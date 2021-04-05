Shopping

Best Amazon Spring Deals on Ray-Ban Sunglasses -- Save Up to 50% Off Select Styles

By Amy Sheridan
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon Black Friday 2020 Ray-Ban Sale
Getty Images/Ravi Meena/EyeEm

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Spring is finally here, so we're expecting more sun and warmer weather! Now's the time to stock up on designer sunglasses including Ray-Ban with Amazon's Spring Deals. Whether you're shopping for yourself or you're looking for the perfect Mother's Day gift for your mom, you can find loads of deals on our favorite styles of Ray-Ban sunglasses! At this Amazon sale, shoppers can score up to 50% off Ray Ban Sunglasses.

The eyewear brand launched in the 1930s and has become a staple for influencers and celebrities alike. Having a pair of Ray-Ban sunnies in the mix is key for a stylish spring. Bonus: Amazon Prime wardrobe shoppers can try select shades for free for seven days to make sure they're the right fit. 

This Amazon sale is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggage,Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, UggsLacoste, Vineyard VinesVionic, Alo YogaCalvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Spring Deals. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts across fashion categories from Amazon's Spring Deals, including travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, underwear, brasactivewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelryelectronics, home decor,women's clothingwinter jackets, athleisure, boots, designer backpackskitchen appliancesfitness trackers, watches, luggage and more.

With its guide section, Amazon makes it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to stay healthy and organized this spring. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals are just a click away with Amazon's Spring Deals.

Shop our best Ray-Ban discounts with Amazon's Spring Deals

Ray-Ban Rb3647n Double Bridge Round Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb3647n Double Bridge Round Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Rb3647n Double Bridge Round Sunglasses
Switch up your style with these Ray-Ban Double Bridge Round Sunglasses. Going for a retro look? These Round Sunglasses are the perfect accessory and they're available in 20 other colors.
$165 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $215)
Ray-Ban Rb3119m Olympian I Deluxe Oval Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb3119m Olympian I Deluxe Oval Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Rb3119m Olympian I Deluxe Oval Sunglasses
Rock these Ray-Ban Olympian I Deluxe Oval Sunglasses this spring and summer! 
$165 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $215)
Ray-Ban Rb4368n Blaze Meteor Square Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb4368n Blaze Meteor Square Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Rb4368n Blaze Meteor Square Sunglasses
These Ray-Ban Meteor Sunglasses are available in a variety of different colors and prints. These Sunglasses feature UV protection and are crafted with a nylon frame.
$83 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $165)
Ray-Ban Classic Mirrored Pilot Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb3025 Classic Mirrored Pilot Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Classic Mirrored Pilot Sunglasses
You'll look like you're living the summer life all year long wearing these Ray-Ban sunglasses.
$125 AT AMAZON (ORIGINALLY $179)
Ray Ban Predator 2 Sunglasses
Ray Ban Predator 2 Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray Ban Predator 2 Sunglasses
The Ray Ban Predator 2 sunglasses are the action movie star take on the traditional Rectangle Sunglasses design. They come with green lenses to help reduce glare in various light conditions.
$144 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $194)
Ray-Ban Jackie Ohh Sunglasses
rayban_jackie_ohh_sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Jackie Ohh Sunglasses
Made for the spotlight, these Ray-Ban Jackie Ohh sunglasses are ready to strike a pose.
$154 AT AMAZON (ORIGINALLY $189)
Ray-Ban Justin Rectangular Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Justin Rectangular Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Justin Rectangular Sunglasses
Express yourself with on-trend Ray-Ban Polarized Sunglasses, polarized lenses and fresh looks. They're perfect for any taste and ready for 365 days of non-stop style.
$133 AT AMAZON (ORIGINALLY $167)
Ray-Ban RB4171 ERIKA Sunglasses For Women
Ray-Ban RB4171 ERIKA Sunglasses For Women
Amazon
Ray-Ban RB4171 ERIKA Sunglasses For Women
These Ray-Ban's Erika Sunglasses is available in 10 different colors. 
$167 AT AMAZON
Ray-Ban Square Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Oval Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Square Sunglasses
These Ray Ban Square Sunglasses are iconic in this tortoise polarized brown print. 
$147 AT AMAZON
Ray-Ban Rb3025 Classic Aviator Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb3025 Classic Aviator Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Rb3025 Classic Aviator Sunglasses
These classic aviators are an Amazon #1 Best Seller. The rounded frames are a great shape for angular faces. 
$154 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $178)
Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses
New Wayfairer Polarized Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses
Go back to where it all began with Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Classic polarized sunglasses. Using the same iconic shape as the classic Wayfarer, these sunglasses offer an updated version that includes a smaller frame and slightly softer eye shape. 
$144 AT AMAZON
Ray-Ban Classic Gradient Aviator Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Classic Gradient Aviator Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Classic Gradient Aviator Sunglasses
See clearly on a cloudy day with the Ray-Ban Classic Gradient Aviator Sunglasses. The timeless Ray Ban Aviator frames have amber-tinted lenses to reduce glare with style.
$169 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $180)
Ray-Ban Aviator Classic Polarized Sunglasses
rayban_aviator_classic_polarized_sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Aviator Classic Polarized Sunglasses
These Ray Ban sunnies are one of the most iconic sunglass models in the world. Ray-Ban Aviator Classic sunglasses were originally designed for U.S. aviators in 1937. Aviator Classic sunglasses are a timeless model.
$204 AT AMAZON
Ray-Ban Rb4175 Clubmaster Square Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb4175 Clubmaster Square Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Rb4175 Clubmaster Square Sunglasses
These Ray-Ban sunglasses are a classic and a hit for everyone. They come in four different colors and styles, too!
$154 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $204)
Rb2180 Round Sunglasses
Rb2180 Round Sunglasses
Amazon
Rb2180 Round Sunglasses
These Italian-made sunglasses are a must for any spring break road trip. 
$144 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $159)
Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB3548N Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses
These Hexagonal Flat Lenses are perfect for your spring look. Save $50 on this pair of Ray Ban Sunglasses.
$154 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $204)
Ray-Ban Rb3447 Metal Round Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Rb3447 Metal Round Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Rb3447 Metal Round Sunglasses
These Metal Round Ray-Ban Sunglasses are a retro classic. 
$154 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $184)
Ray-Ban Men's Rb3183 Metal Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Men's Rb3183 Metal Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban Men's Rb3183 Metal Sunglasses
These stylish, lightweight Ray Ban sunglasses are a timeless favorite.
$144 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $179)

RELATED CONTENT:

Best Amazon Deals for Mom on Marc Jacobs -- Handbags, Perfume, & More

Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: Deals on Designer Dresses

Perfect Gifts for Your Mother-in-Law to Give on Mother's Day

The Best Mother's Day Gifts You Can Buy Online

Mother's Day Gifts from Etsy: Jewelry, Candles, Home Decor and More

Mother's Day Gift Guide: Flower Delivery, Fashion, Beauty and More

The Best Mother's Day Gifts We Found on Amazon

Shop Cute Spring Dresses for 2021

The Best Deals at the Nordstrom Spring Sale

Best Swimwear For Spring Break From Amazon

Amanda Gorman Found the Perfect Yellow Dress for Spring

Madewell Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Denim, Dresses and Shoes

15 Amazing Deals We Found on Amazon's Secret Spring Cleaning Store

The Best Camping Gear for Spring Break

Best Shoes to Update Your Closet for Spring

 