Amazon Prime Day deals are here today, July 11 and tomorrow July 12, and Kindle e-reader devices are on sale for the mega-sale event. Whether you enjoy reading outside or just reading under the covers, Kindle e-readers offer a convenience that's hard to beat. Book lovers looking for a portable and comfortable reading experience this summer can save on a new e-reader with Amazon's best Kindle deals.

Right now, Amazon is offering a number of its Kindle devices for over 35% off. You can get the Kindle Paperwhite Signature, regular Paperwhite, and Kindle for kids at a discount for access to a ton of books no matter where you are. Historically, Amazon has used Prime Day and Black Friday to deeply discount its own devices, and these Kindle deals are too good to miss.

Thanks to their flush-front design and glare-free display, Kindle Paperwhites read like real paper, even in bright sunlight. The adjustable color temperature makes nighttime reading just as simple. You can store thousands of titles and take all the books with you without worrying about battery life since a single charge last weeks, not hours. With Kindle Unlimited, you'll get unlimited access to over 2 million titles, thousands of audiobooks, and more.

With its 6.8-inch display lit from the sides and adjustable lighting, the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite helps minimize eye strain and it’s also waterproof. Shop all the best Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals, below.

Best Prime Day Deals on Kindle Devices

Kindle Paperwhite Kids Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids The Kindle Paperwhite Kids has a larger black & white 6.8” glare-free display and up to 10 weeks of battery life to help establish healthy reading habits. This deal also includes a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ with thousands of ad-free books, games, videos, and apps. $170 $105 Shop Now

Kindle (2022) Amazon Kindle (2022) The classic Amazon Kindle is the lightest and most compact, perfect for reading on your next trip. $100 $65 Shop Now

Kindle Scribe Amazon Kindle Scribe Read and write as naturally as you do on paper. The latest Kindle Scribe features the world’s first 10.2” glare-free Paperwhite display and included Premium Pen. $340 $255 Shop Now

Kindle Oasis Amazon Kindle Oasis This Kindle ebook model comes with turn page buttons and adjustable warm light to shift screen from white to amber. Add Kindle Unlimited to your device for unlimited access to thousands of books with this Prime Day deal. $280 $185 Shop Now

Best Prime Day Deals on Kindle Bundles

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle The Kindle Paperwhite has up to 10 weeks of battery life making sure your reading time is rarely interrupted. The glare-free display and waterproof capacity allow you to enjoy your book in endless outdoor settings. This Essentials Bundle includes a Kindle Paperwhite, Amazon Fabric Cover, and Power Adapter. $195 $117 Shop Now

Tech deals aren’t the only great discounts to be found during Amazon Prime Day 2023. So far, we’ve found incredible deals on bedding, appliances, beauty, skincare and makeup, plus accessories, clothing, shoes for women, handbags and more.

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

