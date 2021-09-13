Shopping

Best Celebrity-Inspired Halloween Costumes of 2021

By Kyley Warren
Celebrities are just like us. While Hollywood entertainers might enjoy the on-screen thrill of embodying another person, most people just get their fill on Halloween -- when, with the help of aesthetics and quirky costumes, they get to transform who they are for just one night. 

This year has seen a lot of interesting characters -- both on TV and off. And ET Style wants to help you tap into all of their eccentricities this Halloween with the best celebrity-inspired costumes to kick off the spooky season ahead. Between loveable superheroes, football coaches and celebrity pairings that just seem right, there's certainly no shortage of inspiration.

And while your Halloween plans might be up in the air due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, you can still pay homage to your favorite characters and celebrities, all from the comforts of your home.

Ahead, shop the best items to perfect your celeb-inspired Halloween costume -- including '70s-centric looks from WandaVision and moody frocks that mirror Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's style.

Characters 

Wanda and Vision in WandaVision

There's no doubt that WandaVision was one of this year's most talked about shows. And with the series garnering even more buzz heading into award season, you have all the more reason to embody your new favorite Avenger couple this spooky season. Fans can rock Wanda and Vision's casual, '70s-centric style with a simple pair of bell bottom jeans and brown leather boots.

WandaVision
Disney+

GET THE LOOK:

Wanda

Womens V Neck Button Down Tank Top
Womens V Neck Button Down Tank Top
Amazon
Womens V Neck Button Down Tank Top
This cozy, waffle knit tank top is the perfect transitional style.
$19 AT AMAZON
Women's Balloon Long Sleeve Button-Down Femme Top
Women's Balloon Long Sleeve Button-Down Femme Top
Target
Women's Balloon Long Sleeve Button-Down Femme Top
This puffed, peach blouse is the most delicate wardrobe staple
$21 AT TARGET
Irreplaceable Flare Jeans
Irreplaceable Flare Jeans
Free People
Irreplaceable Flare Jeans
Shoppers love the dark-washed, nostalgic look of these flared jeans.
$78 AT FREE PEOPLE
The Regan Boot
The Regan Boot
Madewell
The Regan Boot
Everyone needs a classic brown bootie -- especially in a color like English Saddle.
$178 AT MADEWELL

Vision

Slim-Fit Organic Cotton Untucked Shirt
Slim Solid Stretch Cotton 1MX Dress Shirt
Express
Slim-Fit Organic Cotton Untucked Shirt
This peachy, plaid number is now on sale at Express.
$45 AT EXPRESS (REGULARLY $60)
Mango Sleeveless Button Front Knit Vest
Mango Sleeveless Button Front Knit Vest
ASOS
Mango Sleeveless Button Front Knit Vest
The relaxed fit of this mango knit vest makes it even more versatile.
$60 AT ASOS
Slim Traveler Pant
Slim Traveler Pant
Banana Republic
Slim Traveler Pant
These slim-fitting, machine wash pants from Banana Republic are made up of 99% cotton.
$78 AT BANANA REPUBLIC (REGULARLY $99)

Simon and Daphne in Bridgerton

Bridgerton proved that following the scandals of a high society family during England's Regency era could be not only really interesting, but also... sexy? Who knew? While viewers were always tuned into the blossoming romance between Simon and Daphne, we couldn't take our eyes off of their extravagant outfits. Enjoy a delightfully royal Halloween this year as you embody high society's favorited star-crossed lovers.

Bridgerton
Netflix

GET THE LOOK:

Simon

Null Savile Row Velvet Blazer
Null Savile Row Velvet Blazer
Nordstrom Rack
Null Savile Row Velvet Blazer
Nothing says sophisticated like a velvet sport coat.
$90 (REGULARLY $225)
Regular Fit Satin Shirt in Black
Regular Fit Satin Shirt in Black
ASOS
Regular Fit Satin Shirt in Black
Keep it cool in this breathable men's dress shirt.
$37 AT ASOS

Daphne

Embellished Midi Dress
Embellished Midi Dress
Bloomingdales
Embellished Midi Dress
Be the belle of the ball in this embellished number from Aidan Mattox.
$295 AT BLOOMINGDALES
Ettika Rhinestone Headband
Ettika Rhinestone Headband
REVOLVE
Ettika Rhinestone Headband
Because our hair deserves diamond accessories too.
$40 AT REVOLVE

Kiara and Sarah in Outer Banks

Sure,Outer Banks has all the makings of a great TV show, with high-intensity drama and suspenseful character arcs ridden all throughout the series. But the show is also chock-full of endless style inspiration -- and thanks to the wide variety of characters that are depicted on the series, viewers are sure to find at least one character whose fashion sense they can relate to. This Halloween, fans can channel their inner bohemian with Kiara's casual surfer style, or they can tap into Sarah's West Coast-chic vibe.

