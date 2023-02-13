Best Buy's Presidents' Day Appliance Sale Is Live: Shop The Best Deals on Home and Kitchen Upgrades
If you've been planning to buy a refrigerator, washer, dryer, or other appliance for your home, you're in luck. Best Buy's Presidents' Day Appliance Sale is officially here and right now, you can score huge deals on home and kitchen essentials. The Best Buy sale includes major markdowns on appliances from from top-of-the-line smart refrigerators and dishwashers to washing machines and more home upgrades.
Shop Best Buy's Appliance Sale
We've searched Best Buy for the best deals you can shop now on must-have appliances from top brands Samsung, Dyson, LG and more to help you keep your home clean and functional. Score massive savings on dryers, fridges, ovens, vacuums and so much more before the big Presidents' Day shopping weekend arrives.
Now is the perfect time to finish that kitchen renovation and any home improvements to refresh your home ahead of spring. Since new home appliances are traditionally big investments, that's all the more reason to shop smarter and check out the best appliance deals happening at Best Buy's Presidents' Day Sale.
The Best Presidents's Day Appliance Deals at Best Buy
The Dyson TP01 purifying fan generates the circulation power to draw allergens and pollutants into the machine, projecting purified air throughout the room.
Samsung’s 5.2 cu. ft. Large Capacity Smart Top Load Washer helps you fit more in every load and cut down on laundry time. Also, with Super Speed Wash you can wash a full load of laundry with full performance in just 28 minutes.
The Whirlpool Stainless Steel Tub Dishwasher gives you the space for taller items with an adjustable rack and allows you to move the flexible 3-Piece Silverware Basket to make extra space.
Cooking just got healthier with Air Fry mode. Using little to no oil, you can quickly prepare your favorite fried foods right in your Samsung oven.
Featuring digital touch controls, this Samsung dishwasher makes it easy to select functions with a gentle touch. The upper rack is height adjustable so that it can easily accommodate dishes of various shapes and sizes.
With 2.0 cu. ft. capacity, LG's largest countertop model is perfect for defrosting, reheating, and cooking large meals in just a matter of minutes.
This smart electric dryer is Wi-Fi connected, so you can get end of cycle alerts, remotely start, schedule and more from your smartphone with the SmartThings App. It also features Steam Sanitize+, which reduces wrinkles and odors and steams away 95% of pollen from fabric.
Samsung’s new 4.5 cu. ft. large capacity Front Load Washer features Super Speed Wash, so you can wash full loads with full performance in just 28 minutes. It also has built-in Wi-Fi so you can receive end of cycle alerts and remotely start, stop, and schedule laundry right from your smartphone.
Save on LG's exclusive counter-depth Door-in-Door refrigerator. Dual icemakers with Craft Ice automatically create crushed, cubed, and LG's slow-melting round ice for upscale, craft drinks at home. The Full-Convert drawer gives you more capacity when you need it, with the ability to fully convert from 5 chill to freeze options with one quick touch.
The Samsung Front Control Slide-in Gas Range is fully Wi-Fi connected and voice enabled, making it easy to create delicious meals for your family. With the Ready2Fit guarantee, if your Samsung front control slide-in range doesn't fit your 30" freestanding range cutout, you can get a complimentary $100 to cover any countertop modification costs.
The clean lines and modern form help blend this refrigerator beautifully into any kitchen. With a fingerprint resistant finish, you spend less time cleaning.
The Shark EZ Robot makes cleaning easy by automatically emptying dirt and debris into the bagless self-empty base after each cleaning session.
Find a place for everything with spacious interior storage options designed for busy families, including a half-width deli drawer, two glass shelves, gallon door bins, full-width wire freezer shelf, and a dairy bin.
Samsung's smart counter depth 4-Door Flex refrigerator features the AutoFill Water Pitcher, a built-in pitcher that automatically refills with fresh, filtered water and a Dual Ice Maker with Ice Bites. With 23 cu. ft. of capacity, this spacious refrigerator is designed for convenience to store and access all your favorite foods with ease.
The Insignia 35-Pint Dehumidifier allows you to adjust moisture level settings with full-function controls and a LED display.
The Food Showcase Door provides quick access to everyday items while minimizing the loss of cool air. The FlexZone Drawer has four different temperature settings and an adjustable Smart Divider to stay organized.
For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2023 Presidents' Day Sales.
RELATED CONTENT:
Best Buy Presidents Day Deals Are Here: Save on TVs, Appliances & More
Samsung Has Huge Deals on Appliances During Its President’s Day Sale
12 Best President's Day Monitor Deals — Starting as low as $125
The 40 Best Amazon Presidents' Day Deals: Tech, Home, Fashion and More
Samsung's Odyssey Ark Is $1,000 Off for a Leveled-Up Gaming Experience
The Best Presidents' Day Mattress Sales Have Already Started
15 Early Presidents’ Day Furniture Sales to Upgrade Your Space Now
Shop The Presidents' Day 2023 Mattress Sale at Amazon
Save Up to $1,130 on Nolah Mattresses With Our Exclusive Code
Best Presidents' Day Laptop Deals: Apple, Samsung, Microsoft & More