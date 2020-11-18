Best Amazon Black Friday Deals on Designer Sunglasses -- Gucci, Coach, Ray-Ban, Oakley & More
Shade up at the Amazon Black Friday sale.
Amazon Black Friday is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, DL1961 jeans, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Black Friday sale. Not onlydoes the sale include theabove mentioned brandsand Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brandmarkdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.
If, like us, you’ve lost one too many pairs of sunglasses over past summers, there’s a great range of discounted pairs up for grabs. Prices are as low as $13.94 for these pink and gold, round, metal framed SOJOS sunnies. Popular brands like Ray-Ban have also slashed prices for Amazon's Holiday Dash sale.
We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories this week, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, activewear, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, watches, men's clothing, underwear, jewelry, leggings, bras,underwear, jackets, kids/baby gear, cookware, kitchen appliances, home decor and more.
If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of the Amazon Black Friday sale.
Check out ET Style's top designer sunglasses picks below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Best Black Friday 2020 Deals at Amazon -- The Best 231 Sales We've Found
Oprah’s Favorite Things Are at Amazon: Shop Oprah's Fashion Gifts
Best Black Friday 2020 Walmart Deals: Shop the 79 Best Sales
Best Black Friday 2020 Kate Spade Deals at Amazon's Black Friday Sale
Best Black Friday 2020 Deals Available Now - Macy's, Amazon & More
Best Black Friday Deals Under $200 at Amazon
Best Black Friday 2020 Deals on UGG at Amazon
Holiday Gift Guide for Fashion Lovers -- Savage x Fenty, UGG and More
Best Amazon Black Friday 2020 Deals on Jackets and Coats
Best Black Friday Deals Under $100 at Amazon
Best Black Friday Luggage Deals at Amazon - Tumi, Samsonite & More
Kate Spade Sale: Get 75% Off Handbags, Wallets, Clothes, Shoes & More
The Best Marc Jacobs Fashion Deals at the Amazon Holiday Dash sale
Oprah's Favorite Things 2020 You Can Shop on Amazon
The 13 Best Tory Burch Handbags at the Amazon Holiday Dash