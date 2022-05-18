Best Buy's Memorial Day Sale: Save Big on Apple, Samsung, LG and More

If you've been on the hunt for major savings to upgrade your TV, laptop, and home gadgets, you're in luck. Right now, Best Buy is releasing tons of their early Memorial Day savings with deep sitewide discounts on hundreds of items from Samsung TVs and HP Chromebooks to popular video games. Best Buy's Memorial Day sale has major savings on some of the hottest tech and appliances of the year. Check back for updates on the best deals across categories for your chance to score the Memorial Day discounts.

See at Best Buy

From noise-canceling headphones to markdowns on tablets and e-readers, if you're wondering which discounts are worth shopping, we've gone though Best Buy's current offers to make sure you don't miss out on any great deals. Ahead, shop ET's top picks for the best deals from the Best Buy Sale.

RELATED CONTENT:

Best Apple Deals On Amazon Ahead of Memorial Day: Save on the iPad, Apple TV, Apple Watch, MacBook and More

These Memorial Day Mattress Sales Are Already Happening Now

Memorial Day Sales 2022: The Best Early Deals You Can Shop Now

Best Dyson Memorial Day Deals: Save on Vacuums and Purifying Fans

Save $80 on Dyson's Smart Tower Fan That Doubles As an Air Purifier

The 22 Best Memorial Day Deals Happening Right Now at Walmart

Samsung Frame TV Deals: Get the 2022 Frame TV For Its Lowest Price Yet

The 14 Best TV Deals We Found From Amazon, Samsung, LG, and More

Save $900 on Samsung's Best-Selling Washer and Dryer Set

This Is the Best Trade-In Deal Ever for the Samsung Galaxy S22

The Best Samsung TV Deals: Save Up to $4,000 on A Stunning 8K TV

Best Apple Deals On Amazon Ahead of Prime Day 2022

Best Laptop and Tablet Deals: Save on Chromebooks, iPads, and More

The Best Samsung Deals: Save on TVs, Galaxy S22, Laptops and More

The Best Headphone Deals in 2022: Save On Beats and More