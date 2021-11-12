Best Buy is continuing its quest to kick off Black Friday early and help you beat the holiday rush with a new Wish List Event sale. Through this weekend, you can save on Best Buy's latest round of major discounts on everything from Samsung TVs to Apple iPad Pros. Best Buy is adding to these sales with Flash Deals that tend to feature deeper savings. If you're wondering which discounts are the best, we're here to help.

The retailer first kicked things off on Oct. 19 with a four-day sale where shoppers could score huge deals on home and tech products more than a month early ahead of post-Thanksgiving Black Friday. In its latest deals drop, Best Buy has released hundreds more of its Black Friday tech deals with markdowns on TVs, tablets and e-readers, laptops, headphones, video games, and more. One of the biggest standout deals is $220 off the 41mm Samsung Galaxy Watch3 with GPS. Now $180 in either Mystic Silver or Mystic Bronze, this is the first time the smartwatch has been priced below $200 since its release in August 2020.

With the clock ticking down until Black Friday, you don't have to worry about missing out on better deals later this month. Best Buy is offering their Black Friday Price Guarantee on all of the deals happening during the early Black Friday sale. This means that if a sale item’s price drops lower between now and November 26, Best Buy will refund you the difference. It really is never too early to get ahead on holiday savings!

Ahead, shop ET's top picks for the best deals currently available at Best Buy's new pre-holiday Wish List Event sale.

