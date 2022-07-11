If you've been planning to buy a refrigerator, washer, dryer, or other appliance for your home, you're in luck. Best Buy has launched its appliances sale for Black Friday in July 2022 to compete with Amazon Prime Day. Best Buy's Black Friday in July appliance sale has major markdowns, with even larger savings when you bundle appliances for your kitchen or laundry room from top brands like GE, Samsung, and LG.

From now until Wednesday, July 13, you can upgrade your home and kitchen set-up with best-selling appliances from Samsung, GE, Frigidaire and more. In addition to discounts on various home and kitchen appliances, you can get a free $100 e-gift card when you purchase $1,499 or more in eligible appliances during the Best Buy Black Friday in July Sale.

Whether you need a new dishwasher or a full laundry set, this is the first place you should look for wallet-friendly deals. There are a lot of options at Best Buy’s Black Friday in July Appliance Sale, so to help you shop smarter and save money on traditionally expensive home appliances, we’ve rounded up the best appliance deals.

The Best Kitchen Appliance Deals

LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator Best Buy LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator Save $900 on LG's exclusive counter-depth Door-in-Door refrigerator. Dual icemakers with Craft Ice automatically create crushed, cubed, and LG's slow-melting round ice for upscale, craft drinks at home. The Full-Convert drawer gives you more capacity when you need it, with the ability to fully convert from 5 chill to freeze options with one quick touch. $4,400 $3,500 Buy Now

The Best Washer and Dryer Deals

