Best Buy's Early Black Friday Deals Launch Today -- Save Big On Apple Products, Kitchen Accessories and More

By ETonline Staff
Best Buy is kicking off its Black Friday deals early, and the Black Friday sale event is now live today! Starting on Tuesday, Oct. 19, shoppers can score huge deals on Best Buy tech products more than a month early ahead of post-Thanksgiving Black Friday.

The retailer has released hundreds of tech deals for the early Best Buy Black Friday sale, giving shoppers the chance to truly shop ahead for holiday gifts and score something for themselves. Some of the standout deals include the Samsung 70-inch 4K Smart TV for $599 (regularly $749), Beats Studio 3 Headphones in matte black for $169 (regularly $349), Chromebooks starting at $99, Windows laptops starting at $190 and Samsung appliances with discounts up to $540 off. 

Best Buy is also offering the Black Friday Price Guarantee on all of the deals happening during the Early Black Friday Sale. This means prices won't go lower before Black Friday, and if it does Best Buy will reimburse the difference.

The Early Black Friday Sale ends on Oct. 22. And while Best Buy will have another Black Friday sale starting on Nov. 19, it's never too early to get ahead on holiday savings! Plus, Best Buy Totaltech members and My Best Buy members will receive special exclusive deals throughout the holiday season. 

Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks for the best deals currently available at Best Buy's Early Black Friday Sale.

Samsung The Frame Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
The Frame Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
Best Buy
Samsung The Frame Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
With Samsung's The Frame Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV, you don't have to sacrifice home aesthetic for entertainment any longer.
$3,000$2,200
Beats by Dr. Dre Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Best Buy
Beats by Dr. Dre Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Listen to your music in peace with these noise cancelling headphones -- plus, save $180 for a limited time on them at Best Buy's Early Black Friday Sale.
$350$170
KitchenAid Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
Best Buy
KitchenAid Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
Simplify your holiday baking this year with KitchenAid's cult-favorite stand mixer in empire red.
$500$280
Lenovo 4K HDR Touch-Screen Laptop
4K HDR Touch-Screen Laptop
Best Buy
Lenovo 4K HDR Touch-Screen Laptop
Step up your tech game with this touch screen laptop from Lenovo -- now only $1,350.
$1,750$1,350
Dyson Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum
Dyson Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum
Best Buy
Dyson Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum
Get a head start on your pre-holidays, fall cleaning with Dyson's easy-to-use cordless vacuum. 
$850$650
Samsung Sound Bar
Samsung Sound Bar
Best Buy
Samsung Sound Bar
Bring the movie theater-quality sound straight into your home with the Samsung Sound Bar.
$1,800$1,300
Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch
Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch
Best Buy
Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch
This stainless steel smart watch from Fossil will help you to train like a pro athlete and look effortlessly cool while doing it.
$295$179
Keurig K Latte Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Keurig K Latte Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Best Buy
Keurig K Latte Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Sit back, relax and enjoy a delicious cup of brew without all the extra hassle thanks to the Keurig K Latte Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker.
$90$60
Apple 8th Generation iPad
Apple 8th Generation iPad
Best Buy
Apple 8th Generation iPad
For a limited time, save $50 on Apple's popular iPad product.
$460$410
Bowflex Treadmill 7
Bowflex Treadmill 7
Best Buy
Bowflex Treadmill 7
Skip the gym altogether and invest in this perfect at-home workout machine from Bowflex -- now $900 cheaper.
$2,400$1,500
Bella Pro Series Digital Air Fryer
Digital Air Fryer
Best Buy
Bella Pro Series Digital Air Fryer
Cooking just got a whole lot easier -- and more fun -- thanks to this digital air fryer which simplifies even the most extensive meal prep times.
$130$50
Samsung UHD Smart Tizen TV
Samsung UHD Smart Tizen TV
Best Buy
Samsung UHD Smart Tizen TV
Users love this TV's clear picture frame -- and for a limited time at Best Buy's Early Black Friday Sale, you can save $200 on the high-tech television.
$1,200$1,000

