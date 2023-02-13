Shopping

Best Buy's Presidents' Day Appliance Sale Is Live: Shop The Best Deals on Home and Kitchen Upgrades

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Buy Samsung Appliance Sale
Samsung

If you've been planning to buy a refrigerator, washer, dryer, or other appliance for your home, you're in luck. Best Buy's Presidents' Day Appliance Sale is officially here and right now, you can score huge deals on home and kitchen essentials. The Best Buy sale includes major markdowns on appliances from from top-of-the-line smart refrigerators and dishwashers to washing machines and more home upgrades.

Shop Best Buy's Appliance Sale

We've searched Best Buy for the best deals you can shop now on must-have appliances from top brands Samsung, Dyson, LG and more to help you keep your home clean and functional. Score massive savings on dryers, fridges, ovens, vacuums and so much more before the big Presidents' Day shopping weekend arrives. 

Now is the perfect time to finish that kitchen renovation and any home improvements to refresh your home ahead of spring. Since new home appliances are traditionally big investments, that's all the more reason to shop smarter and check out the best appliance deals happening at Best Buy's Presidents' Day Sale

The Best Presidents's Day Appliance Deals at Best Buy

Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan TP01 Tower
Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan TP01 Tower
Best Buy
Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan TP01 Tower

The Dyson TP01 purifying fan generates the circulation power to draw allergens and pollutants into the machine, projecting purified air throughout the room. 

$400$280
Samsung Large Capacity Smart Top Load Washer with Super Speed Wash
Samsung - 5.2 cu. ft. Large Capacity Smart Top Load Washer with Super Speed Wash - Brushed black
Best Buy
Samsung Large Capacity Smart Top Load Washer with Super Speed Wash

Samsung’s 5.2 cu. ft. Large Capacity Smart Top Load Washer helps you fit more in every load and cut down on laundry time. Also, with Super Speed Wash you can wash a full load of laundry with full performance in just 28 minutes. 

$990$730
Whirlpool 24" Top Control Built-In Stainless Steel Tub Dishwasher
Whirlpool 24" Top Control Built-In Stainless Steel Tub Dishwasher
Best Buy
Whirlpool 24" Top Control Built-In Stainless Steel Tub Dishwasher

The Whirlpool Stainless Steel Tub Dishwasher gives you the space for taller items with an adjustable rack and allows you to move the flexible 3-Piece Silverware Basket to make extra space. 

$837$650
Samsung Slide-In Gas Convection Range with Air Fry and Wi-Fi
Samsung Slide-In Gas Convection Range with Air Fry and Wi-Fi
Best Buy
Samsung Slide-In Gas Convection Range with Air Fry and Wi-Fi

Cooking just got healthier with Air Fry mode. Using little to no oil, you can quickly prepare your favorite fried foods right in your Samsung oven.

$1,800$1,200
Samsung 24" Top Control Built-In Dishwasher
Samsung - 24" Top Control Built-In Dishwasher
Best Buy
Samsung 24" Top Control Built-In Dishwasher

Featuring digital touch controls, this Samsung dishwasher makes it easy to select functions with a gentle touch. The upper rack is height adjustable so that it can easily accommodate dishes of various shapes and sizes.

$585$480
LG NeoChef 2.0 Cu. Countertop Microwave
LG NeoChef 2.0 Cu. Countertop Microwave
Best Buy
LG NeoChef 2.0 Cu. Countertop Microwave

With 2.0 cu. ft. capacity, LG's largest countertop model is perfect for defrosting, reheating, and cooking large meals in just a matter of minutes. 

$280$229
Samsung Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ and Sensor Dry
Samsung Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ and Sensor Dry
Best Buy
Samsung Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+ and Sensor Dry

This smart electric dryer is Wi-Fi connected, so you can get end of cycle alerts, remotely start, schedule and more from your smartphone with the SmartThings App. It also features Steam Sanitize+, which reduces wrinkles and odors and steams away 95% of pollen from fabric.

