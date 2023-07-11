Best Amazon Prime Day Kindle Deals: Get Up to 38% Off E-Readers for Glare-Free Reading This Summer
Amazon Prime Day deals are here today, July 11 and tomorrow July 12, and Kindle e-reader devices are on sale for the mega-sale event. Whether you enjoy reading outside or just reading under the covers, Kindle e-readers offer a convenience that's hard to beat. Book lovers looking for a portable and comfortable reading experience this summer can save on a new e-reader with Amazon's best Kindle deals.
Right now, Amazon is offering a number of its Kindle devices for over 35% off. You can get the Kindle Paperwhite Signature, regular Paperwhite, and Kindle for kids at a discount for access to a ton of books no matter where you are. Historically, Amazon has used Prime Day and Black Friday to deeply discount its own devices, and these Kindle deals are too good to miss.
Thanks to their flush-front design and glare-free display, Kindle Paperwhites read like real paper, even in bright sunlight. The adjustable color temperature makes nighttime reading just as simple. You can store thousands of titles and take all the books with you without worrying about battery life since a single charge last weeks, not hours. With Kindle Unlimited, you'll get unlimited access to over 2 million titles, thousands of audiobooks, and more.
With its 6.8-inch display lit from the sides and adjustable lighting, the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite helps minimize eye strain and it’s also waterproof. Shop all the best Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals, below.
Best Prime Day Deals on Kindle Devices
The latest Kindle Paperwhite is on sale during Prime Day for $50 off.
Book-lovers will have access to almost endless literature with the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. This model features wireless charging, auto-adjusting front light, and 32 GB storage for thousands of titles. Right now you can save 34% on the device with this Amazon Prime Day deal.
The Kindle Paperwhite Kids has a larger black & white 6.8” glare-free display and up to 10 weeks of battery life to help establish healthy reading habits. This deal also includes a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ with thousands of ad-free books, games, videos, and apps.
The classic Amazon Kindle is the lightest and most compact, perfect for reading on your next trip.
Read and write as naturally as you do on paper. The latest Kindle Scribe features the world’s first 10.2” glare-free Paperwhite display and included Premium Pen.
This Kindle ebook model comes with turn page buttons and adjustable warm light to shift screen from white to amber. Add Kindle Unlimited to your device for unlimited access to thousands of books with this Prime Day deal.
Best Prime Day Deals on Kindle Bundles
The Kindle Paperwhite is still one of the best ways to read an ebook. Plus, with summer vacations, it will make traveling with more than one book super convenient.
Read and write as naturally as you do on paper. The latest Kindle Scribe features the world’s first 10.2” glare-free Paperwhite display and included Basic Pen.
The Kindle Paperwhite has up to 10 weeks of battery life making sure your reading time is rarely interrupted. The glare-free display and waterproof capacity allow you to enjoy your book in endless outdoor settings. This Essentials Bundle includes a Kindle Paperwhite, Amazon Fabric Cover, and Power Adapter.
Get more with the Kindle Signature Edition: this has everything the Kindle Paperwhite does, plus wireless charging, auto-adjusting front light, 32 GB storage, wifi, without ads, & comes with an Amazon Leather Cover.
Tech deals aren’t the only great discounts to be found during Amazon Prime Day 2023. So far, we’ve found incredible deals on bedding, appliances, beauty, skincare and makeup, plus accessories, clothing, shoes for women, handbags and more.
For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.
