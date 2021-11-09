Shopping

Best Buy Black Friday 2021: New Deals Were Just Added for TVs, Tablets, Laptops and More

By ETonline Staff
Best Buy Early Black Friday Sale 2021
Best Buy

Best Buy is kicking off its Black Friday deals early, and the Black Friday sale event is now in full swing! Not only are there deals already on the site and in store, but Best Buy is adding to those with Flash Deals that tend to feature deeper savings. If you're wondering which discounts are the best, we're here to help.

The retailer first kicked things off on Oct. 19 with a four-day sale where shoppers could score huge deals on home and tech products more than a month early ahead of post-Thanksgiving Black Friday. In its latest deals drop, Best Buy has released hundreds more of its Black Friday tech deals with markdowns on TVs, tablets and e-readers, laptops, headphones, video games, and more. One of the biggest standout deals is $220 off the 41mm Samsung Galaxy Watch3 with GPS. Now $180 in either Mystic Silver or Mystic Bronze, this is the first time the smartwatch has been priced below $200 since its release in August 2020.

Samsung Galaxy Watch3 Smartwatch - Mystic Bronze
Samsung Galaxy Watch3 Smartwatch - Mystic Bronze
Best Buy
Samsung Galaxy Watch3 Smartwatch - Mystic Bronze
The most advanced Samsung smartwatch is now also the most stylish. The Galaxy Watch3 can track heart rate, sleep quality, stress level and the volume of oxygen you use while exercising.
$400$180
Samsung Galaxy Watch3 Smartwatch - Mystic Silver
Samsung Galaxy Watch3 Smartwatch - Mystic Silver
Best Buy
Samsung Galaxy Watch3 Smartwatch - Mystic Silver
$400$180

While Best Buy will have another Black Friday sale starting on Nov. 19, you don't have to worry about missing out on better deals later this month. Best Buy is offering their Black Friday Price Guarantee on all of the deals happening during the Early Black Friday Sale. This means that if a sale item’s price drops lower between now and November 26, Best Buy will refund you the difference. It really is never too early to get ahead on holiday savings! 

Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks for the best deals currently available at Best Buy's Early Black Friday Sale.

Insignia 58" LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Insignia 58" Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Best Buy
Insignia 58" LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
$580$350
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.4" Touch-Screen
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.4" Touch-Screen
Best Buy
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.4" Touch-Screen
$700$550
JBL Live 660NC Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
JBL Live 660NC Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Best Buy
JBL Live 660NC Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
$200$99
Samsung 70” 4K Crystal UHD Smart Tizen TV
Samsung 70” Class TU6985 4K Crystal UHD Smart Tizen TV
Best Buy
Samsung 70” 4K Crystal UHD Smart Tizen TV
$749$599
Keurig x Jonathan Adler K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Keurig x Jonathan Adler K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Best Buy
Keurig x Jonathan Adler K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
$100$50
Samsung 75" LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
Samsung 75" Class 7 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
Best Buy
Samsung 75" LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
$1,100$850
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 32GB
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 32GB
Best Buy
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 32GB
$160$85
Ninja Mega Kitchen System 72-Oz. Blender
Ninja Mega Kitchen System 72-Oz. Blender
Best Buy
Ninja Mega Kitchen System 72-Oz. Blender
$200$160
Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch
Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch
Best Buy
Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch
$180$119
ProForm Pro 5000 Treadmill
ProForm Pro 5000 Treadmill
Best Buy
ProForm Pro 5000 Treadmill
$1,700$1,500
LG 70" NanoCell LED 4K UHD Smart TV
LG 70" Class NanoCell 75 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV
Best Buy
LG 70" NanoCell LED 4K UHD Smart TV
$1,200$1,100
Bella Pro Series 4.2-Quart Air Fryer
Bella Pro Series 4.2-Quart Analog Air Fryer
Best Buy
Bella Pro Series 4.2-Quart Air Fryer
$60$40
Beats by Dr. Dre Studio Buds Noise Cancelling Earphones
Beats by Dr. Dre Studio Buds Noise Cancelling Earphones
Best Buy
Beats by Dr. Dre Studio Buds Noise Cancelling Earphones
$150$130
Shark Air Purifier 6 With Anti-Allergen HEPA Filter
Shark Air Purifier 6 With Anti-Allergen HEPA Filter
Best Buy
Shark Air Purifier 6 With Anti-Allergen HEPA Filter
$450$299
Lenovo 4K HDR Touch-Screen Laptop
4K HDR Touch-Screen Laptop
Best Buy
Lenovo 4K HDR Touch-Screen Laptop
Step up your tech game with this touch screen laptop from Lenovo -- now only $1,350.
$1,750$1,350
Samsung Sound Bar
Samsung Sound Bar
Best Buy
Samsung Sound Bar
Bring the movie theater-quality sound straight into your home with the Samsung Sound Bar.
$1,800$1,600
Bowflex Treadmill 7
Bowflex Treadmill 7
Best Buy
Bowflex Treadmill 7
Skip the gym altogether and invest in this perfect at-home workout machine from Bowflex -- now $900 cheaper.
$2,400$1,700
Samsung UHD Smart Tizen TV
Samsung UHD Smart Tizen TV
Best Buy
Samsung UHD Smart Tizen TV
Users love this TV's clear picture frame -- and for a limited time at Best Buy's Early Black Friday Sale, you can save $200 on the high-tech television.
$1,200$1,000

