Best Buy's Best 4th of July Appliance Deals Are Live Now: Save Up to 40% On Home Upgrades

By ETonline Staff
Best Buy Samsung Appliance Sale
Samsung

If you're looking to save big on new home appliances, Best Buy is the place to shop right now. You can take advantage of Best Buy's  4th of July Appliance Sale until Wednesday, July 12. 

The Best Buy sale is offering up to 40% off top-rated appliances from Samsung, LG, GE, Whirlpool and more. Now's the time to save hundreds on smart refrigerators, washers and dryers, and any other major home upgrade this summer.

Shop the Appliance Sale

With appliances at Best Buy available at their lowest prices of the year, you can finish that kitchen renovation and any home improvements for a fraction of the cost. Since new major appliances are traditionally big investments, that's all the more reason to shop smarter and check out the best 4th of July appliance sales. 

We've searched Best Buy for the best deals you can shop now to help you keep your home clean and functional. Ahead, check out the best 4th of July appliance deals you can shop from Best Buy's sale. 

The Best Appliance Deals to Shop at Best Buy

Samsung Slide-In Gas Convection Range with Air Fry and Wi-Fi
Samsung Slide-In Gas Convection Range with Air Fry and Wi-Fi
Best Buy
Samsung Slide-In Gas Convection Range with Air Fry and Wi-Fi

Cooking just got healthier with Air Fry mode. Using little to no oil, you can quickly prepare your favorite fried foods right in your Samsung oven.

$1,800$1,100
LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator
LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator
Best Buy
LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator

Save on LG's exclusive counter-depth Door-in-Door refrigerator. Dual icemakers with Craft Ice automatically create crushed, cubed, and LG's slow-melting round ice for upscale, craft drinks at home. The Full-Convert drawer gives you more capacity when you need it, with the ability to fully convert from 5 chill to freeze options with one quick touch. 

$4,400$2,900
Whirlpool 24" Top Control Built-In Stainless Steel Tub Dishwasher
Whirlpool 24" Top Control Built-In Stainless Steel Tub Dishwasher
Best Buy
Whirlpool 24" Top Control Built-In Stainless Steel Tub Dishwasher

The Whirlpool Stainless Steel Tub Dishwasher gives you the space for taller items with an adjustable rack and allows you to move the flexible 3-Piece Silverware Basket to make extra space. 

$837$600
Samsung 24" Top Control Built-In Dishwasher
Samsung - 24" Top Control Built-In Dishwasher
Best Buy
Samsung 24" Top Control Built-In Dishwasher

Featuring digital touch controls, this Samsung dishwasher makes it easy to select functions with a gentle touch. The upper rack is height adjustable so that it can easily accommodate dishes of various shapes and sizes.

$585$400
LG NeoChef 2.0 Cu. Countertop Microwave
LG NeoChef 2.0 Cu. Countertop Microwave
Best Buy
LG NeoChef 2.0 Cu. Countertop Microwave

With 2.0 cu. ft. capacity, LG's largest countertop model is perfect for defrosting, reheating, and cooking large meals in just a matter of minutes. 

$280$220
Samsung Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ and Sensor Dry
Samsung Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ and Sensor Dry
Best Buy
Samsung Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ and Sensor Dry

This smart electric dryer is Wi-Fi connected, so you can get end of cycle alerts, remotely start, schedule and more from your smartphone with the SmartThings App. It also features Steam Sanitize+, which reduces wrinkles and odors and steams away 95% of pollen from fabric.

$1,125$850
Samsung Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash
Samsung Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash
Best Buy
Samsung Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash

Samsung’s new 4.5 cu. ft. large capacity Front Load Washer features Super Speed Wash, so you can wash full loads with full performance in just 28 minutes. It also has built-in Wi-Fi so you can receive end of cycle alerts and remotely start, stop, and schedule laundry right from your smartphone.

$1,035$730
Samsung 6.0 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Gas Range with Air Fry & Convection
6.0 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Gas Range with Air Fry & Convection
Samsung
Samsung 6.0 cu. ft. Smart Slide-in Gas Range with Air Fry & Convection

The Samsung Front Control Slide-in Gas Range is fully Wi-Fi connected and voice-enabled. You can currently save over $600 on the five-burner gas stove.

$1,600$950
Samsung Large Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator
Samsung - 26.5 cu. ft. Large Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub and External Water & Ice Dispenser
Best Buy
Samsung Large Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator

The clean lines and modern form help blend this refrigerator beautifully into any kitchen. With a fingerprint resistant finish, you spend less time cleaning. 

$3,150$2,200
Frigidaire 20.5 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator
Frigidaire 20.5 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator
Best Buy
Frigidaire 20.5 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator

Find a place for everything with spacious interior storage options designed for busy families, including a half-width deli drawer, two glass shelves, gallon door bins, full-width wire freezer shelf, and a dairy bin.

$927$750
Insignia 35-Pint Dehumidifier
Insignia 35-Pint Dehumidifier
Best Buy
Insignia 35-Pint Dehumidifier

The Insignia 35-Pint Dehumidifier allows you to adjust moisture level settings with full-function controls and a LED display. 

$220$140

