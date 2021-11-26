Black Friday is here! Hey there, Santa. Are you looking to fill up your sleigh with Amazon's Alexa smart home tech? Like Midge from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, we put together a tight ten(-item list) of some of the best Amazon Black Friday deals and the best Amazon gifts to give this year. Toss a Ring video doorbell in your shopping cart for your parents, Echo Frames for your siblings, an Echo Dot Kids for the little ones and an Amazon Fire TV for yourself. And viola! You'll be ready for Christmas like Ebeneezer Scrooge after his three-ghost night.

The super-fast, free shipping you get with your Amazon Prime membership also makes holiday shopping a breeze. So far this year, most Amazon orders are still being delivered in two days or less (given the items are in stock), with one-day and same-day delivery available in some areas.

With this gift guide, you and your family can take Alexa with you anywhere — from the kitchen to the car to the office and even on a run. This list will also come in handy if you receive an Amazon gift card in your stocking. Save these Amazon Alexa gadgets to your wish list and pick them up on December 26.

Alexa, let's get this party started.

Ring Video Doorbell (Wired) Amazon Ring Video Doorbell (Wired) The 2021 Ring Video Doorbell (Wired) features two-way talk, motion detection, night vision and optional 60-day video cloud storage. These video doorbells connect to your phone and Amazon devices, like the Echo Show 8 and the Fire TV Omni Series, so you can always keep a close eye on the goings on at your door. $60 $42 Buy Now

Fire HD10 Tablet Productivity Bundle with Alexa Amazon Fire HD10 Tablet Productivity Bundle with Alexa Alexa can help you be more efficient at work with the new Fire HD10 tablet productivity bundle. This 1080p Full HD tablet — available in 32 or 64 gigabytes of storage — comes with an all-new Bluetooth keyboard and detachable case. On the software side of things, the tablet comes with an onboard Alexa assistant and a free 12-month subscription to Microsoft 365 for up to five compatible devices. This bundle is available only for shoppers in the United States. $270 AND UP $144 AND UP Buy Now

Echo Show 8 (2021 edition) Amazon Echo Show 8 (2021 edition) The second-generation Echo Show 8 is the latest incarnation of the popular, multi-functioning gadget. Outfitted with a large, 8-inch HD touchscreen, it makes video calls, provides entertainment (via Netfilx, YouTube and more), streams music and even provides another screen to check in on your Ring video doorbell cams. $130 $90 Buy Now

Amazon Smart Soap Dispenser Amazon Amazon Smart Soap Dispenser Just when you thought your home couldn't get any smarter, here's the Amazon Smart Soap Dispenser. The Smart Soap Dispenser has a 20-second timer as you lather, is Alexa enabled to play songs and jokes as you wash and it controls how much soap it dispenses. $55 $38 Buy Now

Blink Mini Amazon Blink Mini This Blink Mini is a plug-in security camera with motion detection that allows you to see, speak and hear people and pets within your home. $35 $20 Buy Now

Echo Buds Amazon Echo Buds The Echo Buds bring the power of Alexa straight into your ears. These earbuds have active noise cancellation and can stream music, play podcasts or read Audible audiobooks with the help of your Alexa app. These earbuds will give you five hours of playback on a single charge, or 15 hours with the help of the charging case. $120 $70 Buy Now

Echo Dot Kids (fourth generation) Amazon Echo Dot Kids (fourth generation) The adorable Echo Dot Kids, available in panda and tiger designs, offers kid-friendly features: Young ones can ask Alexa questions, play music and educational games, set alarms, hear bedtime stories and more, all under the guidance of parental controls. Each purchase comes with a year's subscription to Amazon Kids+, offering access to interactive games, family-friendly Audible books and educational programming. $60 $35 Buy Now

Echo Auto Amazon Echo Auto Your house may already be outfitted with Alexa, but is your car? Echo Auto connects to the Alexa app on your phone and plays through car speakers via Bluetooth or auxiliary input. Use it for hands-free music streaming, navigation or to hear the weather forecast. It's easy to install too: It securely mounts on dashboard air vents, with no extra equipment needed. $50 $15 Buy Now

Echo Frames Amazon Echo Frames Can't get enough Alexa, but your family already has an Echo in every room? Look no further than the Echo Frames. That's right, you can wear Alexa on your face while protecting your eyes from the sun. The Echo Frames sunglasses are available with black or blue polarized lenses. Amazon also offers prescription-ready frames in four colors. $270 $165 Buy Now

Fire TV Cube Amazon Fire TV Cube The Fire TV Cube is Amazon's top-shelf streaming device. The Cube has a super-fast Hexa-core processor, an Ethernet port and hands-free control of compatible TVs and cable receivers. $120 $80 Buy Now

Amazon Fire TV Omni Amazon Amazon Fire TV Omni Amazon's new Amazon Fire TV line features a ton of connectivity between the televisions and the rest of Amazon's device universe. For example, the Omni Series model gives you the ability to picture-in-picture your favorite shows and the live video from your Ring camera. Additionally, with this model, you won't have to talk into your remote: The Omni comes equipped with a far-field microphone for hands-free requests ala "Alexa, play TikTok." $300 AND UP Buy Now

Amazon Astro robot Amazon Amazon Astro robot Meet Astro — Alexa, but on wheels. Amazon's new robot would certainly be an impressive gift to give — if you can get an invitation, that is. The first run of this rolling home helper is available by invitation only. But what does Astro do? The robot can alert you if it detects certain sounds or an unrecognized person in your home. And because this little guy can wheel around your home, it also allows you to check on different rooms, from anywhere, with just one device. $1000 Request Invitation

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Black Friday Deals 2021 You Can Shop Now

Amazon's Black Friday Sale: Best Deals on Athleisure

Amazon Black Friday Sale: Save $500 on Roku TVs and More Tech Deals

Amazon's Black Friday Sale: Best Deals on Leggings

Kate Middleton's Go-To Sneakers Are On Sale for Black Friday

Amazon's Best Black Friday Deals on Anti-Aging Skincare Products

Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale: The Best Deals on Boots and Shoes

Amazon Black Friday Deals: Shop 1 Carat Diamond Earrings Under $600

Best Amazon Holiday Gifts Under $50

Best Amazon Holiday Gifts Under $100

Save $800 on the Celeb-Fave Samsung Frame TV