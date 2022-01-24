Shopping

Best Buy Launched a 24-Hour Flash Sale with Savings on Beats Headphones, 4K TVs, Air Purifiers and More

By ETonline Staff
Best Buy is currently hosting a 24-Hour Flash Sale with deep discounts on everything from Samsung TVs and Apple AirPods to popular air fryers. The collection of discounts has new deals on tech and appliances, ranging from Apple products and video game accessories to vacuums and treadmills. Best Buy's sale ends tonight, but there's still a chance to score some incredible deals today. 

In its latest flash sale, Best Buy released hundreds more of its tech discounts for 2022 where you can find an epic deal on headphones, iPads, laptops or smart TVs, markdowns on tablets and e-readers, price cuts on gaming consoles and video games, and more. If you're wondering which discounts are the best, we're here to help.

Ahead, shop ET's top picks for the best deals from Best Buy's 24-Hour Flash Sale. 

Best headphone deals

Beats by Dr. Dre Solo 3
$200$150
Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro
$250$200
JBL Tune 225TWS
$100$50

Best home deals

Dyson PH01 Pure Humidify + Cool Smart Tower Humidifier & Air Purifier
$820$699
Bella Pro Series 8-Qt. Digital Air Fryer
$130$70
iRobot Roomba i6 Robot Vacuum
$550$350

Best TV deals

Samsung 75" LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
$1,100$850
Samsung 65" Q900TS Series QLED 8K UHD Smart Tizen TV
$4,500$2,025
Samsung 55" UHD Smart Tizen TV
Samsung 55" UHD Smart Tizen TV
Users love this TV's clear picture frame -- and for a limited time at Best Buy's Early Black Friday Sale, you can save $200 on the high-tech television.
$1,200$999
Samsung 85" Class Q90T Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
$4,500$4,275
LG 70" Class Smart webOS TV
$1,000$800
LG 70" NanoCell 4K UHD Smart TV
$1,200$900
Samsung 85" Q80T Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
$3,800$3,610
Samsung 70” 4K Crystal UHD Smart Tizen TV
$750$680
Toshiba 43" Class LED 4K UHD Smart FireTV
$350$280

Best fitness equipment deals

Bowflex C7 Bike
$1,500$999
Bowflex Treadmill 7
Bowflex Treadmill 7
Skip the gym altogether and invest in this perfect at-home workout machine from Bowflex -- now $900 cheaper.
$2,400$1,500
ProForm Pro 5000 Treadmill
$1,700$1,500

