Shopping

Best Breathable Face Masks for Exercising -- Reebok, Under Armour, Adidas and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Face Masks For Exercise
Under Armour

Cities across the country are rethinking their COVID-19 restrictions as the Delta variant has created a surge in hospitalizations and infections, and many cities are once again mandating wearing face masks in public and encouraging everyone to slow the spread of the virus by getting vaccinated. With hot temperatures still around you'll need the best face mask for the warmer seasons as well as to protect yourself and those around you from the Delta variant. We've culled our massive list of face mask styles for the best face masks to breathe in and exercise in to get you through your run or workout safely and comfortably.

According to the sporting goods company StringKing, a mask's effectiveness comes down to its balance of filtration and breathability properties. Breathability is especially crucial when you're moving around, breathing harder, exercising and sweating. When choosing the best mask for working out, look for knit (versus woven) fabrics, which have elasticity for a better fit, absorb moisture and allow for more air flow.

Sportswear brands like Reebok and activewear companies like Onzie have stepped up and started producing effective yet breathable face masks to help slow the spread of coronavirus cases without disrupting your exercise routine.

Other retailers have started offering face masks that are alternatives to true personal protective equipment (PPE), which are disposable and predominantly used by medical staff. These everyday, reusable options include face masks for adults, face masks for kids, clear face masks and face masks with matching outfits. Well-known apparel and fashion brands like Levi's, J.Crew, Athleta, Old Navy, The Honest Company, Forever 21, Gap and Kim Kardashian's SKIMS sell their own lines of masks as well. Additionally, check out ET Style’s curated list of face mask accessories.

Below, ET Style's picks of the best face masks for exercising that you can shop online right now.

