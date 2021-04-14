Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Spring is finally here, so we're expecting more sun and warmer weather! Now's the time to stock up on designer sunglasses including Ray-Ban with Amazon's Mother's Day Sale. Whether you're shopping for yourself or you're looking for the perfect Mother's Day gift for your mom, you can find loads of deals on our favorite styles of Ray-Ban sunglasses! At this Amazon sale, shoppers can score up to 50% off Ray Ban Sunglasses.

The eyewear brand launched in the 1930s and has become a staple for influencers and celebrities alike. Having a pair of Ray-Ban sunnies in the mix is key for a stylish spring. Bonus: Amazon Prime wardrobe shoppers can try select shades for free for seven days to make sure they're the right fit.

This Amazon Mother's Day Sale is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage,Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Vionic, Alo Yoga, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon Mother's Day Sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts across fashion categories from Amazon Mother's Day Sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, underwear, bras, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry, electronics, home decor,women's clothing, winter jackets, athleisure, boots, designer backpacks, kitchen appliances, fitness trackers, watches, luggage and more.

With its guide section, Amazon makes it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to stay healthy and organized this spring. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals are just a click away with Amazon Mother's Day Sale.

Shop our best Ray-Ban discounts with Amazon Mother's Day Sale.

Ray-Ban Rb3647n Double Bridge Round Sunglasses Amazon Ray-Ban Rb3647n Double Bridge Round Sunglasses Switch up your style with these Ray-Ban Double Bridge Round Sunglasses. Going for a retro look? These Round Sunglasses are the perfect accessory and they're available in 20 other colors. $165 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $215) Buy Now

Ray-Ban Rb3119m Olympian I Deluxe Oval Sunglasses Amazon Ray-Ban Rb3119m Olympian I Deluxe Oval Sunglasses Rock these Ray-Ban Olympian I Deluxe Oval Sunglasses this spring and summer! $165 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $215) Buy Now

Ray-Ban Justin Rectangular Sunglasses Amazon Ray-Ban Justin Rectangular Sunglasses Express yourself with on-trend Ray-Ban Polarized Sunglasses, polarized lenses and fresh looks. They're perfect for any taste and ready for 365 days of non-stop style. $147 AT AMAZON (ORIGINALLY $167) Buy Now

Ray-Ban Aviator Classic Polarized Sunglasses Amazon Ray-Ban Aviator Classic Polarized Sunglasses These Ray Ban sunnies are one of the most iconic sunglass models in the world. Ray-Ban Aviator Classic sunglasses were originally designed for U.S. aviators in 1937. Aviator Classic sunglasses are a timeless model. $204 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Ray-Ban Rb4368n Blaze Meteor Square Sunglasses Amazon Ray-Ban Rb4368n Blaze Meteor Square Sunglasses These Ray-Ban Meteor Sunglasses are available in a variety of different colors and prints. These Sunglasses feature UV protection and are crafted with a nylon frame. $83 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $165) Buy Now

Ray-Ban Classic Mirrored Pilot Sunglasses Amazon Ray-Ban Classic Mirrored Pilot Sunglasses You'll look like you're living the summer life all year long wearing these Ray-Ban sunglasses. $125 AT AMAZON (ORIGINALLY $179) Buy Now

Ray Ban Predator 2 Sunglasses Amazon Ray Ban Predator 2 Sunglasses The Ray Ban Predator 2 sunglasses are the action movie star take on the traditional Rectangle Sunglasses design. They come with green lenses to help reduce glare in various light conditions. $150 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $194) Buy Now

Ray-Ban Jackie Ohh Sunglasses Amazon Ray-Ban Jackie Ohh Sunglasses Made for the spotlight, these Ray-Ban Jackie Ohh sunglasses are ready to strike a pose. $154 AT AMAZON (ORIGINALLY $189) Buy Now

Ray-Ban Square Sunglasses Amazon Ray-Ban Square Sunglasses These Ray Ban Square Sunglasses are iconic in this tortoise polarized brown print. $147 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Ray-Ban Rb3025 Classic Aviator Sunglasses Amazon Ray-Ban Rb3025 Classic Aviator Sunglasses These classic aviators are an Amazon #1 Best Seller. The rounded frames are a great shape for angular faces. $154 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $178) Buy now

Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses Amazon Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses Go back to where it all began with Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Classic polarized sunglasses. Using the same iconic shape as the classic Wayfarer, these sunglasses offer an updated version that includes a smaller frame and slightly softer eye shape. $144 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Ray-Ban Classic Gradient Aviator Sunglasses Amazon Ray-Ban Classic Gradient Aviator Sunglasses See clearly on a cloudy day with the Ray-Ban Classic Gradient Aviator Sunglasses. The timeless Ray Ban Aviator frames have amber-tinted lenses to reduce glare with style. $169 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $180) Buy Now

Ray-Ban Rb4175 Clubmaster Square Sunglasses Amazon Ray-Ban Rb4175 Clubmaster Square Sunglasses These Ray-Ban sunglasses are a classic and a hit for everyone. They come in four different colors and styles, too! $154 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $204) Buy Now

Rb2180 Round Sunglasses Amazon Rb2180 Round Sunglasses These Italian-made sunglasses are a must for any spring break road trip. $144 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $159) Buy now

Ray-Ban RB4171 ERIKA Sunglasses For Women Amazon Ray-Ban RB4171 ERIKA Sunglasses For Women These Ray-Ban's Erika Sunglasses is available in 10 different colors. $173 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses Amazon Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses These Hexagonal Flat Lenses are perfect for your spring look. Save $50 on this pair of Ray Ban Sunglasses. $154 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $204) Buy Now

Ray-Ban Rb3447 Metal Round Sunglasses Amazon Ray-Ban Rb3447 Metal Round Sunglasses These Metal Round Ray-Ban Sunglasses are a retro classic. $154 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $184) Buy Now

Ray-Ban Men's Rb3183 Metal Sunglasses Amazon Ray-Ban Men's Rb3183 Metal Sunglasses These stylish, lightweight Ray Ban sunglasses are a timeless favorite. $144 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $179) Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Mother's Day Gifts We Found on Amazon

265 Best Deals at Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: Apple, UGG, Echo & more

The Best Mother's Day Gifts You Can Buy Online

Mother's Day Gift Guide: Flower Delivery, Fashion, Beauty and More

Best Amazon Deals for Mom on Marc Jacobs -- Handbags, Perfume, & More

Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: Deals on Designer Dresses

Perfect Gifts for Your Mother-in-Law to Give on Mother's Day

The Best Mother's Day Gifts You Can Buy Online

Mother's Day Gifts from Etsy: Jewelry, Candles, Home Decor and More

Last-Minute Mother's Day Gifts: Kindle Paperwhite, Flowers and More

The Best Mother's Day Gifts We Found on Amazon

Shop Cute Spring Dresses for 2021

The Best Deals at the Nordstrom Spring Sale

Best Swimwear For Spring Break From Amazon

Amanda Gorman Found the Perfect Yellow Dress for Spring

Madewell Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Denim, Dresses and Shoes

15 Amazing Deals We Found on Amazon's Secret Spring Cleaning Store

The Best Camping Gear for Spring Break

Best Shoes to Update Your Closet for Spring