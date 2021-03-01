Best Amazon Big Winter Deals on Baby Essentials

As the winter season is well underway, Amazon's Big Winter Sale is here and full of deep discounts and markdowns!

Now's the perfect time to grab deals for the whole family, including your little ones. A range of kids, baby products and gear for newborns are on sale even after the holidays. Shop major deals on baby clothing, shoes, accessories, strollers, toys and so many more items. Amazon also have tons of items for the moms as well! Find deals on chic clothes, walking shoes, fitness trackers, and more for Mothers-to-be.

Shop ET's Maternity and Baby Guide to find top essentials and gifts for new moms.

Amazon's Big Winter Sale has a bunch of additional discounts on tons of other times including, electronics, home decor items, women’s clothing, kitchen accessories, camping gear, travel gear, winter clothing, designer handbags, sweaters, winter coats, sleepwear, designer dresses, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, watches, handbags, furniture and bedding, daily essentials and more.

With their new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to tackle your New Year’s resolution and self-care to start your New Year off right. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more. In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals at Amazon’s New Year, New You sale event just a click away.

Be sure to log into your Prime account to unlock all the discounts. If you don't have a Prime membership yet, sign up for a 30-day free trial.

Shop our top picks below and check back as we update you with more on Amazon's Big Winter Sale.

Hatch Baby Rest Sound Machine, Night Light and Time-to-Rise Amazon Hatch Baby Rest Sound Machine, Night Light and Time-to-Rise From white-noise to a blue night light, this Hatch Baby Rest Sound Machine, Night Light and Time-to-Rise can be controlled right from your phone. This Hatch machine grows with your child from an infant. $59.99 AT AMAZON Buy Now

MAM Night Pacifiers Amazon MAM Night Pacifiers A 2-pack of BPA-free silicone baby pacifiers. These Pacifiers glow in the dark to help your baby to locate it at night. With over 6,400 5-star reviews, these pacifiers are a must-buy. $5.48 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $7.49) Buy Now

Touched by Nature Unisex Baby Organic Cotton Bibs Amazon Touched by Nature Unisex Baby Organic Cotton Bibs These bibs are too cute to pass up. They have a hook and loop closure and the multi-layered organic cotton absorbs drools and spills. $12.99 ON AMAZON Buy Now

JCW Multi-Function Breastfeeding Pillow Amazon JCW Multi-Function Breastfeeding Pillow A breastfeeding pillow is a must-have for baby's nursery, but this one is unique because you can adjust its height so baby can nurse comfortably. $45.99 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $49.99) Buy Now

Even Flo Vive Travel System with Embrace, Spearmint Spree Amazon Even Flo Vive Travel System with Embrace, Spearmint Spree This baby travel system is a stroller, car seat and baby carrier all in one. It's easy to click the carrier in and out of the stroller when you need a car seat. It doesn't just hold baby — it has a full storage basket and two cup holders for mom. $182.58 ON AMAZON Buy Now

RUVALINO Diaper Bag Backpack Amazon RUVALINO Diaper Bag Backpack There's a good reason this is a best seller among Amazon baby essentials: it's stylish and practical. If you're just starting a list for your baby shower, this bag can double as a hospital bag before the baby arrives. And when baby gets here, you'll be prepared for anything. It holds everything a newborn baby needs—teethers, toys, bottles, baby clothes, cloth diapers — and it's on sale! $29.99 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $69.99) Buy Now

Kolcraft Pure Sleep Therapeutic 150 Waterproof Toddler & Baby Crib Mattress Amazon Kolcraft Pure Sleep Therapeutic 150 Waterproof Toddler & Baby Crib Mattress The Pure Sleep Therapeutic crib mattress is an investment for your baby. While a swaddled baby sleeps comfortably with this mattress, it also works well for older babies and toddlers. It comes with waterproof covers that wipe clean with a damp cloth as well. $59.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $69.99) Buy Now

New Medela Portable Electric Breast Pump Amazon New Medela Portable Electric Breast Pump If you didn't get a breast pump in your new parent welcome box, you might want to jump on this deal. You get a full electric breast pump system at $50 off the original price. Bonus: it's portable. $199.99 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $249.99) Buy Now

Summer 3Dlite+ Convenience Stroller Amazon Summer 3Dlite+ Convenience Stroller A lightweight stroller is a must. This Summer 3Dlite+ Convenience Stroller is one you can take anyway. Grab one while it's over 20% off and supplies still last. $90.69 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $129.99) Buy Now

