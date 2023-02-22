Amazon's Fashion Sale is officially in full swing, with up to 80% off best-selling items from your favorite brands. Between footwear from UGG and adidas to denim from Levi's and Calvin Klein, plus deep discounts on Amazon essentials and more, there's no better time to save on transitional winter into spring fashion essentials. Thousands of items are on sale right now, and we've made shopping easier for you by hunting down the best clothing deals to get you through the end of winter and well into spring.

Shop Amazon Fashion Sale

While we love a good statement piece, one of the best things you can shop during the Amazon savings event is basics. Starting at just $10, you can stock up on soft sweaters and cotton tees for men and women, classic blue jeans from top brands, ultra-warm jackets, stylish separates for the office and so much more.

To help guide your shopping experience, we've rounded up the best deals on men's and women's clothing to shop during Amazon's Fashion Sale. Below, shop our favorite Amazon fashion deals that you can wear into spring — while they're still in stock.

Best Amazon Fashion Deals for Women

Best Amazon Fashion Deals for Men

RELATED CONTENT:

Kick-Start Your Spring Cleaning With the Best Deals on Robot Vacuums

The Best Spring-Ready Amazon Fashion Finds from Sandals to Swimsuits

Save 20% on Hailey Bieber's Favorite EltaMD Sunscreen for Spring Break

The Best Metallic Pieces to Incorporate Into Your Spring 2023 Wardrobe

Best E-Bike Deals: Save Hundreds on Electric Bikes Starting at $440

How to Incorporate the Sheer Layering Trend Into Your Spring Wardrobe

The 18 Best Amazon Deals on Levi's Jeans for Spring

This Twist on the Classic French Manicure Is Perfect for Spring

Away Drops Colorful New Aura Collection of Instagram-Worthy Luggage

The Top 5 Denim Trends for Spring: Maxi Skirts, Cargo Jeans and More