The new year is here and there are tons of deals to be had to scoop up at the Amazon New Year, New You shopping event.

Among other things, it's time to shop Skechers. If you're in the market, now's the time to give your shoe game an upgrade with some fresh shoes from Skechers at a discount.

Whether you're looking for a new pair of workout sneakers or boots to wear for fall and winter, there's a deal for you. Plus, there are styles for men and kids, so the whole family can have fresh kicks!

The Amazon New Year, New You sale event is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon sale event.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the Amazon's New Year Sale, including electronics, home decor, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, de signer sunglasses, activewear, winter jackets, athleisure, designer backpacks, swimwear, underwear, watches, cookware, kitchen appliances, men's clothing, shoes, underwear, bras, kids/baby gear, diamonds, deals under $50, loungewear, tie dye, luggage, fitness trackers, toys and jewelry.

With their new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to tackle your New Year’s resolution and self-care to start your New Year off right. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals at Amazon’s New Year, New You sale event just a click away.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Check out ET Style's top picks of the best Skechers deals we have curated with deep discounts at the Amazon's New Year Sale.

Skechers Max Cushioning Elite-Performance Walking & Running Shoe Amazon Skechers Max Cushioning Elite-Performance Walking & Running Shoe Whether you're need a shoe to get back into running or you need a comfortable walking shoe, Max Cushioning Elite-Performance Walking & Running Shoe can help you reach your destination. This shoe offers extra cushioning, support and durability with its Ultra Go comfort platform while the insole cushion is an air-cooled mat with shock absorption when you pound the pavement. STARTING AT $69.95 ON AMAZON BUY NOW

Skechers Equalizer 4.0 Voltis Amazon Skechers Equalizer 4.0 Voltis Gift these Men's bungee lace workout shoes with a memory foam insole to the special man in your life. $60.12 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70) BUY NOW

Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe Amazon Skechers Women's Go Walk Joy Walking Shoe The perfect mesh walking shoe. Slip these shoes on when you are about to run errands. With these walking shoes you don't have to deal with the hassle of laces. $30 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50) BUY NOW

Skechers Parallel Wedge Ankle Bootie Amazon Skechers Parallel Wedge Ankle Bootie Style meets comfort with Skechers Parallel Wedge Ankle Bootie. With just a slight lift in the heel makes these perfect for transitioning from day to evening without sacrificing fashion. STARTING AT $41.97 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $70) BUY NOW

Skechers Men's Classic Fit-Delson-Camden Sneaker Amazon Skechers Men's Classic Fit-Delson-Camden Sneaker A sporty yet polished Skechers sneaker for any guy. These sneakers feature an air cooled memory foam insole. $39.09 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65) BUY NOW

Skechers D'lites Biggest Fan Amazon Skechers D'lites Biggest Fan If you're looking for a new pair of comfortable shoes, let us introduce you to Skechers Sport D'lites Biggest Fan. The memory foam insole so you can stay on your feet longer. Bonus: the insole is air-cooled. $45 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $65) BUY NOW

Skechers Men's Moreno Amazon Skechers Men's Moreno We love this Skechers men's lace-up shoe with vintage wash finish. $45.71 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65) BUY NOW

Skechers Segment Melego Chukka Boot Amazon Skechers Segment Melego Chukka Boot Hit the trails or hit the office in the Skechers Segment Melego Chukka Boot. The shock absorbing midsole paired with the flexible rubber high traction outsole, make it an ultra-comfortable outdoor shoe while the Relaxed Fit® design gives your foot heel-to-toe comfort. STARTING AT $59.96 ON AMAZON BUY NOW

Skechers Women's Beach Bingo-Pastel Paws Sneaker Amazon Skechers Women's Beach Bingo-Pastel Paws Sneaker These Sketchers Beach Bingo-Pastel Paws Sneaker are not only cute, but comfortable for all of our dog lovers. These Sketchers Paws Sneakers have scrunch back and a memory foam footbed. $38.98 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $40) BUY NOW

Skechers Men's Expected Gomel Slip-on Loafer Amazon Skechers Men's Expected Gomel Slip-on Loafer The perfect slip on sporty loafer from Skechers at a great deal. $42.95 AND UP AT AMAZON BUY NOW

Skechers Jackpots - Out Tonight Amazon Skechers Jackpots - Out Tonight An on-trend edgy calf-length boot with chunk heel from Sketchers. $89.99 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

Skechers Women's Desert Kiss-Secret Picnic Flat Sandal Amazon Skechers Women's Desert Kiss-Secret Picnic Flat Sandal Now's a great time to score warm weather-style sandals on sale so you're ready for next spring and summer. STARTING AT $26.62 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $45) BUY NOW

