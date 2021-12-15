Best Buy Launched a Huge Holiday Flash Sale with Deals on TVs, Laptops, and More Last-Minute Gifts
Following its Green Monday deals, Best Buy is currently hosting a Great Gifts. Great Prices. Sale with deep discounts on everything from Samsung TVs to Keurig coffee makers, keeping the savings on hot gift items rolling in. The collection of discounts has new deals on tech and appliances, ranging from Apple products and video game accessories to vacuums and treadmills. Best Buy extended their flash sale for 48 hours only with additional on-site discounts that update every 2 hours, so last-minute gift shoppers are in luck. If you're wondering which discounts are the best, we're here to help.
In its latest Flash Sale drop, Best Buy released hundreds more of its tech discounts where you can find a discount on headphones, iPads, laptops or smart TVs, markdowns on tablets and e-readers, price cuts on gaming consoles and video games, and more.
Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines.
Ahead, shop ET's top picks for the best deals at Best Buy's holiday flash sale.
Best Buy TV deals
Best Buy laptop and headphone deals
Best Buy home deals
Best Buy fitness deals