Kiara Outer Banks
Netflix
outer banks
Netflix

GET THE LOOK: 

Kiara

Sky and Sparrow Stripe Muscle Crop Tank
Sky and Sparrow Stripe Muscle Crop Tank
Tillys
Sky and Sparrow Stripe Muscle Crop Tank
This cropped, body-hugging tank from Tilly's has so much style versatility.
$16 AT TILLYS (REGULARLY $20)
Native Treasure Brown Tiger Coco Bead 2 Black 2 White Puka Shell Surfer Necklace
Native Treasure Brown Tiger Coco Bead 2 Black 2 White Puka Shell Surfer Necklace
Amazon
Native Treasure Brown Tiger Coco Bead 2 Black 2 White Puka Shell Surfer Necklace
A charmed bohemian choker with delicate, multicolored beading throughout.
$15 AT AMAZON
Madewell Bandana
Madewell Bandana
Madewell
Madewell Bandana
This Madewell bandana adds a bold pop of color to any outfit.
$13 AT MADEWELL

Sarah

Free People Chloe Seamless Longline Bralette
Free People Chloe Seamless Longline Bralette
Free People
Free People Chloe Seamless Longline Bralette
A V-neck bralette with an intricately patterned, knit design.
$38
Volcom OBX Your BF's Shirt -- Wintergreen
OBX YOUR BF'S SHIRT - WINTERGREEN
Volcom
Volcom OBX Your BF's Shirt -- Wintergreen
This unisex button up has no limits -- throw it on over a bathing suit for a casual day at the beach or dress it up for a night out.
$55
RVCA Georgie Shorts
RVCA Georgie
Zappos
RVCA Georgie Shorts
Classic comfort in these RVCA Georgie Shorts.
$42

Letitia and Atticus in Lovecraft Country

Based on a novel of the same name, Lovecraft Country takes viewers on a journey with characters like Letitia and Atticus as they embark on a road trip across America and confront both the monsters and terrors ridden in the 1950s Jim Crow America. Embrace this duo's charisma this Halloween and step into a more classic style.

Lovecraft Country style
HBO

GET THE LOOK:

Letitia

Color Intense Red Lipstick
Color Intense Red Lipstick
Beautycounter
Color Intense Red Lipstick
Red lipsticks are basically purse essentials at this point.
$34 AT BEAUTYCOUNTER
Rainbow Plaid Shirt Dress
Rainbow Plaid Shirt Dress
Kate Spade
Rainbow Plaid Shirt Dress
This shirt dress is sure to brighten up your day -- and wardrobe.
$251 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $358)
Suede Collette Heel
Suede Collette Heel
Soludos
Suede Collette Heel
Classic is key with these suede heels.
$149 AT SOLUDOS

Atticus

Men's Sonoma Goods For Life® Textured Button-Down Shirt
Men's Sonoma Goods For Life® Textured Button-Down Shirt
Kohls
Men's Sonoma Goods For Life® Textured Button-Down Shirt
Simple yet sophisticated.
$18 AT KOHL'S (REGULARLY $40)
Men's 1912 Jean Belt
Men's 1912 Jean Belt
L.L. Bean
Men's 1912 Jean Belt
The quality in this full-grain leather belt is unparalleled.
$40 AT L.L. BEAN
Ludlow Slim-fit Dress Pant in Oxford
Ludlow Slim-fit Dress Pant in Oxford
J. Crew
Ludlow Slim-fit Dress Pant in Oxford
Shoppers love the comfort and versatility of these dress pants.
$50 AT J.CREW (REGULARLY $90)

Ted Lasso in Ted Lasso

Few more endearing characters came out of television this year than Ted Lasso (portrayed by Jason Sudeikis) who exhibited what it looks like to be a truly good coach -- and who dressed effortlessly cool while doing it. As football season kicks off, embody your favorite on-screen sports coach this Halloween with a casual polo shirt/sweater pairing -- and, of course, a bold mustache.

Ted Lasso
Apple TV+

GET THE LOOK:

Organic Cotton Raglan Sweater
Organic Cotton Raglan Sweater
Banana Republic
Organic Cotton Raglan Sweater
This navy piece is made from organic cotton.
$50 AT BANANA REPUBLIC
Oxford Button-Up Performance Shirt
Nordstrom Oxford Button-Up Performance Shirt
Nordstrom
Oxford Button-Up Performance Shirt
$25 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $50)
Brown Basic Character Moustache
Brown Basic Character Moustache
Walmart
Brown Basic Character Moustache
A must-have costume accessory for Halloween.
$17 AT WALMART

 

Celebrity Couples

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez (Bennifer)

Long before they rekindled their relationship, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were already considered an iconic style couple -- having spent much of the early 2000s walking red carpets together and cementing their status as street style legends. Now, fans are being treated to even more fashionable and (of course) PDA-filled snaps of the couple -- with one particular picture garnering a lot of attention on JLo's own Instagram. Recreate this sweet photo of everyone's new (old) favorite celeb couple.

