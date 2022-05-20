Shopping

Best Buy's Memorial Day Appliance Sale Is Here: Save Big on Refrigerators, Washers, Dryers and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team.
If you've been planning to buy a refrigerator, washer, dryer, or other appliance for your home, you're in luck. Best Buy has launched its appliances sale for Memorial Day 2022. Best Buy's Memorial Day appliance sale has major prices slashed ahead of the holiday, but the some of the deals only last for a few days, so you have to hurry if you want the best savings. 

Whether you need a new dishwasher or a full laundry set, this is the first place you should look.There are a lot of options at Best Buy’s Memorial Day appliance sale, so to help you shop smarter and save money on traditionally expensive home appliances, we’ve rounded up the best appliance Memorial Day deals. 

LG High Efficiency Stackable Front-Load Washer with 6Motion Technology
LG High Efficiency Stackable Front-Load Washer with 6Motion Technology
Best Buy
LG High Efficiency Stackable Front-Load Washer with 6Motion Technology

LG's ultralarge capacity washer uses up to 6 different wash motions to provide a smart cleaning experience that is gentle on clothes and maximizes washing performance. ColdWash technology uses cold water and enhanced washing motions to penetrate deep into fabrics, giving you cold water savings with warm water performance.

$950$700
Samsung Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash
Samsung Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash
Best Buy
Samsung Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash

Samsung’s new 4.5 cu. ft. large capacity Front Load Washer features Super Speed Wash, so you can wash full loads with full performance in just 28 minutes. It also has built-in Wi-Fi so you can receive end of cycle alerts and remotely start, stop, and schedule laundry right from your smartphone.

$1,035$780
Samsung Stackable Smart Washer with Steam and OptiWash
Samsung Stackable Smart Washer with Steam and OptiWash
Best Buy
Samsung Stackable Smart Washer with Steam and OptiWash

With an extra-large 5.0 cu. ft. capacity, Samsung’s Smart Dial Front Load Washer uses AI power to learn and recommend your favorite wash cycles and displays them first for quick access.

$1,440$1,099
Frigidaire 20 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator
Frigidaire 20 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator
Best Buy
Frigidaire 20 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator

This refrigerator features an EvenTemp Cooling System with precise temperature control which keeps food at one ideal temperature. Spacious interior storage options include a full-width deli drawer, generous door bins, and a full-width glass freezer shelf.

$945$780
Samsung 4-Door Flex French Door Counter Depth Refrigerator
Samsung 4-Door Flex French Door Counter Depth Refrigerator
Best Buy
Samsung 4-Door Flex French Door Counter Depth Refrigerator

Samsung's amart counter depth 4-Door Flex refrigerator features a beverage centre with both a water dispenser and an auto fill water pitcher, plus a Dual Ice maker. 

$3,510$3,100
Pit Boss Ultimate Outdoor Gas 4-Burner Griddle
Pit Boss Ultimate Outdoor Gas 4-Burner Griddle
Best Buy
Pit Boss Ultimate Outdoor Gas 4-Burner Griddle

The Pit Boss Ultimate 4-Burner Lift-Off Griddle perfectly blends power, portability and precision to create a one-of-a-kind grilling machine. Get a head start on summer barbecues with this Memorial Day deal. 

$700$600
GE Top Control Built In Dishwasher with Sanitize Cycle and Dry Boost
GE Top Control Built In Dishwasher with Sanitize Cycle and Dry Boost
Best Buy
GE Top Control Built In Dishwasher with Sanitize Cycle and Dry Boost

This energy efficient dishwasher has an AutoSense cycle that detects the soil level and amount of dishes, then automatically adjusts wash settings for the ultimate clean.

$660$530
Samsung StormWash Dishwasher with AutoRelease Dry
Samsung - StormWash 24" Top Control Built-In Dishwasher with AutoRelease Dry
Best Buy
Samsung StormWash Dishwasher with AutoRelease Dry

The heavy-duty StormWash system has powerful rotating spray jets that clean at every angle for tough-to-reach spots. Plus, the AutoRelease door automatically opens to circulate air and improve drying performance, while the third rack provides additional loading capacity.

$900$800
KitchenAid Over-the-Range Microwave with Sensor Cooking
KitchenAid Over-the-Range Microwave with Sensor Cooking
Best Buy
KitchenAid Over-the-Range Microwave with Sensor Cooking

With 16 quick-touch settings, the sensors automatically adjust cook times to suit a wide range of foods, so you can rely on delicious results. 

$720$550

