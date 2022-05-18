Best Buy's Memorial Day Sale: Save Big on Apple, Samsung, LG and More
If you've been on the hunt for major savings to upgrade your TV, laptop, and home gadgets, you're in luck. Right now, Best Buy is releasing tons of their early Memorial Day savings with deep sitewide discounts on hundreds of items from Samsung TVs and HP Chromebooks to popular video games. Best Buy's Memorial Day sale has major savings on some of the hottest tech and appliances of the year. Check back for updates on the best deals across categories for your chance to score the Memorial Day discounts.
From noise-canceling headphones to markdowns on tablets and e-readers, if you're wondering which discounts are worth shopping, we've gone though Best Buy's current offers to make sure you don't miss out on any great deals. Ahead, shop ET's top picks for the best deals from the Best Buy Sale.
Best TV deals
Not only does the ultra-fast processor transform what you watch to stunning 4K, you'll be immersed in lifelike pictures with millions of shades of color unleashed by next-level UHD with Dynamic Crystal technology.
Best laptop and tablet deals
Built for any gamer in a clean, minimalist design, the Lenovo Legion 5 combines the latest AMD Ryzen 5800 H-Series processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Graphics, 3200 MHz DDR4 memory, and NVMe TLC SSD storage.
Best headphone deals
Best appliance deals
With an extra-large 5.0 cu. ft. capacity, Samsung’s Smart Dial Front Load Washer uses AI power to learn and recommend your favorite wash cycles and displays them first for quick access.
Cook up healthy meals with this Bella Pro Series 8-qt. Digital Air Fryer which is also super easy to clean. The removable non-stick basket and crisping tray are dishwasher safe.
RELATED CONTENT:
Best Apple Deals On Amazon Ahead of Memorial Day: Save on the iPad, Apple TV, Apple Watch, MacBook and More
These Memorial Day Mattress Sales Are Already Happening Now
Memorial Day Sales 2022: The Best Early Deals You Can Shop Now
Best Dyson Memorial Day Deals: Save on Vacuums and Purifying Fans
Save $80 on Dyson's Smart Tower Fan That Doubles As an Air Purifier
The 22 Best Memorial Day Deals Happening Right Now at Walmart
Samsung Frame TV Deals: Get the 2022 Frame TV For Its Lowest Price Yet
The 14 Best TV Deals We Found From Amazon, Samsung, LG, and More
Save $900 on Samsung's Best-Selling Washer and Dryer Set
This Is the Best Trade-In Deal Ever for the Samsung Galaxy S22
The Best Samsung TV Deals: Save Up to $4,000 on A Stunning 8K TV
Best Apple Deals On Amazon Ahead of Prime Day 2022
Best Laptop and Tablet Deals: Save on Chromebooks, iPads, and More
The Best Samsung Deals: Save on TVs, Galaxy S22, Laptops and More
The Best Headphone Deals in 2022: Save On Beats and More