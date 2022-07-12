Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Toys and Games for Kids: Save Up to 85% on Star Wars, Barbie and More
Amazon Prime Day 2022 is officially here through Wednesday, July 13. Apart from deals on furniture, fitness equipment and Samsung products, the 48-hour Prime Day sale also has hundreds of unexpected deals on toys and games that are perfect for kids.
The winter holidays are months away, but it's never too early to start checking some popular toys and games off your nieces and nephews' wishlists. Luckily, Amazon Prime Day is offering up to 85% off the hottest toys for every age including Star Wars-themed plush toys, plenty of Barbie dolls, STEM-themed kits and even classic NERF blasters.
Ahead of the Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, Prime Day also has an array of Barbie dolls on sale. Whether your kids are fascinated with all things Barbie, dinosaurs, Star Wars or are aspiring Crayola artists, there's an Amazon Prime Day deal that will help them explore their interests.
Best Prime Day Deals on Toys & Games
Help your kids foster their scientific curiosity by digging up their own gemstones in the National Geographic Mega Gemstone Dig Kit.
It's an Amazon-exclusive Barbie playset that will fit right in with the rest of your little one's favorite Barbie dolls.
This adorable plush bunny is interactive. Press Flora's foot to start a game of peek-a-boo. Whereas, pressing her right foot enacts a singalong (Flora's floppy ears even flap to the rhythm).
Bring the beach to your home without all the mess thanks to this mess-free sensory toy.
Help foster your little one's fascination with science thanks to the National Geographic Earth Science Kit. Help them grow crystals, learn about earth science and watch volcano dioramas erupt.
At 38% off, you can grab an Amazon-exclusive NERF Modulus Recon MKIII Blaster for everyone in the family.
For the kid who's obsessed with all things dinosaur-related, shop Squeakee The Balloon Dino. This dinosaur toy has over 70 unique sounds and reactions to keep your kids entertained all day.
Help your kids learn new shapes and colors while they draw pictures on the Crayola Light Up Activity Board. It even comes complete with washable markers and "Complete the Scene" transparent sheets.
Shop these adorable Star Wars-themed plush toys. This 3-pack comes with two adorable Ewoks and a plush C-3PO.
Now your little ones can explore their creative side with Barbie. Complete with tons of hair accessories, you kids can come up with endless hair styles for Barbie.
A creative (and comic-themed) spin on the classic Rock 'em Sock 'em Robots toy from the '60s.
For the Disney fan, shop this Lucky and Spirit doll duo during Amazon Prime Day 2022.
