Best Buy Fitness Equipment Sale: The Best Deals on Bowflex, Massage Guns and More

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Girl Working out at Home
Getty

If your New Year's resolutions include working on your fitness, we are right there with you. With the latest wave of the pandemic, at-home gyms are becoming a mainstay in people's lives, and there's never been a better time to stock up on everything you need. In honor of the new year, Best Buy is having a blowout sale on a huge selection of health and wellness items, just in time for you to start attacking your fitness goals.

No matter what your goals are, Best Buy has you covered with the latest in fitness and health equipment and technology. Items are being slashed all around, even huge retailers like Bowflex, NordicTrack and Schwinn. Plus, with Best Buy, they'll always price match if you can find a better price (but with savings this competitive, we highly doubt you can!).

So, if you're feeling ready to create a new, healthier you in the new year, don't miss this incredible sale at Best Buy. You don't even have to go through the whole sale (although, we bet you'll want to). Below, ET has picked out its favorite items from Best Buy's fitness equipment sale for you to easily browse. Getting started on your healthy New Year's resolutions has never been easier.

Bowflex - VeloCore Bike (22" Console) Exercise Bike
Bowflex - VeloCore Bike (22" Console) Exercise Bike - Black
Best Buy
Bowflex - VeloCore Bike (22" Console) Exercise Bike
Transform your stationary bike ride into a full-body fitness experience with custom VeloCore workouts. This bike comes with a free year of JRNY, giving you access to personalized programming, daily custom workouts, guided coaching, streaming entertainment and more -- all from a 22" monitor. What really sets this bike apart, though, is Lean Mode, which enables the rider to lean left and right, letting you escape into virtual environments that feel so real, you'll forget you're inside.
$2,400$1,500
Bowflex Treadmill 10
Bowflex Treadmill 10 - Black
Best Buy
Bowflex Treadmill 10
If you've been thinking about getting a treadmill, it's time to pull the trigger. This Bowflex treadmill is now over $1,000 off, plus it includes a free 1-Year JRNY Membership, so you can receive personalized coaching right from the 10" display monitor.
$2,800$1,700
Schwinn - 270 Recumbent Exercise Bike
Schwinn - 270 Recumbent Exercise Bike - Black
Best Buy
Schwinn - 270 Recumbent Exercise Bike
With Bluetooth connectivity and app-based tracking tools, this Schwinn bicycle makes cycling a dynamic experience, every time you sit on it.
$800$600
NordicTrack - Commercial 2950 Treadmill
NordicTrack - Commercial 2950 Treadmill - Black
Best Buy
NordicTrack - Commercial 2950 Treadmill
Indulge in this luxurious treadmill with its ultra wide belt, equipped with Runners Flex Cushioning for joint support and dual Autobreeze fans to keep you cool during even your hardest workouts. If that's not enough, the purchase also comes with a free month of iFit training, so you can sample hundreds of on-demand workouts with top personal trainers and figure out what works best for you.
$3,200$2,500
Bose - Sleepbuds II — Soothing Sounds and Noise-masking Technology Designed for Better Sleep
Bose - Sleepbuds II — Soothing Sounds and Noise-masking Technology Designed for Better Sleep - White/Silver
Best Buy
Bose - Sleepbuds II — Soothing Sounds and Noise-masking Technology Designed for Better Sleep
Did you know that sleep is the most important factor to muscle growth and repair? Treat yourself to the best sleep ever and work on your fitness goals at the same time with these Bose headphones, clinically proven to help you fall asleep faster.
$249$199
Hyperice - Hypervolt GO
Hyperice - Hypervolt GO - Black
Best Buy
Hyperice - Hypervolt GO
Soothe your sore muscles with this personal massager, now available for a new low price.
$200$160
ProForm Carbon EL Elliptical with Adjustable Stride & Incline
ProForm Carbon EL Elliptical with Adjustable Stride & Incline, 30-Day iFIT Membership for Studio & Global Workouts - Black
Best Buy
