Best Buy Launched More Early Black Friday 2021 Deals -- Shop TVs, Smartwatches and More

By ETonline Staff
Best Buy Early Black Friday Sale 2021
Best Buy

Best Buy is kicking off its Black Friday deals early, and the Black Friday sale event is now in full swing! The "Early Deals Event" is already Best Buy's second early Black Friday sales event of October. This new round of discounts runs through Oct. 31.

The first retailer kicked things off on Oct. 19 with a four-day sale where shoppers could score huge deals on Best Buy tech products more than a month early ahead of post-Thanksgiving Black Friday. Again, Best Buy has released hundreds of tech deals for the "Early Deals Event", giving shoppers the chance to truly shop ahead for holiday gifts and score something for themselves. One of the biggest standout deals is $220 off the 41mm Samsung Galaxy Watch3 with GPS. Now $180 in either Mystic Silver or Mystic Bronze, this is the first time the smartwatch has been priced below $200 since its release in August 2020.

Samsung Galaxy Watch3 Smartwatch - Mystic Bronze
Samsung Galaxy Watch3 Smartwatch - Mystic Bronze
Best Buy
Samsung Galaxy Watch3 Smartwatch - Mystic Bronze
The most advanced Samsung smartwatch is now also the most stylish. The Galaxy Watch3 can track heart rate, sleep quality, stress level and the volume of oxygen you use while exercising.
$400$180
Samsung Galaxy Watch3 Smartwatch - Mystic Silver
Samsung Galaxy Watch3 Smartwatch - Mystic Silver
Best Buy
Samsung Galaxy Watch3 Smartwatch - Mystic Silver
$400$180

Best Buy is also offering the Black Friday Price Guarantee on all of the deals happening during the Early Black Friday Sale. This means prices won't go lower before Black Friday, and if it does Best Buy will reimburse the difference.

The Early Black Friday Sale ends on Oct. 31. And while Best Buy will have another Black Friday sale starting on Nov. 19, it's never too early to get ahead on holiday savings! Plus, Best Buy Totaltech members and My Best Buy members will receive special exclusive deals throughout the holiday season. 

Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks for the best deals currently available at Best Buy's Early Black Friday Sale.

JBL Live 660NC Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
JBL Live 660NC Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Best Buy
JBL Live 660NC Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
$200$99
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 32GB
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 32GB
Best Buy
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite 32GB
$160$85
Keurig Limited Edition Jonathan Adler K-Mini Coffee Maker
Keurig Limited Edition Jonathan Adler K-Mini Coffee Maker
Best Buy
Keurig Limited Edition Jonathan Adler K-Mini Coffee Maker
$100$50
Lenovo Chromebook 3 14"
Lenovo Chromebook 3 14" Chromebook
Best Buy
Lenovo Chromebook 3 14"
$289$129
ProForm Pro 5000 Treadmill
ProForm Pro 5000 Treadmill
Best Buy
ProForm Pro 5000 Treadmill
$1,700$1,200
LG 70" NanoCell LED 4K UHD Smart TV
LG 70" Class NanoCell 75 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV
Best Buy
LG 70" NanoCell LED 4K UHD Smart TV
$1,200$750
Bella Pro Series 4.2-Quart Air Fryer
Bella Pro Series 4.2-Quart Analog Air Fryer
Best Buy
Bella Pro Series 4.2-Quart Air Fryer
$60$30
Samsung The Frame Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
The Frame Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
Best Buy
Samsung The Frame Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
With Samsung's The Frame Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV, you don't have to sacrifice home aesthetic for entertainment any longer.
$3,000$2,200
Shark Air Purifier 6 With Anti-Allergen HEPA Filter
Shark Air Purifier 6 With Anti-Allergen HEPA Filter
Best Buy
Shark Air Purifier 6 With Anti-Allergen HEPA Filter
$450$299
Lenovo 4K HDR Touch-Screen Laptop
4K HDR Touch-Screen Laptop
Best Buy
Lenovo 4K HDR Touch-Screen Laptop
Step up your tech game with this touch screen laptop from Lenovo -- now only $1,350.
$1,750$1,350
Samsung Sound Bar
Samsung Sound Bar
Best Buy
Samsung Sound Bar
Bring the movie theater-quality sound straight into your home with the Samsung Sound Bar.
$1,800$1,600
Bowflex Treadmill 7
Bowflex Treadmill 7
Best Buy
Bowflex Treadmill 7
Skip the gym altogether and invest in this perfect at-home workout machine from Bowflex -- now $900 cheaper.
$2,400$1,700
Samsung UHD Smart Tizen TV
Samsung UHD Smart Tizen TV
Best Buy
Samsung UHD Smart Tizen TV
Users love this TV's clear picture frame -- and for a limited time at Best Buy's Early Black Friday Sale, you can save $200 on the high-tech television.
$1,200$1,000

