Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on LG OLED TVs and More
Amazon Prime Day 2022 is officially here, which means we're more than ready to save on a ton of deals from the latest tech to luxury beauty products, but you don't need to wait until July to score a great deal on a vivid, vibrant LG OLED TV.
Right now, Amazon is offering huge deals on LG OLED TVs ahead of the retailer's biggest sale of the year (i.e. Prime Day). There are even deals on top-rated LG TVs like the 65-inch OLED C1 4K smart TV with built-in Alexa and the gallery-design 55-inch OLED GX 4K smart TV.
LG OLED 4K TVs boast self-lit pixel technology and ultra-thin designs. On Amazon, LG OLED TV customers generally give the screens high marks for delivering an exceptional picture that works for everything from streaming the latest movies to playing video games. FYI, each TV screen is rated 4.5 stars or higher (out of 5) by Amazon users, too.
Below, we've gathered the best deals on luxe LG OLED TVs ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022.
Right now, you can save on the 48-inch model of the LG OLED C1 ultra-thin, wall-mountable smart TV with built-in Alexa. The TV boasts Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, 4K resolution and Dolby Vision. In addition to Alexa, this LG OLED C1 features built-in Google Assistant. Download the LG ThinQ app to connect the screen with your compatible smartphone or device, and take advantage of its Game Optimizer feature to keep all your gaming settings in one place. The TV's larger sizes are also available at steep discounts.
Save more than $300 on either the 48-inch or the 55-inch version of the LG OLED A1 smart TV. LG's OLED A1 boasts 4K resolution, the brand's Game Optimizer feature and built-in Alexa and Google Assistant. It also comes with built-in apps for popular streaming services such as Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+. It sports three HDMI ports and is wall-mountable.
The LG OLED GX can hang on your wall like a painting — hence, why it's known as a gallery-design TV. And while other LG OLED TVs are suitable for wall mounting, this LG OLED TV takes wall mounting to the next level: LG promises there'll be "no gap" between your ultra-thin screen and the wall. The 2020 55-inch model is marked down 13%. The GX boasts 4K resolution, built-in Alexa and Google Assistant, as well as built-in streaming apps for Netflix and more.
More TV Deals on Amazon:
Beyond LG OLED TVs, you can shop these great TV deals right now on Amazon ahead of Prime Day 2022. We're talking screens by Samsung, Sony and more.
Experience hands-free tv with Alexa on this Amazon Fire TV Omni Series. Right now, you can score 45% off.
What makes Samsung's The Frame smart TV so coveted is its built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. That means long after you've used the smart TV's voice command to switch off an episode of your favorite TV show, you can enter your living room and see a stunning piece from Renoir — and we mean stunning. This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. (Translation: colors on this TV will be more vivid and true to life.)
Fans of the super-simple Roku platform should be happy to find a TV — like this discounted 65-inch TCL model — with a built-in Roku system.
You can save more than $300 right now when you buy the 65-inch Amazon Fire TV with 4K resolution at Amazon. This TV with built-in Alexa features 4K Ultra HD resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Newest Samsung Frame TV Is on Sale Right Now: Save Up to $800 on the Upgraded QLED 4K TV
Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals on TVs — Shop Samsung, Fire TVs, LG and More
Amazon Prime Day Competing TV Deals at Best Buy, Walmart, and More
Amazon Prime Day 2022: Everything You Need to Know and Prime Day Deals to Shop Now
Best Apple Deals On Amazon Ahead of Prime Day 2022
Best Amazon Deals on Luggage for Travel Ahead of Amazon Prime Day
10 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Air Purifiers: Save on Levoit, Honeywell, Blueair and More
Amazon Prime Day Home Deals — Decor, Rugs, Furniture, and More
20 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals That Dropped Today
Amazon Prime Day Deals 2022: Get 50% Off Cooling Mattresses
Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals on Blink Security Systems
The Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals on Cookware and Appliances
The Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals on Fashion, Fitness and More
Amazon Prime Day Fitness Deals You Can Already Shop Now
The Best Nintendo Switch Deals Right Now: Save on Games & Consoles
15 Best New Deals for Amazon Prime Members
The Best Apple Watch Bands for Every Occasion