$1,125$900
Samsung Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash
Samsung Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash
Best Buy
Samsung Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash

Samsung’s new 4.5 cu. ft. large capacity Front Load Washer features Super Speed Wash, so you can wash full loads with full performance in just 28 minutes. It also has built-in Wi-Fi so you can receive end of cycle alerts and remotely start, stop, and schedule laundry right from your smartphone.

$1,035$750
LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator
LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator
Best Buy
LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator

Save on LG's exclusive counter-depth Door-in-Door refrigerator. Dual icemakers with Craft Ice automatically create crushed, cubed, and LG's slow-melting round ice for upscale, craft drinks at home. The Full-Convert drawer gives you more capacity when you need it, with the ability to fully convert from 5 chill to freeze options with one quick touch. 

$4,400$3,300
Samsung 6.0 cu. ft. Front Control Slide-in Gas Range with Wi-Fi
Samsung 6.0 cu. ft. Front Control Slide-in Gas Range with Wi-Fi
Best Buy
Samsung 6.0 cu. ft. Front Control Slide-in Gas Range with Wi-Fi

The Samsung Front Control Slide-in Gas Range is fully Wi-Fi connected and voice enabled, making it easy to create delicious meals for your family. With the Ready2Fit guarantee, if your Samsung front control slide-in range doesn't fit your 30" freestanding range cutout, you can get a complimentary $100 to cover any countertop modification costs.

$1,170$900
Samsung Large Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator
Samsung - 26.5 cu. ft. Large Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub and External Water & Ice Dispenser
Best Buy
Samsung Large Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator

The clean lines and modern form help blend this refrigerator beautifully into any kitchen. With a fingerprint resistant finish, you spend less time cleaning. 

$3,150$2,900
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum RV912S with Self-Empty Base
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum RV912S with Self-Empty Base
Best Buy
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum RV912S with Self-Empty Base

The Shark EZ Robot makes cleaning easy by automatically emptying dirt and debris into the bagless self-empty base after each cleaning session. 

$500$350
Frigidaire 20.5 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator
Frigidaire 20.5 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator
Best Buy
Frigidaire 20.5 Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator

Find a place for everything with spacious interior storage options designed for busy families, including a half-width deli drawer, two glass shelves, gallon door bins, full-width wire freezer shelf, and a dairy bin.

$927$730
Samsung 4-Door Flex French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator
Samsung 4-Door Flex French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator
Best Buy
Samsung 4-Door Flex French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator

Samsung's smart counter depth 4-Door Flex refrigerator features the AutoFill Water Pitcher, a built-in pitcher that automatically refills with fresh, filtered water and a Dual Ice Maker with Ice Bites. With 23 cu. ft. of capacity, this spacious refrigerator is designed for convenience to store and access all your favorite foods with ease.

$3,240$2,600
Insignia 35-Pint Dehumidifier
Insignia 35-Pint Dehumidifier
Best Buy
Insignia 35-Pint Dehumidifier

The Insignia 35-Pint Dehumidifier allows you to adjust moisture level settings with full-function controls and a LED display. 

$220$160
Samsung 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Food Showcase
Samsung 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Food Showcase
Best Buy
Samsung 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Food Showcase

The Food Showcase Door provides quick access to everyday items while minimizing the loss of cool air. The FlexZone Drawer has four different temperature settings and an adjustable Smart Divider to stay organized.

$3,330$2,330

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2023 Presidents' Day Sales.

RELATED CONTENT:

Best Buy Presidents Day Deals Are Here: Save on TVs, Appliances & More

Samsung Has Huge Deals on Appliances During Its President’s Day Sale

12 Best President's Day Monitor Deals — Starting as low as $125

The 40 Best Amazon Presidents' Day Deals: Tech, Home, Fashion and More

Samsung's Odyssey Ark Is $1,000 Off for a Leveled-Up Gaming Experience

The Best Presidents' Day Mattress Sales Have Already Started

15 Early Presidents’ Day Furniture Sales to Upgrade Your Space Now

Shop The Presidents' Day 2023 Mattress Sale at Amazon

Save Up to $1,130 on Nolah Mattresses With Our Exclusive Code

Best Presidents' Day Laptop Deals: Apple, Samsung, Microsoft & More

 