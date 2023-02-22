Shopping

Best Amazon Fashion Deals You Can Wear Into Spring: Shop Jeans, Jackets, and More

By Lauren Gruber
Amazon's Fashion Sale is officially in full swing, with up to 80% off best-selling items from your favorite brands. Between footwear from UGG and adidas to denim from Levi's and Calvin Klein, plus deep discounts on Amazon essentials and more, there's no better time to save on transitional winter into spring fashion essentials. Thousands of items are on sale right now, and we've made shopping easier for you by hunting down the best clothing deals to get you through the end of winter and well into spring. 

While we love a good statement piece, one of the best things you can shop during the Amazon savings event is basics. Starting at just $10, you can stock up on soft sweaters and cotton tees for men and women, classic blue jeans from top brands, ultra-warm jackets, stylish separates for the office and so much more. 

To help guide your shopping experience, we've rounded up the best deals on men's and women's clothing to shop during Amazon's Fashion Sale. Below, shop our favorite Amazon fashion deals that you can wear into spring — while they're still in stock.

Best Amazon Fashion Deals for Women

Calvin Klein Women's Premium Performance Thermal Wide Leg Pant
Calvin Klein Women's Premium Performance Thermal Wide Leg Pant
Amazon
Calvin Klein Women's Premium Performance Thermal Wide Leg Pant

Thanks to their stretchy material, these Calvin Klein wide leg pants are just as breathable as they are stylish. 

$49$24
adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker
adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker
Amazon
adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker

Everyone needs a good pair of white sneakers, and these kicks from Adidas are equally cute and comfy.

$65$45
Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans

One of the most popular denim retailers for a reason, you can never go wrong with a pair of Levi's jeans. 

$80$70
Angashion Women's Fuzzy Fleece Cardigan Coat
Angashion Women's Fuzzy Fleece Cardigan Coat
Amazon
Angashion Women's Fuzzy Fleece Cardigan Coat

This fuzzy fleece cardigan coat is perfect for layering during chilly days. 

$70$54
Core 10 High-Waist Side-Pocket Yoga Legging
Core 10 Women's All Day Comfort High-Waist Legging
Amazon
Core 10 High-Waist Side-Pocket Yoga Legging

Take 30% off these high-waisted yoga leggings with pockets, available in a rainbow of colors.

$30$21
UGG Women's Patricia Sherpa Lined Puffer
UGG Women's Patricia Sherpa Lined Puffer
Amazon
UGG Women's Patricia Sherpa Lined Puffer

Lined with UGG's signature sherpa, this puffer coat is sure to keep you warm.

$248$148
EXLURA Women's Mock Neck Ribbed Mini Sweater Dress
EXLURA Women's Mock Neck Ribbed Mini Sweater Dress
Amazon
EXLURA Women's Mock Neck Ribbed Mini Sweater Dress

This mini sweater dress can be worn for all kinds of occasions whether — a night out with friends, dinner date, and more.

$74$45
Columbia Women's Copper Crest Hooded Jacket
Columbia Women's Copper Crest Hooded Jacket
Amazon
Columbia Women's Copper Crest Hooded Jacket

The Columbia Women's Copper Crest Hooded Winter Jacket is designed with plush fleece and a super smooth quilted taffeta shell. Plus, it is the perfect jacket to transition from winter into spring. 

$150$90
Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans
Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's Wedgie Straight Jeans

A good pair of straight-leg jeans will never go out of style, especially in a classic medium wash.

$80$51
UGG Women's Fluff Yeah Slipper
UGG Women's Fluff Yeah Slipper
Amazon
UGG Women's Fluff Yeah Slipper

Not only are these cozy UGGs the perfect house shoes, but right now they're also 50% off. 

$100$50

Best Amazon Fashion Deals for Men

GAP Men's Cargo Jogger Pants
GAP Men's Cargo Jogger Pants
Amazon
GAP Men's Cargo Jogger Pants

For an ultra-casual option, these jogger-style cargo pants will keep you comfy all day long.

$60$30
Goodthreads Men's Slim-Fit Long-Sleeve Two-Pocket Utility Shirt
Goodthreads Men's Slim-Fit Long-Sleeve Two-Pocket Utility Shirt
Amazon
Goodthreads Men's Slim-Fit Long-Sleeve Two-Pocket Utility Shirt

For cool days and chilly evenings, this long-sleeve utility shirt has a simple style at a great price. 

$30$20
Levi's Men's 541 Athletic Fit Jeans
Levi's Men's 541 Athletic Fit Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Men's 541 Athletic Fit Jeans

For muscular builds, this is the perfect fit. You have plenty of room in the thigh and seat for comfort and mobility, but the jeans taper from the knee to the ankle for a sharp, streamlined look. 

$70$41
Amazon Essentials Men's Crewneck Sweater
Amazon Essentials Men's Crewneck Sweater
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Men's Crewneck Sweater

Casual wardrobe essentials like this lightweight sweater are great for everyday wear. If you're not into neutrals, there are over 30 different colors and patterns to choose from when purchasing.

$21$18
Columbia Ascender Softshell Jacket
Columbia Ascender Softshell Jacket
Amazon
Columbia Ascender Softshell Jacket

This lightweight Columbia coat is crafted from 100% polyester for ultimate comfort all winter long. 

$115$59
adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Cool.rdy Running Shoe
adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Cool.rdy Running Shoe
Amazon
adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Cool.rdy Running Shoe

With an upper made of at least 50% recycled content, these running shoes from adidas feature a gripping sole for tackling any terrain.

$210$90
Calvin Klein Men’s Straight Fit Jeans
Calvin Klein Men’s Straight Fit Jeans
Amazon
Calvin Klein Men’s Straight Fit Jeans

These 100% cotton jeans from Calvin Klein will break in and soften overtime for a perfect fit.

$90$47
Amazon Essentials Men's Rugby Sweater
Amazon Essentials Men's Rugby Sweater
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Men's Rugby Sweater

Stay cozy in a cream-colored cotton rugby sweater, available in sizes XS-XXL

$33$31
Florsheim Men's Throttle Moc Penny Loafer
Florsheim Men's Throttle Moc Penny Loafer
Amazon
Florsheim Men's Throttle Moc Penny Loafer

For both professional and casual wear, these leather penny loafers feature a soft suede lining and cushioned footbed.

$110$60
adidas Originals Men's Adicolor Parley Sweatpants
adidas Originals Men's Adicolor Parley Sweatpants
Amazon
adidas Originals Men's Adicolor Parley Sweatpants

Save 64% on these classic adidas track pants, complete with a drawstring waistband and signature stripe details.

$90$33

