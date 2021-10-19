Best Buy is kicking off its Black Friday deals early, and the Black Friday sale event is now live today! Starting on Tuesday, Oct. 19, shoppers can score huge deals on Best Buy tech products more than a month early ahead of post-Thanksgiving Black Friday.

The retailer has released hundreds of tech deals for the early Best Buy Black Friday sale, giving shoppers the chance to truly shop ahead for holiday gifts and score something for themselves. Some of the standout deals include the Samsung 70-inch 4K Smart TV for $599 (regularly $749), Beats Studio 3 Headphones in matte black for $169 (regularly $349), Chromebooks starting at $99, Windows laptops starting at $190 and Samsung appliances with discounts up to $540 off.

Best Buy is also offering the Black Friday Price Guarantee on all of the deals happening during the Early Black Friday Sale. This means prices won't go lower before Black Friday, and if it does Best Buy will reimburse the difference.

The Early Black Friday Sale ends on Oct. 22. And while Best Buy will have another Black Friday sale starting on Nov. 19, it's never too early to get ahead on holiday savings! Plus, Best Buy Totaltech members and My Best Buy members will receive special exclusive deals throughout the holiday season.

Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks for the best deals currently available at Best Buy's Early Black Friday Sale.

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch Best Buy Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch This stainless steel smart watch from Fossil will help you to train like a pro athlete and look effortlessly cool while doing it. $295 $179 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Nintendo Switch Travel Cases

The Best Amazon Pre-Black Friday Tech Deals You Can Shop Now

The Best Walmart Pre-Black Friday Tech Deals You Can Shop Now

BTS and Casetify Launch A Tech Accessories Collab Inspired by 'Butter'

Stylish iPhone Cases Compatible with Apple’s New MagSafe Battery Pack

A Great Cozy Cloud Couch Dupe Is on Sale at Amazon -- But Hurry

TikTok Is Obsessed With These Abercrombie Jeans