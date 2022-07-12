Shopping

Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Toys and Games for Kids: Save Up to 85% on Star Wars, Barbie and More

By Wesley Horvath‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Amazon Prime Day Toys and Games Deals 2022
Amazon and ET Online

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is officially here through Wednesday, July 13. Apart from deals on furniture, fitness equipment and Samsung products, the 48-hour Prime Day sale also has hundreds of unexpected deals on toys and games that are perfect for kids.

The winter holidays are months away, but it's never too early to start checking some popular toys and games off your nieces and nephews' wishlists. Luckily, Amazon Prime Day is offering up to 85% off the hottest toys for every age including Star Wars-themed plush toys, plenty of Barbie dolls, STEM-themed kits and even classic NERF blasters.

Ahead of the Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, Prime Day also has an array of Barbie dolls on sale. Whether your kids are fascinated with all things Barbie, dinosaurs, Star Wars or are aspiring Crayola artists, there's an Amazon Prime Day deal that will help them explore their interests.

Best Prime Day Deals on Toys & Games

National Geographic Mega Gemstone Dig Kit
National Geographic Mega Gemstone Dig Kit
Amazon
National Geographic Mega Gemstone Dig Kit

Help your kids foster their scientific curiosity by digging up their own gemstones in the National Geographic Mega Gemstone Dig Kit.

$30$21
Barbie Gymnastics Coach Dolls & Playset
Barbie Gymnastics Coach Dolls & Playset
Amazon
Barbie Gymnastics Coach Dolls & Playset

It's an Amazon-exclusive Barbie playset that will fit right in with the rest of your little one's favorite Barbie dolls.

$23$15
Baby Gund Flora The Bunny Animated Plush Stuffed Animal Toy
Baby Gund Flora The Bunny Animated Plush Stuffed Animal Toy
Amazon
Baby Gund Flora The Bunny Animated Plush Stuffed Animal Toy

This adorable plush bunny is interactive. Press Flora's foot to start a game of peek-a-boo. Whereas, pressing her right foot enacts a singalong (Flora's floppy ears even flap to the rhythm). 

$39$27
Kinetic Sand, The Original Moldable Play Sand
Kinetic Sand, The Original Moldable Play Sand
Amazon
Kinetic Sand, The Original Moldable Play Sand

Bring the beach to your home without all the mess thanks to this mess-free sensory toy. 

$16$11
National Geographic Earth Science Kit
National Geographic Earth Science Kit
Amazon
National Geographic Earth Science Kit

Help foster your little one's fascination with science thanks to the National Geographic Earth Science Kit. Help them grow crystals, learn about earth science and watch volcano dioramas erupt.

$30$23
NERF Modulus Recon MKIII Blaster
NERF Modulus Recon MKIII Blaster
Amazon
NERF Modulus Recon MKIII Blaster

At 38% off, you can grab an Amazon-exclusive NERF Modulus Recon MKIII Blaster for everyone in the family. 

$34$21
Squeakee The Balloon Dino Interactive Dinosaur Pet Toy
Squeakee The Balloon Dino Interactive Dinosaur Pet Toy
Amazon
Squeakee The Balloon Dino Interactive Dinosaur Pet Toy

For the kid who's obsessed with all things dinosaur-related, shop Squeakee The Balloon Dino. This dinosaur toy has over 70 unique sounds and reactions to keep your kids entertained all day.

$70$37
Crayola Light Up Activity Board
Crayola Light Up Activity Board
Amazon
Crayola Light Up Activity Board

Help your kids learn new shapes and colors while they draw pictures on the Crayola Light Up Activity Board. It even comes complete with washable markers and "Complete the Scene" transparent sheets.

$25$11
Star Wars Endor Celebration Plush 3-Pack
Star Wars Endor Celebration Plush 3-Pack
Amazon
Star Wars Endor Celebration Plush 3-Pack

Shop these adorable Star Wars-themed plush toys. This 3-pack comes with two adorable Ewoks and a plush C-3PO. 

$30$15
Barbie Fashionistas 8-Inch Styling Head
Barbie Fashionistas 8-Inch Styling Head
Amazon
Barbie Fashionistas 8-Inch Styling Head

Now your little ones can explore their creative side with Barbie. Complete with tons of hair accessories, you kids can come up with endless hair styles for Barbie.

$18$11
Rock 'em Sock 'em Robots Batman v Superman
Rock 'em Sock 'em Robots Batman v Superman
Amazon
Rock 'em Sock 'em Robots Batman v Superman

A creative (and comic-themed) spin on the classic Rock 'em Sock 'em Robots toy from the '60s.

$35$20
Spirit Untamed Ride Together Lucky Doll & Spirit Horse
Spirit Untamed Ride Together Lucky Doll & Spirit Horse
Amazon
Spirit Untamed Ride Together Lucky Doll & Spirit Horse

For the Disney fan, shop this Lucky and Spirit doll duo during Amazon Prime Day 2022.

$43$7

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Deals Happening Right Now at Walmart

The 10 Best TV Deals to Shop With Prime Day Prices

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Headphone Deals

Best Early Prime Day Deals on Patio, Garden, and Outdoor Essentials

Early Prime Day Tech Deals: Save on Tablets, TVs, Laptops and More

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals on Cookware and Appliances

The Best Deals on Designer Sunglasses Ahead of Prime Day 2022