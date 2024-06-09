Shop
Best Buy's Huge Apple Sale Ends Tonight: Save Up to $400 on iPads, MacBooks, AirPods and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Apple Sale
Apple
By ETonline Staff
Published: 11:41 AM PDT, June 9, 2024

The Apple Sales Event at Best Buy ends tonight. Hurry to save on a new iPhone, iPad, AirPods and more.

The weekend is almost over, which means time is running out to shop the huge Apple sales event at Best Buy. Some of the best Apple deals we've ever seen are ripe for the picking, but not for much longer. Apple fans will want to run to the impressive savings, which include record low prices on some of the most popular gadgets.

Shop the Apple Sale

Until 9:59 p.m. PT tonight, you can shop Best Buy's Apple sale to save on everything from AirPods to iPads, M3 MacBooks and more. Whether your tech could use an upgrade or you are shopping for a Father's Day gift, don't sleep on these rare Apple deals.

Apple's newest MacBooks and iPads are on sale for the lowest prices at Best Buy. If the time has come to upgrade your old MacBook or you've been eyeing the premium AirPods Max, we've gathered all the best Apple deals at Best Buy below. Right now, the M2 MacBook Air is on sale for $300 off. There are also AirPods for as low as $80 to snag a new pair of earbuds for all your summer adventures.

It's extremely rare to see price cuts on anything Apple besides AirPods outside of the holiday season, so don't miss out on these markdowns.

Best Apple AirPods Deals at Best Buy

Apple AirPods Max

Apple AirPods Max
Best Buy

Apple AirPods Max

For those who love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, the AirPods Max are a good fit. Activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while enjoying the music, or activate Transparency mode to hear surroundings.

$550 $450

Shop Now

Apple AirPods Pro 2

Apple AirPods Pro 2
Best Buy

Apple AirPods Pro 2

The H2 chip in Apple's latest AirPods Pro helps to create more intelligent noise cancellation and deeply immersive sound. Get up to 2 times more Active Noise Cancellation for dramatically less noise when you want to focus.

$250 $190

Shop Now

Apple AirPods 2

Apple AirPods 2
Best Buy

Apple AirPods 2

AirPods deliver an incredible wireless headphone experience. Simply remove them from their charging case and use them with all your devices.

$130 $80

Shop Now

Best Apple iPad Deals at Best Buy

Apple 12.9-Inch iPad Pro (6th Generation)

Apple 12.9-Inch iPad Pro (6th Generation)
Best Buy

Apple 12.9-Inch iPad Pro (6th Generation)

For the ultimate iPad experience, the M2 iPad Pro is on sale for up to $400 off.

$1,399 $400

Shop Now

Apple 10.9-Inch iPad Air (5th Generation)

Apple 10.9-Inch iPad Air (5th Generation)
Best Buy

Apple 10.9-Inch iPad Air (5th Generation)

Save $200 on the fifth-gen iPad Air. Choose between the 64GB and 128GB capacity models, both of which are on sale for their lowest prices ever.

$600 $400

Shop Now

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation)

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation)
Best Buy

Apple iPad Mini (6th Generation)

The iPad Mini has all of the features of a standard iPad but is designed to fit into one hand. Snag the latest version of this classic Apple device.

$500 $400

Shop Now

Best MacBook Deals at Best Buy

2023 13.6" MacBook Air with M2 Chip

2023 13.6" MacBook Air with M2 Chip
Best Buy

2023 13.6" MacBook Air with M2 Chip

The upgraded MacBook Air with an M2 chip weighs just 2.7 pounds and is more portable than ever. Anywhere you go, you can work, play, or create with this incredible laptop.

$999 $849

Shop Now

2023 15" Apple MacBook Air with M2 Chip

2023 15" Apple MacBook Air with M2 Chip
Best Buy

2023 15" Apple MacBook Air with M2 Chip

This massive yet lightweight MacBook Air boasts an 18-hour battery life and is powered by the capable Apple M2 chip to make a fantastic portable workstation. It can handle intensive tasks but it's also great for a daily driver. 

$1,299 $999

Shop Now

