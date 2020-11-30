Shopping

Best Amazon Cyber Monday 2020 Deals on Baby Essentials

By ETonline Staff
Kids and baby deals
Cyber Monday is here and Amazon's Cyber Monday sale is full of deep discounts and markdowns!

Now's the perfect time to start holiday shopping or grab deals for the whole family, including your little ones. A range of kids and baby products are on sale even after Black Friday. Shop major deals on baby clothing, shoes, accessories, strollers, toys and so many more items. 

Amazon's Cyber Monday 2020 has a bunch of additional discounts on tons of other times including, electronics, home decor items, women’s clothing, kitchen accessories, camping gear, travel gear, winter clothing, designer handbags, sweaters, winter coats, sleepwear, designer dresses, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, jewelry, loungewear, tie dye, watches, handbags, furniture and bedding, daily essentials and more. 

Be sure to log into your Prime account to unlock all the discounts. If you don't have a Prime membership yet, sign up for a 30-day free trial.

Shop our top picks below and check back as we update you more on the best deals. 

Baby Bottle Electric Steam Sterilizer and Dryer
Papablic
Papablic Baby Bottle Electric Steam Sterilizer and Dryer
Amazon
Baby Bottle Electric Steam Sterilizer and Dryer
Papablic
Turn it on and the work is done for you. This Papablic Baby Bottle Electric Steam Sterilizer and Dryer is an easy to use and perfect for a complete clean. Hurry on this deal, supplies are going fast!
REGULARLY $98.99
Soothing Teething Mitten with Hygienic Travel Bag
Nuby
Nuby Soothing Teething Mitten with Hygienic Travel Bag
Amazon
Soothing Teething Mitten with Hygienic Travel Bag
Nuby
This is Nuby Soothing Teething Mitten is an essential for the teething babies and moms! 
REGULARLY $9.99
Baby 2-Pack Fleece Footed Sleep and Play
Carter's
Simple Joys by Carter's Baby 2-Pack Fleece Footed Sleep and Play
Amazon
Baby 2-Pack Fleece Footed Sleep and Play
Carter's
These Carter Footed Fleece Sleep and Play suits comes in multiple prints and colors.
REGULARLY $17
Wireless Video Baby Monitor
Wohome
Wohome LY-135 2.4Ghz Wireless Video Baby Monitor
Amazon
Wireless Video Baby Monitor
Wohome
This Wohome Wireless Baby Monitor features a TEM/Sound Alert, 2-Way Talk, One-Click Zoom, Thermal Monitor, Night Vision, and displays a 900ft Range.
REGULARLY $97.99
3Dlite+ Convenience Stroller
Summer
Summer 3Dlite+ Convenience Stroller
Amazon
3Dlite+ Convenience Stroller
Summer
A lightweight stroller is a must. This Summer 3Dlite+ Convenience Stroller is one you can take anyway. Grab one while it's over 20% off and supplies still last.
REGULARLY $129.99
Extend2Fit Convertible Car Seat
Graco
Graco Extend2Fit Convertible Car Seat
Amazon
Extend2Fit Convertible Car Seat
Graco
Once your baby has outgrown the infant seat, this Graco convertible car seat will be the only one you need. 
REGULARLY $199.99
Microwave Steam Sterilizer
Dr. Brown's
Dr. Brown's Microwave Steam Sterilizer
Amazon
Microwave Steam Sterilizer
Dr. Brown's
It's never been easier to clean baby's bottles. This Dr Brown Microwave Steam Sterilizer is a must-have for all parents, especially through a time like now!
REGULARLY $32.99
Angelcare 3-in-1 AC327 Baby Monitor
Angelcare
Angelcare 3-in-1 AC327 Baby Monitor
Amazon
Angelcare 3-in-1 AC327 Baby Monitor
Angelcare
Grab this limited-time deal while it's available!
REGULARLY $169.99
Kids Travel Tray
Lusso Gear
Lusso Gear Kids Travel Tray
Amazon
Kids Travel Tray
Lusso Gear
Keep your little one entertained on your next road trip with this convenient tray. 
Diaper Bag Backpack Multifunction Baby Bag
ZIRUNG
ZIRUNG Diaper Bag Backpack Multifunction Baby Bag
Amazon
Diaper Bag Backpack Multifunction Baby Bag
ZIRUNG
You're not a regular mom, you're a cool mom. 
Video Baby Monitor with One Digital Camera
JLB7tech
JLB7tech Video Baby Monitor with One Digital Camera
Amazon
Video Baby Monitor with One Digital Camera
JLB7tech
A versatile video monitor to keep an eye on baby. 
Pacifier Clip, Silicone Binky Teether Holder BPA Free Teething Beads
MCGMITT
MCGMITT Pacifier Clip, Silicone Binky Teether Holder BPA Free Teething Beads
Amazon
Pacifier Clip, Silicone Binky Teether Holder BPA Free Teething Beads
MCGMITT
Arguably the chicest pacifier accessory. 
Cloud Plus Lightweight Easy Fold Compact Travel Stroller
Kolcraft
Kolcraft Cloud Plus Lightweight Easy Fold Compact Travel Stroller
Amazon
Cloud Plus Lightweight Easy Fold Compact Travel Stroller
Kolcraft
This Kolcraft lightweight stroller is perfect for travel. Ta
REGULARLY $69.99
Pure Sleep Therapeutic 150 Waterproof Toddler & Baby Crib Mattress
Kolcraft
Kolcraft Pure Sleep Therapeutic 150 Waterproof Toddler & Baby Crib Mattress
Amazon
Pure Sleep Therapeutic 150 Waterproof Toddler & Baby Crib Mattress
Kolcraft
Act fast -- this amazing deal is going quickly!
REGULARLY $69.99

