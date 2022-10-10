Amazon Prime Day 2022 is officially here through Wednesday, July 13. Apart from deals on furniture, fitness equipment and Samsung products, the 48-hour Prime Day sale also has hundreds of unexpected deals on toys and games that are perfect for kids.

The winter holidays are months away, but it's never too early to start checking some popular toys and games off your nieces and nephews' wishlists. Luckily, Amazon Prime Day is offering up to 85% off the hottest toys for boys and girls at every age including Lego Star Wars-themed toys, plenty of Barbie dolls, STEM-themed kits and even classic NERF blasters.

Ahead of the Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, Prime Day also has an array of Barbie and L.O.L dolls on sale. Whether your kids are fascinated with all things Barbie, dinosaurs, Star Wars or are aspiring Crayola artists, there's an Amazon Prime Day deal that will help them explore their interests.

Best Prime Day Deals on Toys & Games

LeapFrog Clean Sweep Learning Caddy Amazon LeapFrog Clean Sweep Learning Caddy As a Toy of the Year 2022 Finalist, this LeapFrog Clean Sweep Learning Caddy is one of the educational toys where kids can have fun and learn. Kids can pretend play clean up while following fun directions. $30 $21 Buy Now

CoComelon Official Musical Bedtime JJ Doll Amazon CoComelon Official Musical Bedtime JJ Doll From the popular series that caught the world by storm, this CoComelon Bedtime Doll is the perfect friend that will help your child fall asleep faster during bedtime. It comes with 7 sounds, phrases, and even the “Yes Yes Bedtime!” nursery rhyme. $20 $13 Buy Now

National Geographic Mega Gemstone Dig Kit Amazon National Geographic Mega Gemstone Dig Kit Help your kids foster their scientific curiosity by digging up their own gemstones in the National Geographic Mega Gemstone Dig Kit. National Geographic has a wide selection of STEM toys on sale where your young kids can use their creativity and imagination. $30 $25 Buy Now

Singing Machine Bluetooth Karaoke System Amazon Singing Machine Bluetooth Karaoke System Fun for the entire family, this Bluetooth Karaoke System is perfect for your child who loves to sing and entertain. This Singing Machine features disco lights, a microphone and CD player that will display your lyrics on the TV when you connect it. $75 $60 Buy Now

Crayola Light Up Activity Board Amazon Crayola Light Up Activity Board Help your kids learn new shapes and colors while they draw pictures on the Crayola Light Up Activity Board. It even comes complete with washable markers and "Complete the Scene" transparent sheets. $25 $19 Buy Now

