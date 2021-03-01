Shopping

Best Amazon Big Winter Deals on Baby Essentials

By ETonline Staff
Kids and baby deals
As the winter season is well underway, Amazon's Big Winter Sale is here and full of deep discounts and markdowns! 

Now's the perfect time to grab deals for the whole family, including your little ones. A range of kids, baby products and gear for newborns are on sale even after the holidays. Shop major deals on baby clothing, shoes, accessories, strollers, toys and so many more items. Amazon also have tons of items for the moms as well! Find deals on chic clothes, walking shoes, fitness trackers, and more for Mothers-to-be.

Shop ET's Maternity and Baby Guide to find top essentials and gifts for new moms. 

Amazon's Big Winter Sale has a bunch of additional discounts on tons of other times including, electronics, home decor items, women's clothing, kitchen accessories, camping gear, travel gear, winter clothing, designer handbags, sweaters, winter coats, sleepwear, designer dresses, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, watches, handbags, furniture and bedding, daily essentials and more. 

With their new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to tackle your New Year's resolution and self-care to start your New Year off right.

Shop our top picks below.

Hatch Baby Rest Sound Machine, Night Light and Time-to-Rise
Hatch Baby Rest Sound Machine, Night Light and Time-to-Rise
Amazon
Hatch Baby Rest Sound Machine, Night Light and Time-to-Rise
From white-noise to a blue night light, this Hatch Baby Rest Sound Machine, Night Light and Time-to-Rise can be controlled right from your phone. This Hatch machine grows with your child from an infant.
$59.99 AT AMAZON
MAM Night Pacifiers
MAM Night Pacifiers
Amazon
MAM Night Pacifiers
A 2-pack of BPA-free silicone baby pacifiers. These Pacifiers glow in the dark to help your baby to locate it at night. With over 6,400 5-star reviews, these pacifiers are a must-buy.
$5.48 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $7.49)
Touched by Nature Unisex Baby Organic Cotton Bibs
Touched by Nature Unisex Baby Organic Cotton Bibs
Amazon
Touched by Nature Unisex Baby Organic Cotton Bibs
These bibs are too cute to pass up. They have a hook and loop closure and the multi-layered organic cotton absorbs drools and spills.
$12.99 ON AMAZON
JCW Multi-Function Breastfeeding Pillow
Multi-Function Breastfeeding Pillow Maternity Nursing Pillow，Adjustable Height
Amazon
JCW Multi-Function Breastfeeding Pillow
A breastfeeding pillow is a must-have for baby's nursery, but this one is unique because you can adjust its height so baby can nurse comfortably. 
$45.99 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $49.99)
Even Flo Vive Travel System with Embrace, Spearmint Spree
Vive Travel System with Embrace
Amazon
Even Flo Vive Travel System with Embrace, Spearmint Spree
This baby travel system is a stroller, car seat and baby carrier all in one. It's easy to click the carrier in and out of the stroller when you need a car seat. It doesn't just hold baby — it has a full storage basket and two cup holders for mom. 
$182.58 ON AMAZON
RUVALINO Diaper Bag Backpack
Diaper Bag Backpack, RUVALINO Multifunction Travel Back Pack Maternity Baby Changing Bags, Large Capacity, Waterproof and Stylish, Gray
Amazon
RUVALINO Diaper Bag Backpack
There's a good reason this is a best seller among Amazon baby essentials: it's stylish and practical. If you're just starting a list for your baby shower, this bag can double as a hospital bag before the baby arrives. And when baby gets here, you'll be prepared for anything. It holds everything a newborn baby needs—teethers, toys, bottles, baby clothes, cloth diapers — and it's on sale!     
$29.99 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $69.99)
Kolcraft Pure Sleep Therapeutic 150 Waterproof Toddler & Baby Crib Mattress
Kolcraft Pure Sleep Therapeutic 150 Waterproof Toddler & Baby Crib Mattress
Amazon
Kolcraft Pure Sleep Therapeutic 150 Waterproof Toddler & Baby Crib Mattress
The Pure Sleep Therapeutic crib mattress is an investment for your baby. While a swaddled baby sleeps comfortably with this mattress, it also works well for older babies and toddlers. It comes with waterproof covers that wipe clean with a damp cloth as well.  
$59.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $69.99)
New Medela Portable Electric Breast Pump
New Medela MaxFlow, Electric Breast Pump Closed System, Portable Breastpump
Amazon
New Medela Portable Electric Breast Pump
If you didn't get a breast pump in your new parent welcome box, you might want to jump on this deal. You get a full electric breast pump system at $50 off the original price. Bonus: it's portable. 
$199.99 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $249.99)
Summer 3Dlite+ Convenience Stroller
Summer 3Dlite+ Convenience Stroller
Amazon
Summer 3Dlite+ Convenience Stroller
A lightweight stroller is a must. This Summer 3Dlite+ Convenience Stroller is one you can take anyway. Grab one while it's over 20% off and supplies still last.
$90.69 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $129.99)
The First Years Comfort Deluxe Newborn to Toddler Tub
The First Years Sure Comfort Deluxe Newborn to Toddler Tub in Teal
Amazon
The First Years Comfort Deluxe Newborn to Toddler Tub
After a day of diaper changes, give baby a spa treatment in this tub. It's designed to keep babies comfortable while they bathe.
$19.99 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $21.99)
JLB7tech Video Baby Monitor with One Digital Camera
JLB7tech Video Baby Monitor with One Digital Camera
Amazon
JLB7tech Video Baby Monitor with One Digital Camera