GET THE LOOK:

Jennifer Lopez

Loveland Beach Cover Up
Loveland Beach Cover Up
Billabong
Loveland Beach Cover Up
Shoppers love the pink and golden tones layered throughout this swim shawl.
$66 AT BILLABONG
Sky Ribbed Triangle Bikini Top - Marmalade
Sky Ribbed Triangle Bikini Top - Marmalade
Frankie's Bikinis
Sky Ribbed Triangle Bikini Top - Marmalade
The luxe rib fabric on this bikini makes it super breathable.
$85 AT FRANKIE'S BIKINIS
Multi Weave Straw Hat
Multi Weave Straw Hat
Shopbop
Multi Weave Straw Hat
The perfect companion for a day in the sun.
$48 AT SHOPBOP

Ben Affleck

Emerson Straight Rapid Movement Chino
Emerson Straight Rapid Movement Chino
Banana Republic
Emerson Straight Rapid Movement Chino
Flattering and totally on-trend.
$98 AT BANANA REPUBLIC
Long-Sleeve Strato Tech Tee
Long-Sleeve Strato Tech Tee
Vuori Clothing
Long-Sleeve Strato Tech Tee
The Strato Tech fabric makes this shirt even more breathable.
$58 AT VUORI CLOTHING

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox

Time and time again, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have proven to be the emo couple of our dreams. Whether it's matching black-on-black ensembles or bold statement pieces, this duo has undeniable taste -- worthy of a Halloween costume dupe. Shop pieces below that mirror their iconic looks from the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

GET THE LOOK:

Megan Fox

Steve Madden Marciana Black Suede
Steve Madden Marciana Black Suede
Steve Madden
Steve Madden Marciana Black Suede
Classic black heels higher than the sky.
$130 AT STEVE MADDEN
Titus Midi Dress
Titus Midi Dress
REVOLVE
Titus Midi Dress
Sexy and sleek.
$178 AT REVOLVE

Machine Gun Kelly

Skinny Longline Blazer in Wet Look Black
Skinny Longline Blazer in Wet Look Black
ASOS
Skinny Longline Blazer in Wet Look Black
A statement blazer, if there ever was one.
$100 AT ASOS
Bugatchi Shaped Fit Linen Button-Up Shirt
Bugatchi Shaped Fit Linen Button-Up Shirt
Nordstrom
Bugatchi Shaped Fit Linen Button-Up Shirt
This white button-up is breezy and breathable.
$149 AT NORDSTROM
Slim Cotton-Blend Non-Iron Dress Pant
Slim Cotton-Blend Non-Iron Dress Pant
Express
Slim Cotton-Blend Non-Iron Dress Pant
Everyone needs a pair of classic black slacks in their life.
$98 AT EXPRESS
Feather Choker
Etsy Feather Choker
Etsy
Feather Choker
The feather choker brings the costume together. 
$15 AT ETSY

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

And finally, few couples have been in the public eye over the last few years more than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. If there is a positive to that, it's that we get even more of an opportunity to see the classically royal couple's fashion sense on full display. Channel their elegant style for Halloween this year, with a simple trench dress or a white button-up dress shirt.

Meghan Markle Prince Harry
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

Meghan Markle

Diamond Solitaire Stud Earrings 3/8 ct tw Princess-cut 14K White Gold
Diamond Solitaire Stud Earrings 3/8 ct tw Princess-cut 14K White Gold
Kay Jewelers
Diamond Solitaire Stud Earrings 3/8 ct tw Princess-cut 14K White Gold
Diamonds are a girl's best friend.
$509 AT KAY JEWELERS
Trench Dress
Trench Dress
Banana Republic
Trench Dress
This refined trench dress can be dressed up or down.
$149 AT BANANA REPUBLIC
Spade Flower Coated Canvas Chain Clutch
Spade Flower Coated Canvas Chain Clutch
Kate Spade
Spade Flower Coated Canvas Chain Clutch
A delicate, ethereal accessory that's sure to elevate any outfit.
$119 AT KATE SPADE (REGULARLY $198)

Prince Harry 

George Men's Long Sleeve Performance Dress Shirt
George Men's Long Sleeve Performance Dress Shirt
Walmart
George Men's Long Sleeve Performance Dress Shirt
A staple wardrobe item for any man.
$16 AT WALMART
Ludlow Slim-Fit Unstructured Suit Jacket in Irish Cotton-Linen
Ludlow Slim-Fit Unstructured Suit Jacket in Irish Cotton-Linen
J.Crew
Ludlow Slim-Fit Unstructured Suit Jacket in Irish Cotton-Linen
The deep water grey color boasts so much style versatility.
$188 AT J.CREW
Men's Chino Belt
Mens Chino Belt
L.L. Bean
Men's Chino Belt
Keep it together with this sleek belt from L.L. Bean.
$50 AT L.L. BEAN
Treasure & Bond Ballard Slim Fit Chino Pants
Treasure & Bond Ballard Slim Fit Chino Pants
Nordstrom
Treasure & Bond Ballard Slim Fit Chino Pants
These slim-tailored chinos are super clean-cut.
$29 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $49)

