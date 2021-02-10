With Valentine's Day less than a month away, there's no better time than now to shop for gifts for your loved ones. Shade up at the Amazon Valentine's Day Deals event and get up to 55% off your favorite brand's sunglasses. Shop for gifts for yourself, your wife, your husband, your mom or even a friend.

The Amazon Valentine's Day sale is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, DL1961 jeans, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Valentine's Day sale. Not onlydoes the sale include theabove mentioned brandsand Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brandmarkdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.



If, like us, you’ve lost one too many pairs of sunglasses over past summers, there’s a great range of discounted pairs up for grabs. Prices are as low as $13.94 for these pink and gold, round, metal framed SOJOS sunnies. Popular brands like Ray-Ban have also slashed prices for Amazon Valentine's Day sale.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories this week at the Amazon Valentine's Day sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, activewear, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, watches, men's clothing, underwear, jewelry, leggings, bras,underwear, jackets, kids/baby gear, cookware, kitchen appliances, home decor, watches, luggage, fitness trackers, and more.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of the Amazon Valentine's Day sale.

Check out ET Style's best designer sunglasses deals below at the Amazon Valentine's Day sale.

Gucci Square Sunglasses Amazon Gucci Square Sunglasses These Gucci sunglasses for women feature a large square lens shape. The temples are adorned with a prominent interlocking Gucci GG logo. $191.80 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $375) BUY NOW

Jessica Simpson Women's Stylish Metal Aviator Sunglasses Amazon Jessica Simpson Women's Stylish Metal Aviator Sunglasses These Jessica Simpson Women's Stylish Metal Aviator Sunglasses are made with a lightweight metal frame and UV Protective coating. $32.02 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $40) BUY NOW

Kate Spade Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses Amazon Kate Spade Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses If you're picky about sunglasses, these cat-eye shades are an elegant accessory from Kate Spade. Perfect for small faces, these sunnies are a classy touch to any outfit. $70 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $74) Buy Now

Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses Amazon Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses Go back to where it all began with Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Classic sunglasses. Using the same iconic shape as the classic Wayfarer, these sunglasses offer an updated version that includes a smaller frame and slightly softer eye shape. $122.40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $144) BUY NOW

Versace VE4361 Sunglasses Amazon Versace VE4361 Sunglasses Style these Versace VE4361 Sunglasses for bold and confident look. Show off your distinctive personal style with these Versace Sunglasses. $140 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $295) BUY NOW

Tory Burch Tribal Lens: Brown Gradient Amazon Tory Burch Tribal Lens: Brown Gradient These Tory Burch Sunglasses are a stunning square shaped that break convention. They are made from acetate and they are a single bridge full rim sunglasses specially designed for women. These sunglasses protect your eyes from harm caused by UV rays. Also, you can grab these now for 50% off while supplies last. $85 AT AMAZON (ORIGINALLY $149) BUY NOW

Mosanana Square Cateye Sunglasses Amazon/Mosanana Mosanana Square Cateye Sunglasses These Square Cateye Sunglasses are only $13. $12.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $17.99) BUY NOW

Micheal Kors MK2024 Sunglasses Amazon Micheal Kors MK2024 Sunglasses These Micheal Kors MK2024 Sunglasses are made with the plastic frame and has grey gradient. $52.35 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $99) BUY NOW

Ray-Ban Erika Sunglasses Amazon/Ray-Ban Ray-Ban Erika Sunglasses These Ray-Ban Erika Sunglasses are 30% off the retail price, while supplies last. $157 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $175) BUY NOW

Smith Caper Chromapop Polarized Sunglasses Amazon Smith Caper Chromapop Polarized Sunglasses These Smith Caper Chromapop Polarized Sunglasses are deeply discounted to 8% off. These trendy sunglasses come in 18 different colors and styles. $1136.62 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $149) BUY NOW

Tory Burch Black Sunglasses Amazon Tory Burch Black Sunglasses These black trendy Tory Burch sunglasses are a whopping 50% off the retail price, while supplies last. $76.78 AT AMAZON (ORIGINALLY $157) BUY NOW

Coach Sun Full Rim Pilot Sunglasses Amazon Coach Sun Full Rim Pilot Sunglasses This iconic pilot shape is inspired by frames of the past. The easy-to-wear design features a new 3D take on the iconic Horse and Carriage on its lens and adjustable nose pads for a personalized fit. These Coach sunglasses offer 100% UV protection. $77.77 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $166) BUY NOW

SOJOS Polarized Sunglasses Classic Small Round Metal Frame for Women Men Amazon/SOJOS SOJOS Polarized Sunglasses Classic Small Round Metal Frame for Women Men SOJOS Small Round Polarized Sunglasses for both Women and Men feature a classic vintage retro frame; as well as, UV Protection. $14.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $20) BUY NOW

Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses Amazon Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Lenses Sunglasses These Hexagonal Flat Lenses are perfect for your fall look. Save 30% on one pair of Ray Ban Sunglasses when you purchase two. $130.90 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $204) BUY NOW

Ray-Ban Blaze Double Bridge Square Sunglasses Amazon/Ray-Ban Ray-Ban Blaze Double Bridge Square Sunglasses These Ray-Ban sunglasses feature a square metal frame with flat lenses and a double bridge nose piece. All Ray-Ban sunglass lenses are coated with 100% UV protection to protect your eyes from all harmful UV rays. $98.68 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $200) BUY NOW

Oakley Holbrook Square Sunglasses Amazon Oakley Holbrook Square Sunglasses Versatile, timeless Oakley sunglasses that protect eyes from UVA, UVB and UVC. $88.20 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $126) BUY NOW

RELATED CONTENT:

Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts to Get to Your Loved Ones

Valentine's Day Guide -- What to Buy, What to Wear and What to Watch

Amazon's Valentine's Day: Shop 1 Carat Diamond Earrings Under $600

Best Amazon Valentine's Day Deals on Rebecca Minkoff Handbag Styles

Best Amazon Valentine's Day Deals on Handbags

The Best Amazon Valentine's Day Deals on Calvin Klein Underwear

Best Amazon Valentine's Day Deals on Designer Watches

The Best Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts on Amazon

Thoughtful Valentine's Day Gifts for the Special Man in Your Life

Best Amazon Valentine's Day Deals on UGG -- Save Up to 45% on Boots, Slippers, Sneakers and More

Amazon Valentine's Day Deals: Best Kate Spade Deals on Handbags, Wallets, Sunglasses, Jewelry & More

Best Amazon Valentine's Day Deals on Luggage from Tumi, Samsonite, TravelPro and More

Best Amazon Valentine's Day Deals on Underwear

Best Amazon Valentine's Day Deals on Tory Burch Handbag Styles, Jewelry & More

Amazon's Valentine's Day Deals: Save Up To 50% Off Designer Shoes

Best 260 Amazon Valentine's Day Deals: Save on Beauty Tools, Apple, UGG, Echo, Roku, Fitbit, Alo Yoga & More

Oprah’s Favorite Things Are at Amazon: Shop Oprah's Fashion Gifts

Kate Spade Surprise Sale: Take Up to 75% Off Everything -- YES! We Mean Absolutely Everything

Amazon's New Year Sale for Fashion Lovers -- Savage x Fenty, Ugg, Tory Burch and More

Amazon New Year, New You Deals: Best Deals on Jackets and Coats from North Face, Columbia and More

Oprah’s Favorite Things for People Who Love To Entertain