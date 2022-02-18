Shopping

Best Buy Presidents’ Day Sale 2022: Save Hundreds on TVs, Appliances, Laptops and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Buy laptops
Best Buy

Best Buy is currently hosting a Presidents' Day Sale with deep discounts on everything from Samsung TVs and Apple AirPods to popular air fryers. The collection of discounts has new deals on tech and appliances, ranging from Apple products and video game accessories to vacuums and treadmills. Best Buy's sale ends Monday, so there's still a chance to score some incredible deals today. 

See at Best Buy 

In its Presidents' Day Sale, Best Buy released hundreds of tech discounts where you can find an epic deal on headphones, iPads, laptops or smart TVs, markdowns on tablets and e-readers, price cuts on gaming consoles and video games, and more. If you're wondering which discounts are the best, we're here to help.

Ahead, shop ET's top picks for the best deals from Best Buy's Presidents' Day Sale. 

Best headphone deals

Bose - QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones
Bose - QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones
Best Buy
Bose - QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones
$329$279
Apple - AirPods Pro (with Magsafe Charging Case)
Airpods
Best Buy
Apple - AirPods Pro (with Magsafe Charging Case)
$220$190
JBL Tune 225TWS
JBL Tune 225TWS
Best Buy
JBL Tune 225TWS
$100$50

Best home deals

Dyson PH01 Pure Humidify + Cool Smart Tower Humidifier & Air Purifier
Dyson PH01 Pure Humidify + Cool Smart Tower Humidifier & Air Purifier
Best Buy
Dyson PH01 Pure Humidify + Cool Smart Tower Humidifier & Air Purifier
$820$699
Bella Pro Series 8-Qt. Digital Air Fryer
Bella Pro Series 8-Qt. Digital Air Fryer
Best Buy
Bella Pro Series 8-Qt. Digital Air Fryer
$130$70
iRobot Roomba i6 Robot Vacuum
iRobot Roomba i6 Robot Vacuum
Best Buy
iRobot Roomba i6 Robot Vacuum
$550$350

Best TV deals

Samsung 86” Class TU9010 LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
Samsung 86" TV
Best Buy
Samsung 86” Class TU9010 LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
$1,900$1,700
Samsung 75" LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
Samsung 75" Class 7 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
Best Buy
Samsung 75" LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
$930$830
Furrion - Aurora 49" Partial Sun 4K LED Outdoor TV
Furrion - Aurora 49" Partial Sun 4K LED Outdoor TV
Best Buy
Furrion - Aurora 49" Partial Sun 4K LED Outdoor TV
$2,100$1,800
Samsung 55" UHD Smart Tizen TV
Samsung UHD Smart Tizen TV
Best Buy
Samsung 55" UHD Smart Tizen TV
$1,100$1,000
LG 70" Class Smart webOS TV
LG 70" Class Smart webOS TV
Best Buy
LG 70" Class Smart webOS TV
$1,000$800
LG 70" NanoCell 4K UHD Smart TV
LG 70" Class NanoCell 75 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV
Best Buy
LG 70" NanoCell 4K UHD Smart TV
$1,100$900
Samsung 70” 4K Crystal UHD Smart Tizen TV
Samsung 70” Class TU6985 4K Crystal UHD Smart Tizen TV
Best Buy
Samsung 70” 4K Crystal UHD Smart Tizen TV
$680$600
Toshiba 43" Class LED 4K UHD Smart FireTV
Toshiba - 43" Class LED 4K UHD Smart FireTV
Best Buy
Toshiba 43" Class LED 4K UHD Smart FireTV
$350$280

Best laptop deals

MacBook Pro 14" Laptop - Apple M1 Pro chip - 16GB Memory - 512GB SSD (Latest Model)
MacBook Pro 14" Laptop - Apple M1 Pro chip - 16GB Memory - 512GB SSD (Latest Model)
Best Buy
MacBook Pro 14" Laptop - Apple M1 Pro chip - 16GB Memory - 512GB SSD (Latest Model)
$2,000$1,800
HP - ENVY 2-in-1 15.6" Touch-Screen Laptop - Intel Core i5 - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD
HP - ENVY 2-in-1 15.6" Touch-Screen Laptop - Intel Core i5 - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD
Best Buy
HP - ENVY 2-in-1 15.6" Touch-Screen Laptop - Intel Core i5 - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD
$910$760
HP - 14" 2-In-1 Touchscreen Chromebook
HP - 14" 2-In-1 Touchscreen Chromebook
Best Buy
HP - 14" 2-In-1 Touchscreen Chromebook
$409$260

Best fitness equipment deals

Bowflex C7 Bike
Bowflex C7 Bike
Best Buy
Bowflex C7 Bike
$1,500$700
Bowflex Treadmill 7
Bowflex Treadmill 7
Best Buy
Bowflex Treadmill 7
Skip the gym altogether and invest in this perfect at-home workout machine from Bowflex -- now $900 cheaper.
$2,400$1,200
Bowflex Max Trainer M9 - Gray
Bowflex Max Trainer M9 - Gray
Best Buy
Bowflex Max Trainer M9 - Gray
$2,500$1,800

Looking for more Presidents’ Day deals? Don’t miss the best sales on appliancesfurnituremattresses, and beauty this weekend.

 

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Samsung Presidents' Day Deals: Save Up to $250 on Galaxy S22

The Best Headphone Deals in 2022: Save On Beats and More

All The Best Mattress Sales to Shop for Presidents' Day

The 41 Hottest Gifts for Men in 2022

The Best Rokus for the TV Fanatic on Your List

 