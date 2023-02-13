If you've been planning to buy a refrigerator, washer, dryer, or other appliance for your home, you're in luck. Best Buy's Presidents' Day Appliance Sale is officially here and right now, you can score huge deals on home and kitchen essentials. The Best Buy sale includes major markdowns on appliances from from top-of-the-line smart refrigerators and dishwashers to washing machines and more home upgrades.

Shop Best Buy's Appliance Sale

We've searched Best Buy for the best deals you can shop now on must-have appliances from top brands Samsung, Dyson, LG and more to help you keep your home clean and functional. Score massive savings on dryers, fridges, ovens, vacuums and so much more before the big Presidents' Day shopping weekend arrives.

Now is the perfect time to finish that kitchen renovation and any home improvements to refresh your home ahead of spring. Since new home appliances are traditionally big investments, that's all the more reason to shop smarter and check out the best appliance deals happening at Best Buy's Presidents' Day Sale.

The Best Presidents's Day Appliance Deals at Best Buy

LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator Best Buy LG 4-Door French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator Save on LG's exclusive counter-depth Door-in-Door refrigerator. Dual icemakers with Craft Ice automatically create crushed, cubed, and LG's slow-melting round ice for upscale, craft drinks at home. The Full-Convert drawer gives you more capacity when you need it, with the ability to fully convert from 5 chill to freeze options with one quick touch. $4,400 $3,300 Shop Now

Samsung 4-Door Flex French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator Best Buy Samsung 4-Door Flex French Door Counter-Depth Refrigerator Samsung's smart counter depth 4-Door Flex refrigerator features the AutoFill Water Pitcher, a built-in pitcher that automatically refills with fresh, filtered water and a Dual Ice Maker with Ice Bites. With 23 cu. ft. of capacity, this spacious refrigerator is designed for convenience to store and access all your favorite foods with ease. $3,240 $2,600 Shop Now

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2023 Presidents' Day Sales.

