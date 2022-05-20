Best Buy's Memorial Day Appliance Sale Is Here: Save Big on Refrigerators, Washers, Dryers and More
If you've been planning to buy a refrigerator, washer, dryer, or other appliance for your home, you're in luck. Best Buy has launched its appliances sale for Memorial Day 2022. Best Buy's Memorial Day appliance sale has major prices slashed ahead of the holiday, but the some of the deals only last for a few days, so you have to hurry if you want the best savings.
Whether you need a new dishwasher or a full laundry set, this is the first place you should look.There are a lot of options at Best Buy’s Memorial Day appliance sale, so to help you shop smarter and save money on traditionally expensive home appliances, we’ve rounded up the best appliance Memorial Day deals.
The Best Memorial Day Appliance Deals at Best Buy
LG's ultralarge capacity washer uses up to 6 different wash motions to provide a smart cleaning experience that is gentle on clothes and maximizes washing performance. ColdWash technology uses cold water and enhanced washing motions to penetrate deep into fabrics, giving you cold water savings with warm water performance.
Samsung’s new 4.5 cu. ft. large capacity Front Load Washer features Super Speed Wash, so you can wash full loads with full performance in just 28 minutes. It also has built-in Wi-Fi so you can receive end of cycle alerts and remotely start, stop, and schedule laundry right from your smartphone.
With an extra-large 5.0 cu. ft. capacity, Samsung’s Smart Dial Front Load Washer uses AI power to learn and recommend your favorite wash cycles and displays them first for quick access.
This refrigerator features an EvenTemp Cooling System with precise temperature control which keeps food at one ideal temperature. Spacious interior storage options include a full-width deli drawer, generous door bins, and a full-width glass freezer shelf.
Samsung's amart counter depth 4-Door Flex refrigerator features a beverage centre with both a water dispenser and an auto fill water pitcher, plus a Dual Ice maker.
The Pit Boss Ultimate 4-Burner Lift-Off Griddle perfectly blends power, portability and precision to create a one-of-a-kind grilling machine. Get a head start on summer barbecues with this Memorial Day deal.
This energy efficient dishwasher has an AutoSense cycle that detects the soil level and amount of dishes, then automatically adjusts wash settings for the ultimate clean.
The heavy-duty StormWash system has powerful rotating spray jets that clean at every angle for tough-to-reach spots. Plus, the AutoRelease door automatically opens to circulate air and improve drying performance, while the third rack provides additional loading capacity.
With 16 quick-touch settings, the sensors automatically adjust cook times to suit a wide range of foods, so you can rely on delicious results.
