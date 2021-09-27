Best Celebrity-Inspired Halloween Costumes for 2021

While Hollywood entertainers might enjoy the on-screen thrill of embodying another person, most people just get their fill on Halloween -- when, with the help of aesthetics and quirky costumes, they get to transform who they are for just one night.

This year has seen a lot of interesting characters -- both on TV and off. And ET Style wants to help you tap into all of their eccentricities this Halloween with the best celebrity-inspired costumes to kick off the spooky season ahead. Between loveable superheroes, football coaches and celebrity pairings that just seem right, there's certainly no shortage of inspiration.

And while your Halloween plans might be up in the air due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, you can still pay homage to your favorite characters and celebrities, all from the comforts of your home.

Ahead, shop the best items to perfect your celeb-inspired Halloween costume -- including '70s-centric looks from WandaVision and moody frocks that mirror Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's style.

Characters

Ted Lasso in Ted Lasso

Few more endearing characters came out of television this year than Ted Lasso (portrayed by Jason Sudeikis) who exhibited what it looks like to be a truly good coach -- and who dressed effortlessly cool while doing it. As football season kicks off, embody your favorite on-screen sports coach this Halloween with a casual polo shirt/sweater pairing -- and, of course, a bold mustache.

Apple TV+

GET THE LOOK:

Wanda and Vision in WandaVision

There's no doubt that WandaVision was one of this year's most talked about shows. And with the series garnering even more buzz heading into award season, you have all the more reason to embody your new favorite Avenger couple this spooky season. Fans can rock Wanda and Vision's casual, '70s-centric style with a simple pair of bell bottom jeans and brown leather boots.

Disney+

GET THE LOOK:

Wanda

Vision

Simon and Daphne in Bridgerton

Bridgerton proved that following the scandals of a high society family during England's Regency era could be not only really interesting, but also... sexy? Who knew? While viewers were always tuned into the blossoming romance between Simon and Daphne, we couldn't take our eyes off of their extravagant outfits. Enjoy a delightfully royal Halloween this year as you embody high society's favorited star-crossed lovers.

Netflix

GET THE LOOK:

Simon

Daphne

Kiara and Sarah in Outer Banks

Sure,Outer Banks has all the makings of a great TV show, with high-intensity drama and suspenseful character arcs ridden all throughout the series. But the show is also chock-full of endless style inspiration -- and thanks to the wide variety of characters that are depicted on the series, viewers are sure to find at least one character whose fashion sense they can relate to. This Halloween, fans can channel their inner bohemian with Kiara's casual surfer style, or they can tap into Sarah's West Coast-chic vibe.

Netflix

Netflix

GET THE LOOK:

Kiara

Madewell Bandana Madewell Madewell Bandana This Madewell bandana adds a bold pop of color to any outfit. $13 AT MADEWELL Buy Now

Sarah

Letitia and Atticus in Lovecraft Country

Based on a novel of the same name, Lovecraft Country takes viewers on a journey with characters like Letitia and Atticus as they embark on a road trip across America and confront both the monsters and terrors ridden in the 1950s Jim Crow America. Embrace this duo's charisma this Halloween and step into a more classic style.

HBO

GET THE LOOK:

Letitia

Atticus

Celebrity Couples

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

And finally, few couples have been in the public eye over the last few years more than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. If there is a positive to that, it's that we get even more of an opportunity to see the classically royal couple's fashion sense on full display. Channel their elegant style for Halloween this year, with a simple trench dress or a white button-up dress shirt.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

Meghan Markle

Trench Dress Banana Republic Trench Dress This refined trench dress can be dressed up or down. $149 AT BANANA REPUBLIC Buy Now

Prince Harry

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez (Bennifer)

Long before they rekindled their relationship, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were already considered an iconic style couple -- having spent much of the early 2000s walking red carpets together and cementing their status as street style legends. Now, fans are being treated to even more fashionable and (of course) PDA-filled snaps of the couple -- with one particular picture garnering a lot of attention on JLo's own Instagram. Recreate this sweet photo of everyone's new (old) favorite celeb couple.

GET THE LOOK:

Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox

Time and time again, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have proven to be the emo couple of our dreams. Whether it's matching black-on-black ensembles or bold statement pieces, this duo has undeniable taste -- worthy of a Halloween costume dupe. Shop pieces below that mirror their iconic looks from the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

GET THE LOOK:

Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly

