-absorbing midsole paired with the flexible rubber high traction outsole make it an ultra-comfortable outdoor shoe while the Relaxed Fit® design gives your foot heel-to-toe comfort. $73 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90) Buy Now

