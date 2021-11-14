Best Buy Black Friday deals have arrived early to help you get ahead this holiday shopping season with a new Wish List Event sale! Through this weekend, you can save on Best Buy's latest round of major discounts on everything from Samsung TVs to Apple iPad Pros. Best Buy is adding to these sales with Flash Deals that tend to feature deeper savings. If you're wondering which discounts are the best, we're here to help.

The retailer first kicked off its Black Friday sale on Oct. 19 with early access to deals where shoppers could score huge discounts on home and tech products more than a month ahead of Thanksgiving Day. In its latest deals drop, Best Buy has released hundreds more of its Black Friday tech discounts where you can find a headphone, laptop or TV deal, markdowns on tablets and e-readers, price cuts on gaming consoles and video games, and more. One of the biggest standout deals is $220 off the 41mm Samsung Galaxy Watch3 with GPS. Now $180 in either Mystic Silver or Mystic Bronze, this is the first time the smartwatch has been priced below $200 since its release in August 2020.

With the clock ticking down until Black Friday, you don't have to worry about missing out on better deals later this month. Best Buy is offering their Black Friday Price Guarantee on all of the deals happening during the early Black Friday sale. This means that if a sale item’s price drops lower between now and November 26, Best Buy will refund you the difference. It really is never too early to get ahead on holiday savings!

Ahead, shop ET's top picks for the best deals currently available at Best Buy's new pre-holiday season Wish List Event sale.

