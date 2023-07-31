Sales & Deals

Best Amazon Deals on Skechers Shoes: Save On the Best-Selling Sneakers Starting at $27

By ETonline Staff
Skechers
Skechers

Amazon back to school deals are here and there's no better time to upgrade your sneakers. Right now, there are amazing Amazon deals on Skechers sneakers to help you score a new pair of running and walking shoes for the second half of the summer and even for the school year.

If you're in the market for fresh new kicks, we found comfy Skechers styles on sale at Amazon. Skechers shoes are not only great for long walks, but also for those grueling shifts at work, running errands, and so much more. Starting at just $27, these are Skechers deals you don't want to miss. 

Whether you need comfortable sneakers with a relaxed fit for your morning commute or you need running shoes to get moving at the gym, you can get all your shoe shopping done at a fraction of the cost with these Amazon deals. Check out the best deals on Skechers for men, women, and kids. 

The Best Amazon Deals on Skechers for Women

Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe
Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe
Amazon
Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe

The perfect mesh walking shoe. With these walking shoes you don't have to deal with the hassle of laces. 

$50$40
Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy-Ecstatic Sneaker
Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy-Ecstatic Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy-Ecstatic Sneaker

A stylish upgrade to the Go Walk Joy sneaker. These sneakers are comfortable and perfect for going on daily walks or working a long shift.

$60$45
Skechers Women's Breathe Easy-Good Influence Sneaker
Skechers Women's Breathe Easy-Good Influence Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Women's Breathe Easy-Good Influence Sneaker

A cute and comfy, breathable sneaker for casual outfits with cushioning support. This footwear favorite's neutral color is wearable all year round.

$55$49
Skechers Women's Go Run Elevate Sneaker
Skechers Women's Go Run Elevate Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Women's Go Run Elevate Sneaker

A lightweight and well ventilated running shoe for fitness, designed with comfort and breathability in mind. With an Amazon Prime subscription, get 1-day delivery on these new kicks.

$75$43
Skechers Women's Gratis-Strolling Sneaker
Skechers Women's Gratis-Strolling Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Women's Gratis-Strolling Sneaker

A classic white sneaker is always a go-to. Grab this one from Skechers while its on sale.

$74$57
Skechers BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love
BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love
Amazon
Skechers BOBS Women's Bobs Plush-Peace & Love

Comfortable Bobs sneakers that go with just about any casual 'fit? Sure thing!

$42$27
Skechers BOBS Women's Bobs B Cute Sneaker
Skechers Women's Bobs B Cute Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers BOBS Women's Bobs B Cute Sneaker

The Skechers Bobs B Cute shoe offers a seamless blend of style and comfort. Additionally, for every purchase of the BOBS collection, a donation is made to help support animals in need.

$45$36

The Best Amazon Deals on Skechers for Men

Skechers Men's Moreno
Skechers Men's Moreno
Amazon
Skechers Men's Moreno

We love this Skechers brand new men's lace-up shoe with vintage wash finish. It's also an Amazon Best Seller. 

$70$52
Skechers Men's Gowalk 5 Demitasse Sneaker
Skechers Men's Gowalk 5 Demitasse Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Men's Gowalk 5 Demitasse Sneaker

These walking shoes will arrive at your door in one day with an Amazon Prime membership.

$70$49
Skechers Men's Afterburn Memory-Foam Lace-up Sneaker
Skechers Men's Afterburn Memory-Foam Lace-up Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Men's Afterburn Memory-Foam Lace-up Sneaker

The Amazon's Choice for Men's Skechers provides a 2-inch heel and cushioned support.

$60$50
Skechers Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer
Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer
Amazon
Skechers Men's Expected Avillo Relaxed-Fit Slip-On Loafer

A Skechers men's canvas-and-suede slip-on shoe for easy wearing. 

$70$55
Skechers Men's Go Walk Evolution Ultra-Impeccable Sneaker
Skechers Men's Go Walk Evolution Ultra-Impeccable Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Men's Go Walk Evolution Ultra-Impeccable Sneaker

These Skechers Men's Go Walk Evolution Ultra-Impeccable Sneakers are as easy to walk in as they are to slip on. You can get 2-day delivery on this Amazon bestseller with an Amazon Prime membership.

$74$52
Skechers Men's Classic Fit-Delson-Camden Sneaker
Men's Classic Fit-Delson-Camden Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Men's Classic Fit-Delson-Camden Sneaker

A sporty yet polished Skechers footwear favorite for any guy. These sneakers feature an air cooled memory foam insole. 

$65$49

The Best Amazon Deals on Skechers for Kids

Skechers Unisex-Child Flicker Flash Sneaker
Skechers Unisex-Child Flicker Flash Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Unisex-Child Flicker Flash Sneaker

The perfect back to school kicks, these sneakers can go with any outfit.

$52$35
Skechers Unisex-Child Modern Jogger-Debbie Sneaker
Skechers Unisex-Child Modern Jogger-Debbie Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Unisex-Child Modern Jogger-Debbie Sneaker

These adorable slip-on sneakers are designed with Air-Cooled Memory Foam, making them the perfect comfort shoe for school and play. 

$60$34
Skechers Unisex-Child Mega-Craft Sneaker
Skechers Unisex-Child Mega-Craft Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Unisex-Child Mega-Craft Sneaker

These sneakers are for kids who live and breathe video games!  These Skechers Mega-Craft Sneakers are also available in blue and black.

$59$43
Skechers Girl's Sport - Ultra Flex 3.0
Skechers Girl's Sport - Ultra Flex 3.0
Amazon
Skechers Girl's Sport - Ultra Flex 3.0

Back-to-school shopping for your little athletes just got easier with this colorful running shoe.

$55$45
Skechers Unisex-Child Ultra Flex-Color Perfect Sneaker
Skechers Unisex-Child Ultra Flex-Color Perfect Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Unisex-Child Ultra Flex-Color Perfect Sneaker

This sporty slip-on sneaker features a bright ombre design for a stylish summer look. 

$55$45

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

