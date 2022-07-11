Shopping

Best Buy's Black Friday in July Sale Has Huge Savings on Appliances — Shop the Prime Day Competing Deals Now

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Buy Memorial Day Appliance Sale
LG

If you've been planning to buy a refrigerator, washer, dryer, or other appliance for your home, you're in luck. Best Buy has launched its appliances sale for Black Friday in July 2022 to compete with Amazon Prime Day. Best Buy's Black Friday in July appliance sale has major markdowns, with even larger savings when you bundle appliances for your kitchen or laundry room from top brands like GE, Samsung, and LG. 

Save at Best Buy

From now until Wednesday, July 13, you can upgrade your home and kitchen set-up with best-selling appliances from Samsung, GE, Frigidaire and more. In addition to discounts on various home and kitchen appliances, you can get a free $100 e-gift card when you purchase $1,499 or more in eligible appliances during the Best Buy Black Friday in July Sale.

Whether you need a new dishwasher or a full laundry set, this is the first place you should look for wallet-friendly deals. There are a lot of options at Best Buy’s Black Friday in July Appliance Sale, so to help you shop smarter and save money on traditionally expensive home appliances, we’ve rounded up the best appliance deals. 

The Best Kitchen Appliance Deals

LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator
LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator
Best Buy
LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator

Save $900 on LG's exclusive counter-depth Door-in-Door refrigerator. Dual icemakers with Craft Ice automatically create crushed, cubed, and LG's slow-melting round ice for upscale, craft drinks at home. The Full-Convert drawer gives you more capacity when you need it, with the ability to fully convert from 5 chill to freeze options with one quick touch. 

$4,400$3,500
Samsung StormWash Dishwasher with AutoRelease Dry
Samsung - StormWash 24" Top Control Built-In Dishwasher with AutoRelease Dry
Best Buy
Samsung StormWash Dishwasher with AutoRelease Dry

The heavy-duty StormWash system has powerful rotating spray jets that clean at every angle for tough-to-reach spots. Plus, the AutoRelease door automatically opens to circulate air and improve drying performance, while the third rack provides additional loading capacity.

$900$800
GE Top Control Built In Dishwasher with Sanitize Cycle and Dry Boost
GE Top Control Built In Dishwasher with Sanitize Cycle and Dry Boost
Best Buy
GE Top Control Built In Dishwasher with Sanitize Cycle and Dry Boost

This energy efficient dishwasher has an AutoSense cycle that detects the soil level and amount of dishes, then automatically adjusts wash settings for the ultimate clean.

$657$500
Frigidaire 20 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator
Frigidaire 20 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator
Best Buy
Frigidaire 20 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator

This refrigerator features an EvenTemp Cooling System with precise temperature control which keeps food at one ideal temperature. Spacious interior storage options include a full-width deli drawer, generous door bins, and a full-width glass freezer shelf.

$945$780
KitchenAid Over-the-Range Microwave with Sensor Cooking
KitchenAid Over-the-Range Microwave with Sensor Cooking
Best Buy
KitchenAid Over-the-Range Microwave with Sensor Cooking

With 16 quick-touch settings, the sensors automatically adjust cook times to suit a wide range of foods, so you can rely on delicious results. 

$720$550

The Best Washer and Dryer Deals

Samsung High-Efficiency Stackable Smart Front Load Washer and Smart Dryer
Samsung High-Efficiency Stackable Smart Front Load Washer and Smart Dryer
Best Buy
Samsung High-Efficiency Stackable Smart Front Load Washer and Smart Dryer

Samsung’s washer uses AI power to learn and recommend your favorite wash cycles in an easy-to-use control panel. It features OptiWash that senses soil levels to improve cleaning, and CleanGuard antimicrobial technology that helps keep the inside of the drum smelling fresh. The dryer dries clothing in just 30 minutes with Super Speed Dry, and eliminates 99.9% of germs and bacteria with Steam Sanitize+. 

$2,880$1,900
LG Smart Top Load Washer with 6Motion Technology and Electric Dryer with Sensor Dry
LG Smart Top Load Washer with 6Motion Technology and Electric Dryer with Sensor Dry
Best Buy
LG Smart Top Load Washer with 6Motion Technology and Electric Dryer with Sensor Dry

Power through laundry day in less time with enough room to fit a king-size comforter and bedding in a single load. Get the room and flexibility to clean in fewer loads.

$1,900$1,400
LG High Efficiency Stackable Front-Load Washer with 6Motion Technology
LG High Efficiency Stackable Front-Load Washer with 6Motion Technology
Best Buy
LG High Efficiency Stackable Front-Load Washer with 6Motion Technology

LG's ultralarge capacity washer uses up to 6 different wash motions to provide a smart cleaning experience that is gentle on clothes and maximizes washing performance. ColdWash technology uses cold water and enhanced washing motions to penetrate deep into fabrics, giving you cold water savings with warm water performance.

$950$700
Samsung Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash
Samsung Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash
Best Buy
Samsung Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash

Samsung’s new 4.5 cu. ft. large capacity Front Load Washer features Super Speed Wash, so you can wash full loads with full performance in just 28 minutes. It also has built-in Wi-Fi so you can receive end of cycle alerts and remotely start, stop, and schedule laundry right from your smartphone.

$1,035$750
Samsung Stackable Smart Washer with Steam and OptiWash
Samsung Stackable Smart Washer with Steam and OptiWash
Best Buy
Samsung Stackable Smart Washer with Steam and OptiWash

With an extra-large 5.0 cu. ft. capacity, Samsung’s Smart Dial Front Load Washer uses AI power to learn and recommend your favorite wash cycles and displays them first for quick access.

$1,440$1,050

RELATED CONTENT:

The 14 Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Ninja and KitchenAid

Samsung Summer Sale: Save on TVs, Galaxy Phones, Appliances and More

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals on Cookware and Appliances

The Best Deals at Samsung: Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, 8K TVs and More

The Best Early Prime Day 2022 Deals on Fashion, Fitness and More

Best Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals 2022: Early Deals on Streaming Device

Early Prime Day Tech Deals: Save on Tablets, TVs, Laptops and More

The Best Washer & Dryer Deals: Save Up to $1,300 at Samsung

The Best Amazon Prime Day TV Deals At Best Buy Right Now

The 10 Best TV Deals to Shop With Prime Day Prices

 