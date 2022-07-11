Best Buy's Black Friday in July Sale Has Huge Savings on Appliances — Shop the Prime Day Competing Deals Now
If you've been planning to buy a refrigerator, washer, dryer, or other appliance for your home, you're in luck. Best Buy has launched its appliances sale for Black Friday in July 2022 to compete with Amazon Prime Day. Best Buy's Black Friday in July appliance sale has major markdowns, with even larger savings when you bundle appliances for your kitchen or laundry room from top brands like GE, Samsung, and LG.
From now until Wednesday, July 13, you can upgrade your home and kitchen set-up with best-selling appliances from Samsung, GE, Frigidaire and more. In addition to discounts on various home and kitchen appliances, you can get a free $100 e-gift card when you purchase $1,499 or more in eligible appliances during the Best Buy Black Friday in July Sale.
Whether you need a new dishwasher or a full laundry set, this is the first place you should look for wallet-friendly deals. There are a lot of options at Best Buy’s Black Friday in July Appliance Sale, so to help you shop smarter and save money on traditionally expensive home appliances, we’ve rounded up the best appliance deals.
The Best Kitchen Appliance Deals
Save $900 on LG's exclusive counter-depth Door-in-Door refrigerator. Dual icemakers with Craft Ice automatically create crushed, cubed, and LG's slow-melting round ice for upscale, craft drinks at home. The Full-Convert drawer gives you more capacity when you need it, with the ability to fully convert from 5 chill to freeze options with one quick touch.
The heavy-duty StormWash system has powerful rotating spray jets that clean at every angle for tough-to-reach spots. Plus, the AutoRelease door automatically opens to circulate air and improve drying performance, while the third rack provides additional loading capacity.
This energy efficient dishwasher has an AutoSense cycle that detects the soil level and amount of dishes, then automatically adjusts wash settings for the ultimate clean.
This refrigerator features an EvenTemp Cooling System with precise temperature control which keeps food at one ideal temperature. Spacious interior storage options include a full-width deli drawer, generous door bins, and a full-width glass freezer shelf.
With 16 quick-touch settings, the sensors automatically adjust cook times to suit a wide range of foods, so you can rely on delicious results.
The Best Washer and Dryer Deals
Samsung’s washer uses AI power to learn and recommend your favorite wash cycles in an easy-to-use control panel. It features OptiWash that senses soil levels to improve cleaning, and CleanGuard antimicrobial technology that helps keep the inside of the drum smelling fresh. The dryer dries clothing in just 30 minutes with Super Speed Dry, and eliminates 99.9% of germs and bacteria with Steam Sanitize+.
Power through laundry day in less time with enough room to fit a king-size comforter and bedding in a single load. Get the room and flexibility to clean in fewer loads.
LG's ultralarge capacity washer uses up to 6 different wash motions to provide a smart cleaning experience that is gentle on clothes and maximizes washing performance. ColdWash technology uses cold water and enhanced washing motions to penetrate deep into fabrics, giving you cold water savings with warm water performance.
Samsung’s new 4.5 cu. ft. large capacity Front Load Washer features Super Speed Wash, so you can wash full loads with full performance in just 28 minutes. It also has built-in Wi-Fi so you can receive end of cycle alerts and remotely start, stop, and schedule laundry right from your smartphone.
With an extra-large 5.0 cu. ft. capacity, Samsung’s Smart Dial Front Load Washer uses AI power to learn and recommend your favorite wash cycles and displays them first for quick access.
