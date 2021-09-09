Local governments across the country are modifying COVID-19 restrictions. The Delta variant has created a surge in hospitalizations and infections, and many cities are once again issuing mask mandates in public and encouraging everyone to slow the spread of the virus by getting vaccinated. With hot temperatures still around you'll need the best face mask for the warm weather as well as to protect yourself and those around you from the Delta variant. We've whittled down our massive list of face mask styles for the best breathable masks to exercise in to get you through your run or workout safely and comfortably.

According to the sporting goods company StringKing, a mask's effectiveness comes down to its balance of filtration and breathability properties. Breathability is especially crucial when you're moving around, breathing harder, exercising and sweating. When choosing the best mask for working out, look for knit (versus woven) fabrics, which have elasticity for a better fit, absorb moisture and allow for more air flow.

Sportswear brands like Reebok and activewear companies like Onzie have stepped up and started producing effective yet breathable face masks to help slow the spread of coronavirus cases without disrupting your exercise routine.

Other retailers have started offering face masks that are alternatives to true personal protective equipment (PPE), which are disposable and predominantly used by medical staff. These everyday, reusable options include face masks for adults, face masks for kids, clear face masks and face masks with matching outfits. Well-known apparel and fashion brands like Levi's, J.Crew, Athleta, Old Navy, The Honest Company, Forever 21, Gap and Kim Kardashian's SKIMS sell their own lines of masks as well. Additionally, check out ET Style’s curated list of face mask accessories.

Below, ET Style's picks of the best face masks for exercising that you can shop online right now.

Onzie Mindful Masks (2-Pack) Onzie Onzie Mindful Masks (2-Pack) Made from up-cycled materials, the Onzie Mindful Masks are quick-drying, stretchy and comfortable. Proceeds will benefit healthcare workers through a donation to the Center For Disaster Philanthropy. $12 FOR 2 AT ONZIE Buy Now

Under Armour UA Sportsmask Under Armour Under Armour UA Sportsmask Made for athletes, the durable UA Sportsmask is soft but structured and secure but not tight. Plus, according to Under Armour, rain rolls right off it. Get 2 for $15, while supplies last. $25 AT UNDER ARMOUR Buy Now

Traveleisure Face Mask Amazon Traveleisure Face Mask A lightweight face mask perfect for traveling, running errands and exercising. This breathable Traveleisure Face Mask has 2,000 reviews and is the adjustable face mask you need. $10 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Lululemon Double Strap Face Mask 3 Pack Lululemon Lululemon Double Strap Face Mask 3 Pack If you're not comfortable with ear loop fits, opt for the Double Strap Face Mask, which also comes in a three-pack in four different colorway sets. This face mask has two adjustable straps that go around the back of the head and neck. The fabric feels soft and smooth on the skin, while wicking away moisture and providing four-way stretch. $28 AT LULULEMON Buy Now

Oakley Mask Fitted Oakley Oakley Mask Fitted Return to the outdoors while staying safe in this Oakley face mask, which is made with hydrolix moisture-wicking, anti-odor fabric technology that keeps you dry and provide breathability. It has a reflective flag on the side so you stay visible at night. Plus, its ergonomic fit ensures comfort. $25 AT OAKLEY Buy Now

Carbon38 The Mask Kit Carbon38 Carbon38 The Mask Kit Carbon38's mask kit includes two masks, featuring a multi-layered filtration system, made from fast-drying antibacterial fabric that keeps you cool while working out. The brand is donating 15% of the mask kit profit to Girls Inc. $12 FOR 2 AT CARBON38 Buy Now

Nike Strike Winter Warrior Nike Nike Strike Winter Warrior The Nike Strike Winter Warrior Snood is the best face masks for exercising during the winter and colder months as it covers your face and neck with soft fleece. The Nike Strike Winter Warrior Snood wicks sweat to help you stay warm and dry. $20 AT NIKE Buy Now

