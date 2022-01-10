If getting into shape is your New Year's resolution, we are right there with you. With the latest wave of the pandemic, at-home gyms are becoming a mainstay in people's lives, and there's never been a better time to stock up on everything you need. In honor of the new year, Best Buy is having a blowout sale on a huge selection of health and wellness items, just in time for you to start attacking your fitness goals.

Shop Fitness Deals.

No matter what your goals are, Best Buy has you covered with the latest in fitness and health equipment and technology. Items are being slashed all around, even huge retailers like Bowflex, NordicTrack and Schwinn. Plus, with Best Buy, they'll always price match if you can find a better price (but with savings this competitive, we highly doubt you can!).

So, if you're feeling ready to create a new, healthier you in the new year, don't miss this incredible sale at Best Buy. You don't even have to go through the whole sale (although, we bet you'll want to). Below, ET has picked out its favorite items from Best Buy's fitness equipment sale for you to easily browse. Getting started on your healthy New Year's resolutions has never been easier.

NordicTrack - Commercial 2950 Treadmill Best Buy NordicTrack - Commercial 2950 Treadmill Indulge in this luxurious treadmill with its ultra wide belt, equipped with Runners Flex Cushioning for joint support and dual Autobreeze fans to keep you cool during even your hardest workouts. If that's not enough, the purchase also comes with a free month of iFit training, so you can sample hundreds of on-demand workouts with top personal trainers and figure out what works best for you. $3,200 $2,500 Buy Now

TRX - Fit System Suspension Trainer Best Buy TRX - Fit System Suspension Trainer Feel like training on the go? This ultra-portable set up is perfect for indoors, outdoors and everywhere in between. Plus, it comes with a 30 day subscription to TRX Training Club app, so you can learn how to get started and try new workouts. $100 $80 Buy Now

ProForm - 750R Best Buy ProForm - 750R Work up a sweat with this gym-grade rowing machine, which has 20 pre-programmed workouts to choose from. Plus, with Bluetooth compatibility, you can easily upgrade with iFit and transform your home into a workout studio with the click of a button. $1,100 $600 Buy Now

Bowflex - VeloCore Bike (22" Console) Exercise Bike Best Buy Bowflex - VeloCore Bike (22" Console) Exercise Bike Transform your stationary bike ride into a full-body fitness experience with custom VeloCore workouts. This bike comes with a free year of JRNY, giving you access to personalized programming, daily custom workouts, guided coaching, streaming entertainment and more -- all from a 22" monitor. What really sets this bike apart, though, is Lean Mode, which enables the rider to lean left and right, letting you escape into virtual environments that feel so real, you'll forget you're inside. $2,400 $1,500 Buy Now

Bowflex Treadmill 10 Best Buy Bowflex Treadmill 10 If you've been thinking about getting a treadmill, it's time to pull the trigger. This Bowflex treadmill is now over $1,000 off, plus it includes a free 1-Year JRNY Membership, so you can receive personalized coaching right from the 10" display monitor. $2,800 $1,700 Buy Now

ProForm - Pro HIIT H14 Best Buy ProForm - Pro HIIT H14 This elliptical is perfect for the person who doesn't want to think about their workouts. With its 30 day iFit subscription, you can just hop on and get moving while a trainer automatically adjusts your resistance. $3,000 $1,600 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Celeb Workout Classes to Up Your At-Home Fitness Game in 2022

lululemon Has Stylish Activewear Gifts for Every Type of Workout

TikTok Is Obsessed With This $26 Workout Set From Amazon

TikTok's Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress Dupe Is on Sale

We Tried the MYX Exercise Bike: Start the New Year with $150 Off

This Exercise Bike Is A Peloton Dupe for Less Than Half The Price