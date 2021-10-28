Best Buy is kicking off its Black Friday deals early, and the Black Friday sale event is now in full swing! The "Early Deals Event" is already Best Buy's second early Black Friday sales event of October. This new round of discounts runs through Oct. 31.

The first retailer kicked things off on Oct. 19 with a four-day sale where shoppers could score huge deals on Best Buy tech products more than a month early ahead of post-Thanksgiving Black Friday. Again, Best Buy has released hundreds of tech deals for the "Early Deals Event", giving shoppers the chance to truly shop ahead for holiday gifts and score something for themselves. One of the biggest standout deals is $220 off the 41mm Samsung Galaxy Watch3 with GPS. Now $180 in either Mystic Silver or Mystic Bronze, this is the first time the smartwatch has been priced below $200 since its release in August 2020.

Best Buy is also offering the Black Friday Price Guarantee on all of the deals happening during the Early Black Friday Sale. This means prices won't go lower before Black Friday, and if it does Best Buy will reimburse the difference.

The Early Black Friday Sale ends on Oct. 31. And while Best Buy will have another Black Friday sale starting on Nov. 19, it's never too early to get ahead on holiday savings! Plus, Best Buy Totaltech members and My Best Buy members will receive special exclusive deals throughout the holiday season.

Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks for the best deals currently available at Best Buy's Early Black Friday Sale.