The First Years Comfort Deluxe Newborn to Toddler Tub Amazon The First Years Comfort Deluxe Newborn to Toddler Tub After a day of diaper changes, give baby a spa treatment in this tub. It's designed to keep babies comfortable while they bathe. $19.99 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $21.99) Buy Now

Suekaphin Wireless Nursing Bra 5pack Amazon Suekaphin Wireless Nursing Bra 5pack If you forgot to put nursing bras on your Amazon baby registry, now's the time to buy! You can save more than $20 on this 5-pack of nursing bras. They're designed to keep mom and baby comfortable with removable padding and a one-step feeding clasp. $38.99 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $59.99) Buy Now

Beaulyn Large Capacity Diaper Bag Backpack Amazon Beaulyn Large Capacity Diaper Bag Backpack If you haven't put together your baby registry yet, you might want to put this diaper bag on it. This roomy bag has enough pockets and compartments to carry all of your baby gear. It comes with a detachable bottle holder and changing pad — all for under $60. $57.99 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $69.99) Buy Now

CalMyotis Baby Proofing Table Corner Guards Amazon CalMyotis Baby Proofing Table Corner Guards Make sure corner protectors are part of your baby-proofing tool kit. The soft, transparent material covers sharp corners to keep babies and toddlers safe from bumps and bruises. $9.99 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $12.99) Buy Now

Amplim Non-contact Digital Infrared Forehead Thermometer for Baby Amazon Amplim Non-contact Digital Infrared Forehead Thermometer for Baby Take baby's temperature the easy way with this medical grade thermometer. It's an infrared thermometer that allows you to take your child's temperature without touching them. $27.98 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $34.98) Buy Now

Papablic Baby Bottle Electric Steam Sterilizer and Dryer Amazon Papablic Baby Bottle Electric Steam Sterilizer and Dryer Turn it on and the work is done for you. This Papablic Baby Bottle Electric Steam Sterilizer and Dryer is an easy to use and perfect for a complete clean. Hurry on this deal, supplies are going fast! $69.95 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $98.99) Buy Now

Amazing Baby Muslin Sleeping Sack with 2-Way Zipper Amazon Amazing Baby Muslin Sleeping Sack with 2-Way Zipper Every new mom should be armed with a sleep sack for baby. Made with breathable cotton muslin, babies stay comfortable and safe while they sleep in this wearable blanket. $16.82 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $17.99) Buy Now

Carter's Baby 2-Pack Fleece Footed Sleep and Play Amazon Carter's Baby 2-Pack Fleece Footed Sleep and Play These Carter Footed Fleece Sleep and Play suits comes in multiple prints and colors. The thick, soft material makes these pajamas great for snuggling on cool nights. $17 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $20) Buy Now

Dekor Diaper Plus Pail Amazon Dekor Diaper Plus Pail Every nursery needs a diaper pail, but this one is a game-changer: It's hands-free. $39.95 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $49.99) Buy Now

Kolcraft Cloud Plus Lightweight Easy Fold Compact Travel Stroller Amazon Kolcraft Cloud Plus Lightweight Easy Fold Compact Travel Stroller This Kolcraft lightweight stroller is perfect for travel. Easy-to-fold and has an extended canopy to protect baby's skin from the sun, but it has a peekaboo window so you can keep an eye on baby. $66.49 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $157.37) Buy Now

Wohome Wireless Video Baby Monitor Amazon Wohome Wireless Video Baby Monitor This Wohome Wireless Baby Monitor features a TEM/Sound Alert, 2-Way Talk, One-Click Zoom, Thermal Monitor, Night Vision, and displays a 900ft Range. $120 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $129.99) Buy Now

Lusso Gear Kids Travel Tray Amazon Lusso Gear Kids Travel Tray Keep your little one entertained on your next road trip with this convenient tray. It comes with pockets to hold markers and crayons and a dry-erase board that doubles as portable table. The entertainment center is complete with a tablet stand. $23.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $38.38) Buy Now

ZIRUNG Diaper Bag Backpack Multifunction Baby Bag Amazon ZIRUNG Diaper Bag Backpack Multifunction Baby Bag You're not a regular mom, you're a cool mom. This stylish bag holds all the baby items you need for a day out, plus stuff for mom! This bag is offered in 4 other colors. $36.95 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $43.99) Buy Now

Dr. Brown's Microwave Steam Sterilizer Amazon Dr. Brown's Microwave Steam Sterilizer It's never been easier to clean your newborn's bottles. This Dr Brown Microwave Steam Sterilizer is a must-have for all parents, especially through a time like now! $23.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $32.99) Buy Now

