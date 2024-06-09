The weekend is almost over, which means time is running out to shop the huge Apple sales event at Best Buy. Some of the best Apple deals we've ever seen are ripe for the picking, but not for much longer. Apple fans will want to run to the impressive savings, which include record low prices on some of the most popular gadgets.

Shop the Apple Sale

Until 9:59 p.m. PT tonight, you can shop Best Buy's Apple sale to save on everything from AirPods to iPads, M3 MacBooks and more. Whether your tech could use an upgrade or you are shopping for a Father's Day gift, don't sleep on these rare Apple deals.

Apple's newest MacBooks and iPads are on sale for the lowest prices at Best Buy. If the time has come to upgrade your old MacBook or you've been eyeing the premium AirPods Max, we've gathered all the best Apple deals at Best Buy below. Right now, the M2 MacBook Air is on sale for $300 off. There are also AirPods for as low as $80 to snag a new pair of earbuds for all your summer adventures.

It's extremely rare to see price cuts on anything Apple besides AirPods outside of the holiday season, so don't miss out on these markdowns.

Best Apple AirPods Deals at Best Buy

Apple AirPods Max Best Buy Apple AirPods Max For those who love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, the AirPods Max are a good fit. Activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while enjoying the music, or activate Transparency mode to hear surroundings. $550 $450 Shop Now

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Best Buy Apple AirPods Pro 2 The H2 chip in Apple's latest AirPods Pro helps to create more intelligent noise cancellation and deeply immersive sound. Get up to 2 times more Active Noise Cancellation for dramatically less noise when you want to focus. $250 $190 Shop Now

Apple AirPods 2 Best Buy Apple AirPods 2 AirPods deliver an incredible wireless headphone experience. Simply remove them from their charging case and use them with all your devices. $130 $80 Shop Now

Best Apple iPad Deals at Best Buy

Best MacBook Deals at Best Buy

RELATED CONTENT: