With just a week left until Black Friday is properly here, Best Buy officially launched its Black Friday sale today with its third round of discounts on everything from Samsung TVs to Keurig coffee makers. This time, the collection of discounts brings a wave of entirely new deals on tech and appliances, ranging from Apple products and video game accessories to vacuums and treadmills. Best Buy is adding to these sales with Flash Deals that tend to feature deeper savings. If you're wondering which discounts are the best, we're here to help.

The retailer hosted several early Black Friday sales throughout the month leading up to Thanksgiving with events like the “The Early Deals Event.” In its latest deals drop, Best Buy released hundreds more of its Black Friday tech discounts where you can find a headphones, laptop or TV deal, markdowns on tablets and e-readers, price cuts on gaming consoles and video games, and more.

With the clock ticking down until Black Friday, you don't have to worry about missing out on better deals later this month. Best Buy is offering their Black Friday Price Guarantee on all of the deals happening during the early Black Friday sale. This means that if a sale item’s price drops lower between now and November 26, Best Buy will refund you the difference. It really is never too early to get ahead on holiday savings!

Ahead, shop ET's top picks for the best deals at Best Buy's Black Friday sale.

Best Buy Black Friday TV deals

Best Buy Black Friday laptop and headphone deals

Best Buy Black Friday home deals

Best Buy Black Friday fitness deals