ProForm Carbon EL Elliptical with Adjustable Stride & Incline
Find your stride with this hi-tech elliptical. Its display window connects with your smartphone or tablet, so you can track your distance and power output all in one convenient place.
$1,000$600
ProForm - 750R
ProForm - 750R - Black/Gray
Best Buy
ProForm - 750R
Work up a sweat with this gym-grade rowing machine, which has 20 pre-programmed workouts to choose from. Plus, with Bluetooth compatibility, you can easily upgrade with iFit and transform your home into a workout studio with the click of a button.
$1,100$600
ProForm - Pro HIIT H14
ProForm - Pro HIIT H14 - Black
Best Buy
ProForm - Pro HIIT H14
This elliptical is perfect for the person who doesn't want to think about their workouts. With its 30 day iFit subscription, you can just hop on and get moving while a trainer automatically adjusts your resistance. 
$3,000$1,600
NordicTrack - GX 2.7 U Exercise Bike
NordicTrack - GX 2.7 U Exercise Bike - Light Gray/Dark Gray/Silver
Best Buy
NordicTrack - GX 2.7 U Exercise Bike
Cycling enthusiasts, get excited. This standing bicycle, equipped with workout fans, bluetooth connectivity and inertia enhanced flywheel has never been more on sale. Get your dream workout for a dream price.
$800$350
TRX - Mini Exercise Bands
TRX - Mini Exercise Bands - Yellow/Orange/Grey/Black
Best Buy
TRX - Mini Exercise Bands
Workout wherever you are with these easily stored and packable resistance bands from TRX.
$15$12
ProForm - Sport Olympic Rack and Bench XT
ProForm - Sport Olympic Rack and Bench XT - Black
Best Buy
ProForm - Sport Olympic Rack and Bench XT
Build out your at-home gym with these array of compact padded benches, perfect for any weight-lifting enthusiast.
$230$210
Capelli Sport - 24" Body Roller
Capelli Sport - 24" Body Roller - Black Combo
Best Buy
Capelli Sport - 24" Body Roller
Work out even the toughest muscle knots with this high-density foam roller.
$50$30
Qardio - Body Fat Monitor Scale
Qardio - Body Fat Monitor Scale - Arctic White
Best Buy
Qardio - Body Fat Monitor Scale
Track your fitness progress with this smart scale, which calculates your BMI and changes in your body composition, so it can provide you with personalized feedback for your goals.
$150$110
TRX - Battle Rope 50'
TRX - Battle Rope 50' - Black/Yellow
Best Buy
TRX - Battle Rope 50'
Activate your beast mode with these battle ropes and get into a full-body endurance workout with only one simple piece of equipment.
$200$160
Stack Fitness - 15LB Hex Dumbbell Pair
Stack Fitness - 15LB Hex Dumbbell Pair - Black
Best Buy
Stack Fitness - 15LB Hex Dumbbell Pair
Dive into weight lifting with these ultra-affordable dumbbells from Stack Fitness, available from 15-30 lbs. 
$70$53
Capelli Sport - Push Up Bars
Capelli Sport - Push Up Bars - Black
Best Buy
Capelli Sport - Push Up Bars
Turn any room into a gym with these foam grip push up bars. Its anti-slip feet work well on any floor surface, so you can work on your upper body strength whenever the mood strikes.
$18$11
Bowflex - SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex - SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells - Black
Best Buy
Bowflex - SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Eliminate the need for multiple dumbbells with these adjustable ones from Bowflex. With just a turn of a dial, these weights can go from 5 lbs all the way up to 52.5.
$400$300
Bowflex - SelectTech Stand with Media Rack
Bowflex - SelectTech Stand with Media Rack - Black
Best Buy
Bowflex - SelectTech Stand with Media Rack
Improve your gym set up with this Bowflex SelectTech stand and media rack. Its smart tech connects with your tablets or smart phone, so you can easily watch training videos while you work out.
$200$130
TRX - Fit System Suspension Trainer
TRX - Fit System Suspension Trainer - Black/Gray/Yellow
Best Buy
TRX - Fit System Suspension Trainer
Feel like training on the go? This ultra-portable set up is perfect for indoors, outdoors and everywhere in between. Plus, it comes with a 30 day subscription to TRX Training Club app, so you can learn how to get started and try new workouts.
$100$80