Project Rock UA SPORTSMASK
Project Rock UA SPORTSMASK
Under Armour
Project Rock UA SPORTSMASK
This mask has the airflow you need, a cool feel and a great fit for running or training.
$15 (REGULARLY $35)
Lululemon Ear Loop Face Mask 3 Pack
Lululemon Ear Loop Face Mask 3 Pack
Lululemon
Lululemon Ear Loop Face Mask 3 Pack
Made from sweat-wicking fabric with stretch and shape retention, this face mask is perfect for everyday wear thanks to the soft, adjustable ear loops with cord locks. Available as a three-pack in nine different colorway sets
$38 AT LULULEMON
Lululemon Double Strap Face Mask 3 Pack
Double Strap Face Mask 3 Pack
Lululemon
Lululemon Double Strap Face Mask 3 Pack
If you're not comfortable with ear loop fits, opt for the Double Strap Face Mask, which also comes in a three-pack in four different colorway sets. This face mask has two adjustable straps that go around the back of the head and neck. The fabric feels soft and smooth on the skin, while wicking away moisture and providing four-way stretch.
$28 AT LULULEMON
Oakley Mask Fitted
Oakley Mask Fitted
Oakley
Oakley Mask Fitted
Return to the outdoors while staying safe in this Oakley face mask, which is made with hydrolix moisture-wicking, anti-odor fabric technology that keeps you dry and provide breathability. It has a reflective flag on the side so you stay visible at night. Plus, its ergonomic fit ensures comfort. 
$25 AT OAKLEY
Under Armour UA Sportsmask
UA Sportsmask
Under Armour
Under Armour UA Sportsmask
Made for athletes, the durable UA Sportsmask is soft but structured and secure but not tight. Plus, according to Under Armour, rain rolls right off it. Get 2 for $15, while supplies last.
$15 AT UNDER ARMOUR
Adidas Face Covers 3-Pack
Face Covers 3-Pack
Adidas
Adidas Face Covers 3-Pack
Shop the Adidas Face Covers in the bright blue bird shade. 
$20 FOR 3 AT ADIDAS
Athleta Activate Face Mask 2 Pack
Athleta Activate Face Mask 2 Pack
Athleta
Athleta Activate Face Mask 2 Pack
Designed for an active lifestyle, the adjustable Athleta Activate Face Mask is made from performance-driven TurboDry fabric and has a moldable fit plus soft knit ear loops that are comfortable for all-day wear.
$15 AT ATHLETA (REGULARLY $30)
Reebok Face Covers 3-Pack
Face Covers 3-Pack
Reebok
Reebok Face Covers 3-Pack
Add the Reebok Face Covers, made from soft, breathable fabric, to your daily workout routine. 
$20 FOR 3 AT REEBOK
Carbon38 The Mask Kit
Carbon38 Mask Kit
Carbon38
Carbon38 The Mask Kit
Carbon38's mask kit includes two masks, featuring a multi-layered filtration system, made from fast-drying antibacterial fabric that keeps you cool while working out. The brand is donating 15% of the mask kit profit to Girls Inc. 
$12 FOR 2 AT CARBON38
Onzie Mindful Masks (2-Pack)
Mindful Masks (2-Pack)
Onzie
Onzie Mindful Masks (2-Pack)
Made from up-cycled materials, the Onzie Mindful Masks are quick-drying, stretchy and comfortable. Proceeds will benefit healthcare workers through a donation to the Center For Disaster Philanthropy.
$12 FOR 2 AT ONZIE
Traveleisure Face Mask
TRAVLEISURE FACE MASKS
Amazon
Traveleisure Face Mask
A lightweight face mask perfect for traveling, running errands and exercising. This breathable Traveleisure Face Mask has 2,000 reviews and is the adjustable face mask you need.
$10 AT AMAZON
Hammacher Schlemmer The Antibacterial Cooling Face Mask
The Antibacterial Cooling Face Mask
Hammacher Schlemmer
Hammacher Schlemmer The Antibacterial Cooling Face Mask
Infused with antibacterial silver nano particle, this Hammacher Schlemmer face mask protects from bacteria and odors. The breathable fabric feels cool on the skin. Plus, it comes with five disposable filters. 
$15 AT HAMMACHER SCHLEMMER
StringKing Cloth Face Mask
Cloth Face Mask
StringKing
StringKing Cloth Face Mask
A 2-ply StringKing face mask with elastic ear loops and two layers of premium Supima cotton.
$7 AT STRINGKING
Nike Strike Winter Warrior
Nike Strike Winter Warrior
Nike
Nike Strike Winter Warrior
The Nike Strike Winter Warrior Snood is the best face masks for exercising during the winter and colder months as it covers your face and neck with soft fleece. The Nike Strike Winter Warrior Snood wicks sweat to help you stay warm and dry.
$20 AT NIKE

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the World Health Organization website.

RELATED CONTENT:

Where to Buy the Best Face Masks Online

Where to Buy Vaccine Card Holders -- Shop Our Stylish Picks

The Best Deals on Amazon for Summer

Get 3 Gap Face Masks for Only $5 -- Grab This Deal!

Celebrity Face Masks From the 2021 Oscars and Other Major Moments

265 Best Amazon Deals: Shop Kate Spade, Apple, Adidas, CHI, Ray-Ban, Gucci, Fitbit, Echo & More

Athleta Face Masks: Get 20% Off Face Masks for Adults and Kids

Best Celebrity Face Masks to Shop Right Now

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Face Masks -- Shop Now

How to Prevent Maskne According to Dr. Pimple Popper

New Year, New You: Everything You Need to Stay Healthy and Organized

Where to Buy the Best Kids Face Masks Online

Where to Shop Levi's Face Masks

Jennifer Lopez's Sequin Face Mask Is Here -- Shop Now!

Where to Shop for the Best Clear Face Masks

Old Navy Face Masks: Shop Face Masks for Adults and Kids

Where to Shop Face Masks From Jessica Alba's The Honest Company

The Best Face Mask Accessories: Chains, Lanyards and Ear Savers

Shop Face Masks With Matching Outfits

J.Crew Face Masks: Face Masks for Adults & Kids