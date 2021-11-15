Shopping

Best Buy Black Friday 2021: Get Huge Savings on TVs, Laptops, Smart Watches and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Buy Early Black Friday Sale 2021
Best Buy

Best Buy Black Friday deals are early to help you get ahead this holiday shopping season! Right now, you can save on Best Buy's major discounts on everything from Samsung TVs to Keurig coffee makers. Best Buy is adding to these sales with Flash Deals that tend to feature deeper savings. If you're wondering which discounts are the best, we're here to help.

The retailer first kicked off its Black Friday sale on Oct. 19 with early access to deals where shoppers could score huge discounts on home and tech products more than a month ahead of Thanksgiving Day. In its latest deals drop, Best Buy released hundreds more of its Black Friday tech discounts where you can find a headphone, laptop or TV deal, markdowns on tablets and e-readers, price cuts on gaming consoles and video games, and more. If you're in the market for a PS5, it's sold out right now, but a restock is expected today and if you are a Totaltech member, you'll get access earlier than everyone else. One of the biggest standout deals is $220 off the 41mm Samsung Galaxy Watch3 with GPS. Now $180 in either Mystic Silver or Mystic Bronze, this is the first time the smartwatch has been priced below $200 since its release in August 2020.

Samsung Galaxy Watch3 Smartwatch - Mystic Bronze
Samsung Galaxy Watch3 Smartwatch - Mystic Bronze
Best Buy
Samsung Galaxy Watch3 Smartwatch - Mystic Bronze
The most advanced Samsung smartwatch is now also the most stylish. The Galaxy Watch3 can track heart rate, sleep quality, stress level and the volume of oxygen you use while exercising.
$400$180
Samsung Galaxy Watch3 Smartwatch - Mystic Silver
Samsung Galaxy Watch3 Smartwatch - Mystic Silver
Best Buy
Samsung Galaxy Watch3 Smartwatch - Mystic Silver
$400$180

With the clock ticking down until Black Friday, you don't have to worry about missing out on better deals later this month. Best Buy is offering their Black Friday Price Guarantee on all of the deals happening during the early Black Friday sale. This means that if a sale item’s price drops lower between now and November 26, Best Buy will refund you the difference. It really is never too early to get ahead on holiday savings! 

Ahead, shop ET's top picks for the best deals currently available at Best Buy's with early Black Friday deals.

Samsung - 4.5 cu. ft. Front Load Washer
Samsung - 4.5 cu. ft. Front Load Washer
Best Buy
Samsung - 4.5 cu. ft. Front Load Washer
If you're considering a washing machine upgrade, now's the time to do it. This Samsung Front Load Washer is almost $300 off the regular price.
$950$680
Microsoft Microsoft - Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 for Xbox One
Microsoft Microsoft - Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 for Xbox One
Best Buy
Microsoft Microsoft - Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 for Xbox One
The all-new Xbox Elite wireless series 2 controller allows you to Play like a pro. You can tailor your controller with a new interchangeable thumbstick and paddle shapes and you can stay in the game longer with up to 40 hours of rechargeable battery life.
$180$140
Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation) with Google Assistant
Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation) with Google Assistant
Best Buy
Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation) with Google Assistant
If you're looking to introduce a smart assistant to your home, the Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation) with Google Assistant is easy to set up and integrate. 
$50$25
Keurig x Jonathan Adler K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Keurig x Jonathan Adler K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Best Buy
Keurig x Jonathan Adler K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
$100$50
Samsung Sound Bar
Samsung Sound Bar
Best Buy
Samsung Sound Bar
Bring the movie theater-quality sound straight into your home with the Samsung Sound Bar.
$1,800$1,600
Lenovo 4K HDR Touch-Screen Laptop
4K HDR Touch-Screen Laptop
Best Buy
Lenovo 4K HDR Touch-Screen Laptop
Step up your tech game with this touch screen laptop from Lenovo -- now only $1,350.
$1,750$1,350
Shark Air Purifier 6 With Anti-Allergen HEPA Filter
Shark Air Purifier 6 With Anti-Allergen HEPA Filter
Best Buy
Shark Air Purifier 6 With Anti-Allergen HEPA Filter
$450$299
Insignia 58" LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Insignia 58" Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Best Buy
Insignia 58" LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
$580$350
Bowflex Treadmill 7
Bowflex Treadmill 7
Best Buy
Bowflex Treadmill 7
Skip the gym altogether and invest in this perfect at-home workout machine from Bowflex -- now $900 cheaper.
$2,400$1,700
Samsung 70” 4K Crystal UHD Smart Tizen TV
Samsung 70” Class TU6985 4K Crystal UHD Smart Tizen TV
Best Buy
Samsung 70” 4K Crystal UHD Smart Tizen TV
$749$599
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.4" Touch-Screen
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.4" Touch-Screen
Best Buy
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.4" Touch-Screen
$700$550
AeroGarden - Harvest - Indoor Garden
AeroGarden - Harvest - Indoor Garden
Best Buy
AeroGarden - Harvest - Indoor Garden
The cook in your life will never get tired of clipping fresh herbs from the AeroGarden Indoor Garden.
$90$150
Bella Pro Series 4.2-Quart Air Fryer
Bella Pro Series 4.2-Quart Analog Air Fryer
Best Buy
Bella Pro Series 4.2-Quart Air Fryer
$60$40
JBL Live 660NC Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
JBL Live 660NC Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Best Buy
JBL Live 660NC Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
$200$99
Ninja Mega Kitchen System 72-Oz. Blender
Ninja Mega Kitchen System 72-Oz. Blender
Best Buy
Ninja Mega Kitchen System 72-Oz. Blender
$200$160
Samsung UHD Smart Tizen TV
Samsung UHD Smart Tizen TV
Best Buy
Samsung UHD Smart Tizen TV
Users love this TV's clear picture frame -- and for a limited time at Best Buy's Early Black Friday Sale, you can save $200 on the high-tech television.
$1,200$1,000
Samsung 75" LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
Samsung 75" Class 7 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
Best Buy
Samsung 75" LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
$1,100$850
Beats by Dr. Dre Studio Buds Noise Cancelling Earphones
Beats by Dr. Dre Studio Buds Noise Cancelling Earphones
Best Buy
Beats by Dr. Dre Studio Buds Noise Cancelling Earphones
$150$130
Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch
Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch
Best Buy
Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch
$180$119
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 32GB
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 32GB
Best Buy
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 32GB
$160$85
ProForm Pro 5000 Treadmill
ProForm Pro 5000 Treadmill
Best Buy
ProForm Pro 5000 Treadmill
$1,700$1,500
LG 70" NanoCell LED 4K UHD Smart TV
LG 70" Class NanoCell 75 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV
Best Buy
LG 70" NanoCell LED 4K UHD Smart TV
$1,200$1,100

RELATED CONTENT:

Ulta 'Hello Holidays' Sale 2021: Early Black Friday Deals to Shop Now

Samsung Black Friday 2021: Exclusive Early Access to the Best Deals

Walmart Black Friday Deals: Shop TVs, Laptops, Vacuums and More

Target Black Friday 2021: Shop the Best Deals on TVs, Toys, and More

Wayfair Black Friday Early Access: Save Up to 80% Off Home Upgrades

Black Friday Deals Under $100

The Best Black Friday 2021 Mattress Sales & Bedding Deals to Shop Now