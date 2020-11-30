Best Amazon Cyber Monday 2020 Deals on Baby Essentials

Cyber Monday is here and Amazon's Cyber Monday sale is full of deep discounts and markdowns!

Now's the perfect time to start holiday shopping or grab deals for the whole family, including your little ones. A range of kids and baby products are on sale even after Black Friday. Shop major deals on baby clothing, shoes, accessories, strollers, toys and so many more items.

Amazon's Cyber Monday 2020 has a bunch of additional discounts on tons of other times including, electronics, home decor items, women’s clothing, kitchen accessories, camping gear, travel gear, winter clothing, designer handbags, sweaters, winter coats, sleepwear, designer dresses, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, watches, handbags, furniture and bedding, daily essentials and more.

Be sure to log into your Prime account to unlock all the discounts. If you don't have a Prime membership yet, sign up for a 30-day free trial.

Shop our top picks below and check back as we update you more on the best deals.

Baby Bottle Electric Steam Sterilizer and Dryer Papablic Amazon Baby Bottle Electric Steam Sterilizer and Dryer Papablic Turn it on and the work is done for you. This Papablic Baby Bottle Electric Steam Sterilizer and Dryer is an easy to use and perfect for a complete clean. Hurry on this deal, supplies are going fast! REGULARLY $98.99 $52.46 at Amazon

Soothing Teething Mitten with Hygienic Travel Bag Nuby Amazon Soothing Teething Mitten with Hygienic Travel Bag Nuby This is Nuby Soothing Teething Mitten is an essential for the teething babies and moms! REGULARLY $9.99 $7.99 at Amazon

Baby 2-Pack Fleece Footed Sleep and Play Carter's Amazon Baby 2-Pack Fleece Footed Sleep and Play Carter's These Carter Footed Fleece Sleep and Play suits comes in multiple prints and colors. REGULARLY $17 $9.99 at Amazon

Wireless Video Baby Monitor Wohome Amazon Wireless Video Baby Monitor Wohome This Wohome Wireless Baby Monitor features a TEM/Sound Alert, 2-Way Talk, One-Click Zoom, Thermal Monitor, Night Vision, and displays a 900ft Range. REGULARLY $97.99 $71.99 at Amazon

3Dlite+ Convenience Stroller Summer Amazon 3Dlite+ Convenience Stroller Summer A lightweight stroller is a must. This Summer 3Dlite+ Convenience Stroller is one you can take anyway. Grab one while it's over 20% off and supplies still last. REGULARLY $129.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Extend2Fit Convertible Car Seat Graco Amazon Extend2Fit Convertible Car Seat Graco Once your baby has outgrown the infant seat, this Graco convertible car seat will be the only one you need. REGULARLY $199.99 $119.99 at Amazon

Microwave Steam Sterilizer Dr. Brown's Amazon Microwave Steam Sterilizer Dr. Brown's It's never been easier to clean baby's bottles. This Dr Brown Microwave Steam Sterilizer is a must-have for all parents, especially through a time like now! REGULARLY $32.99 $23.99 at Amazon

Kids Travel Tray Lusso Gear Amazon Kids Travel Tray Lusso Gear Keep your little one entertained on your next road trip with this convenient tray. $23.99 at Amazon

Video Baby Monitor with One Digital Camera JLB7tech Amazon Video Baby Monitor with One Digital Camera JLB7tech A versatile video monitor to keep an eye on baby. $63.99 on Amazon