A versatile video monitor to keep an eye on baby. 
$63.99 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $106.89)
Suekaphin Wireless Nursing Bra 5pack
Suekaphin Nursing Bra 5pack Wireless V Neck Maternity Nursing Bra Bralette Low Cut Sleeping Breastfeeding with Extra Extenders
Amazon
Suekaphin Wireless Nursing Bra 5pack
If you forgot to put nursing bras on your Amazon baby registry, now's the time to buy! You can save more than $20 on this 5-pack of nursing bras. They're designed to keep mom and baby comfortable with removable padding and a one-step feeding clasp.
$38.99 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $59.99)
Beaulyn Large Capacity Diaper Bag Backpack
Large Capacity
Amazon
Beaulyn Large Capacity Diaper Bag Backpack
If you haven't put together your baby registry yet, you might want to put this diaper bag on it. This roomy bag has enough pockets and compartments to carry all of your baby gear. It comes with a detachable bottle holder and changing pad — all for under $60.
$57.99 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $69.99)
CalMyotis Baby Proofing Table Corner Guards
corner protectors for child safety
Amazon
CalMyotis Baby Proofing Table Corner Guards
Make sure corner protectors are part of your baby-proofing tool kit. The soft, transparent material covers sharp corners to keep babies and toddlers safe from bumps and bruises. 
$9.99 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $12.99)
Amplim Non-contact Digital Infrared Forehead Thermometer for Baby
Medical Grade Noncontact Digital Infrared Forehead Thermometer for Baby and Adult
Amazon
Amplim Non-contact Digital Infrared Forehead Thermometer for Baby
Take baby's temperature the easy way with this medical grade thermometer. It's an infrared thermometer that allows you to take your child's temperature without touching them.
$27.98 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $34.98)
Papablic Baby Bottle Electric Steam Sterilizer and Dryer
Papablic Baby Bottle Electric Steam Sterilizer and Dryer
Amazon
Papablic Baby Bottle Electric Steam Sterilizer and Dryer
Turn it on and the work is done for you. This Papablic Baby Bottle Electric Steam Sterilizer and Dryer is an easy to use and perfect for a complete clean. Hurry on this deal, supplies are going fast!
$69.95 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $98.99)
Amazing Baby Muslin Sleeping Sack with 2-Way Zipper
sleep sack cotton muslin wearable blanket
Amazon
Amazing Baby Muslin Sleeping Sack with 2-Way Zipper
Every new mom should be armed with a sleep sack for baby. Made with breathable cotton muslin, babies stay comfortable and safe while they sleep in this wearable blanket. 
$16.82 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $17.99)
Carter's Baby 2-Pack Fleece Footed Sleep and Play
Simple Joys by Carter's Baby 2-Pack Fleece Footed Sleep and Play
Amazon
Carter's Baby 2-Pack Fleece Footed Sleep and Play
These Carter Footed Fleece Sleep and Play suits comes in multiple prints and colors. The thick, soft material makes these pajamas great for snuggling on cool nights.
$17 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $20)
Dekor Diaper Plus Pail
Diaper Dekor Plus Pail
Amazon
Dekor Diaper Plus Pail
Every nursery needs a diaper pail, but this one is a game-changer: It's hands-free. 
$39.95 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $49.99)
Kolcraft Cloud Plus Lightweight Easy Fold Compact Travel Stroller
Kolcraft Cloud Plus Lightweight Easy Fold Compact Travel Stroller
Amazon
Kolcraft Cloud Plus Lightweight Easy Fold Compact Travel Stroller
This Kolcraft lightweight stroller is perfect for travel. Easy-to-fold and has an extended canopy to protect baby's skin from the sun, but it has a peekaboo window so you can keep an eye on baby. 
$66.49 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $157.37)
MCGMITT Pacifier Clip, Silicone Binky Teether Holder BPA Free Teething Beads
MCGMITT Pacifier Clip, Silicone Binky Teether Holder BPA Free Teething Beads
Amazon
MCGMITT Pacifier Clip, Silicone Binky Teether Holder BPA Free Teething Beads
Arguably the chicest pacifier accessory. These teethers are made of 100% food grade silicone to keep baby safe and soothed. 
REGULARLY $21.05
Wohome Wireless Video Baby Monitor
Wohome LY-135 2.4Ghz Wireless Video Baby Monitor
Amazon
Wohome Wireless Video Baby Monitor
This Wohome Wireless Baby Monitor features a TEM/Sound Alert, 2-Way Talk, One-Click Zoom, Thermal Monitor, Night Vision, and displays a 900ft Range.
$120 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $129.99)
Lusso Gear Kids Travel Tray
Lusso Gear Kids Travel Tray
Amazon
Lusso Gear Kids Travel Tray
Keep your little one entertained on your next road trip with this convenient tray. It comes with pockets to hold markers and crayons and a dry-erase board that doubles as portable table. The entertainment center is complete with a tablet stand. 
$23.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $38.38)
ZIRUNG Diaper Bag Backpack Multifunction Baby Bag
ZIRUNG Diaper Bag Backpack Multifunction Baby Bag
Amazon
ZIRUNG Diaper Bag Backpack Multifunction Baby Bag
You're not a regular mom, you're a cool mom. This stylish bag holds all the baby items you need for a day out, plus stuff for mom! This bag is offered in 4 other colors.  
$36.95 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $43.99)
Dr. Brown's Microwave Steam Sterilizer
Dr. Brown's Microwave Steam Sterilizer
Amazon
Dr. Brown's Microwave Steam Sterilizer
It's never been easier to clean your newborn's bottles. This Dr Brown Microwave Steam Sterilizer is a must-have for all parents, especially through a time like now!
$23.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $32.99)

