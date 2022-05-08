Shopping

Best Buy's 3-Day Sale Ends Tonight: Last Day to Save Big on Apple, Sony, LG and More

By ETonline Staff
Best Buy Sale
LG

If you've been on the hunt for major savings to upgrade your TV, laptop, and home gadgets, you're in luck. Right now, Best Buy is hosting a 3-Day sale with deep sitewide discounts on hundreds of items from Samsung TVs and HP Chromebooks to popular video games. Best Buy's sale has major savings on some of the hottest tech and appliances of the year, but it only runs through tonight at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET), so now's your last chance to score the discounts. 

From noise-canceling headphones to markdowns on tablets and e-readers, if you're wondering which discounts are worth shopping, we've gone though Best Buy's current offers to make sure you don't miss out on any great deals. Ahead, shop ET's top picks for the best deals from Best Buy's 72-Hour Sale. 

Best TV deals

Samsung 65" Class 8000 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
Samsung 65" Class 8000 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
Best Buy
Samsung 65" Class 8000 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV

Not only does the ultra-fast processor transform what you watch to stunning 4K, you'll be immersed in lifelike pictures with millions of shades of color unleashed by next-level UHD with Dynamic Crystal technology.

$700$650
Samsung 86” Class TU9010 LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
Samsung 86" TV
Best Buy
Samsung 86” Class TU9010 LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
$1,900$1,600
Samsung 75" LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
Samsung 75" Class 7 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
Best Buy
Samsung 75" LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
$930$850
LG 70" NanoCell 4K UHD Smart TV
LG 70" Class NanoCell 75 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV
Best Buy
LG 70" NanoCell 4K UHD Smart TV
$1,100$900
Sony 65" X85J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV
Sony 65" X85J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV
Best Buy
Sony 65" X85J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV
$1,000$900
Samsung 70” 4K Crystal UHD Smart Tizen TV
Samsung 70” Class TU6985 4K Crystal UHD Smart Tizen TV
Best Buy
Samsung 70” 4K Crystal UHD Smart Tizen TV
$650$600

Best laptop and tablet deals

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
Best Buy
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
$900$600
HP 11" Touch Screen Chromebook Tablet
HP 11" Touch Screen Chromebook Tablet
Best Buy
HP 11" Touch Screen Chromebook Tablet
$599$299
Lenovo Legion 5 15" Gaming Laptop
Lenovo Legion 5 15" Gaming Laptop
Best Buy
Lenovo Legion 5 15" Gaming Laptop

Built for any gamer in a clean, minimalist design, the Lenovo Legion 5 combines the latest AMD Ryzen 5800 H-Series processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Graphics, 3200 MHz DDR4 memory, and NVMe TLC SSD storage.

$1,200$1,000
HP 14" Touchscreen Chromebook
HP - 14" 2-In-1 Touchscreen Chromebook
Best Buy
HP 14" Touchscreen Chromebook
$409$259

Best headphone deals

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Best Buy
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
$350$250
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro
Best Buy
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

 

Take crystal-clear calls and use intelligent Active Noise Cancellation to escape into your music, even in a noisy crowd. 

$200$150

Best appliance deals

Samsung Stackable Smart Washer with Steam and OptiWash
Samsung Stackable Smart Washer with Steam and OptiWash
Best Buy
Samsung Stackable Smart Washer with Steam and OptiWash

With an extra-large 5.0 cu. ft. capacity, Samsung’s Smart Dial Front Load Washer uses AI power to learn and recommend your favorite wash cycles and displays them first for quick access.

$1,440$1,100
Bella Pro Series 8-Qt. Digital Air Fryer
Bella Pro Series 8-Qt. Digital Air Fryer
Best Buy
Bella Pro Series 8-Qt. Digital Air Fryer

Cook up healthy meals with this Bella Pro Series 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer which is also super easy to clean. The removable non-stick basket and crisping tray are dishwasher safe.

$130$70

