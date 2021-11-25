Shopping

Best Buy Black Friday Deals Are Live: Get Big Savings on TVs, Appliances & More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Buy Early Black Friday Sale 2021
Best Buy

It's Thanksgiving Day, but Black Friday deals from Best Buy are already here! Best Buy's Black Friday sale has deep discounts on everything from Samsung TVs to Keurig coffee makers to kick off the holiday shopping season. The collection of discounts has new deals on tech and appliances, ranging from Apple products and video game accessories to vacuums and treadmills to compete with other online retailers ahead of Cyber Monday. Best Buy is adding to these sales with Flash Deals that tend to feature deeper savings. If you're wondering which discounts are the best, we're here to help.

The retailer hosted several early Black Friday sales throughout the month of November with events like the “The Early Deals Event.” In its latest deals drop, Best Buy released hundreds more of its Black Friday tech discounts where you can find a discount on headphones, ipad, laptop or smart TV, markdowns on tablets and e-readers, price cuts on gaming consoles and video games, and more. 

With the clock ticking down until Black Friday, you don't have to worry about missing out on better deals later this month. Best Buy is offering their Black Friday Price Guarantee on all of the deals happening during its early Black Friday shopping event. This means that if a sale item’s price drops lower between now and November 26, Best Buy will refund you the difference. It really is never too early to get ahead on holiday savings! 

Ahead, shop ET's top picks for the best deals at Best Buy's Black Friday sale.

Best Buy Black Friday laptop and headphone deals

HP - 14" Chromebook - Intel Celeron - 4GB Memory
HP - 14" Chromebook - Intel Celeron - 4GB Memory
Best Buy
HP - 14" Chromebook - Intel Celeron - 4GB Memory
$319$149
Lenovo 4K HDR Touch-Screen Laptop
4K HDR Touch-Screen Laptop
Best Buy
Lenovo 4K HDR Touch-Screen Laptop
Step up your tech game with this touch screen laptop from Lenovo -- now only $1,350.
$1,750$1,350
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 Touch-Screen Laptop
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 Touch-Screen Laptop
Best Buy
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 Touch-Screen Laptop
$1500$1000
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 32GB
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 32GB
Best Buy
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 32GB
$160$85
JBL Live 660NC Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
JBL Live 660NC Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Best Buy
JBL Live 660NC Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
$200$99
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.4" Touch-Screen
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.4" Touch-Screen
Best Buy
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.4" Touch-Screen
$700$550

Best Buy Black Friday TV deals

Toshiba - 43" Class LED 4K UHD Smart FireTV
Toshiba - 43" Class LED 4K UHD Smart FireTV
Best Buy
Toshiba - 43" Class LED 4K UHD Smart FireTV
$350$250
Insignia 58" LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Insignia 58" Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Best Buy
Insignia 58" LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
$580$350
Samsung UHD Smart Tizen TV
Samsung UHD Smart Tizen TV
Best Buy
Samsung UHD Smart Tizen TV
Users love this TV's clear picture frame -- and for a limited time at Best Buy's Early Black Friday Sale, you can save $200 on the high-tech television.
$1,200$1,000
Sony 65" BRAVIA 4K UHD Smart Google TV
Sony - 65" Class BRAVIA XR A80J Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV
Best Buy
Sony 65" BRAVIA 4K UHD Smart Google TV
Enjoy a lifelike picture with premium OLED - contrast and color that feels deep, natural, and real.
$2,300$1,799
Samsung Sound Bar
Samsung Sound Bar
Best Buy
Samsung Sound Bar
Bring the movie theater-quality sound straight into your home with the Samsung Sound Bar.
$1,800$1,300
Samsung 75" LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
Samsung 75" Class 7 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
Best Buy
Samsung 75" LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
$1,100$850
LG 70" NanoCell 4K UHD Smart TV
LG 70" Class NanoCell 75 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV
Best Buy
LG 70" NanoCell 4K UHD Smart TV
$1,200$750
Samsung 70” 4K Crystal UHD Smart Tizen TV
Samsung 70” Class TU6985 4K Crystal UHD Smart Tizen TV
Best Buy
Samsung 70” 4K Crystal UHD Smart Tizen TV
$749$599

Best Buy Black Friday home deals

Ninja - Foodi Convection Toaster Oven
Ninja - Foodi Convection Toaster Oven
Best Buy
Ninja - Foodi Convection Toaster Oven
$270$180
Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan
Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan
Best Buy
Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan
$400$300
iRobot Roomba Wi-Fi Connected Vacuum
iRobot Roomba Wi-Fi Connected Vacuum
Best Buy
iRobot Roomba Wi-Fi Connected Vacuum
$600$400
Ninja Mega Kitchen System 72-Oz. Blender
Ninja Mega Kitchen System 72-Oz. Blender
Best Buy
Ninja Mega Kitchen System 72-Oz. Blender
$200$100
Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Best Buy
Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
$800$600
Bella Pro Series 4.2-Quart Air Fryer
Bella Pro Series 4.2-Quart Analog Air Fryer
Best Buy
Bella Pro Series 4.2-Quart Air Fryer
$60$30
Dyson Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum
Dyson Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum
Best Buy
Dyson Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum
$850$650
Keurig x Jonathan Adler K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Keurig x Jonathan Adler K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Best Buy
Keurig x Jonathan Adler K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Start your day in style with the limited-edition Jonathan Adler x Keurig collaboration.
$100$50
Ninja Air Fryer Max XL
Ninja Air Fryer Max XL
Best Buy
Ninja Air Fryer Max XL
$160$130
Samsung Front Load Washer
Samsung - 4.5 cu. ft. Front Load Washer
Best Buy
Samsung Front Load Washer
If you're considering a washing machine upgrade, now's the time to do it. This Samsung Front Load Washer is almost $300 off the regular price.
$950$680

Best Buy Black Friday fitness deals

Therabody - Theragun Elite Handheld Percussive Massage Device
Therabody - Theragun Elite Handheld Percussive Massage Device
Best Buy
Therabody - Theragun Elite Handheld Percussive Massage Device
$400$300
Hydrow - Connected Rower
Hydrow - Connected Rower
Best Buy
Hydrow - Connected Rower
$2,295$1,795
ProForm Pro 5000 Treadmill
ProForm Pro 5000 Treadmill
Best Buy
ProForm Pro 5000 Treadmill
$1,700$1,200
Bowflex Treadmill 7
Bowflex Treadmill 7
Best Buy
Bowflex Treadmill 7
Skip the gym altogether and invest in this perfect at-home workout machine from Bowflex -- now $900 cheaper.
$2,400$1,500
Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch
Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch
Best Buy
Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch
$180$119

