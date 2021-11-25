It's Thanksgiving Day, but Black Friday deals from Best Buy are already here! Best Buy's Black Friday sale has deep discounts on everything from Samsung TVs to Keurig coffee makers to kick off the holiday shopping season. The collection of discounts has new deals on tech and appliances, ranging from Apple products and video game accessories to vacuums and treadmills to compete with other online retailers ahead of Cyber Monday. Best Buy is adding to these sales with Flash Deals that tend to feature deeper savings. If you're wondering which discounts are the best, we're here to help.

The retailer hosted several early Black Friday sales throughout the month of November with events like the “The Early Deals Event.” In its latest deals drop, Best Buy released hundreds more of its Black Friday tech discounts where you can find a discount on headphones, ipad, laptop or smart TV, markdowns on tablets and e-readers, price cuts on gaming consoles and video games, and more.

With the clock ticking down until Black Friday, you don't have to worry about missing out on better deals later this month. Best Buy is offering their Black Friday Price Guarantee on all of the deals happening during its early Black Friday shopping event. This means that if a sale item’s price drops lower between now and November 26, Best Buy will refund you the difference. It really is never too early to get ahead on holiday savings!

Ahead, shop ET's top picks for the best deals at Best Buy's Black Friday sale.

Best Buy Black Friday laptop and headphone deals

Best Buy Black Friday TV deals

Best Buy Black Friday home deals

Best Buy Black Friday fitness deals

