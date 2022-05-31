Best Cheap LG OLED TV Deals on Amazon Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is right around the corner, which means we're more than ready to save on a ton of deals from the latest tech to luxury beauty products, but you don't need to wait until July to score a great deal on a vivid, vibrant LG OLED TV.

Right now, Amazon is offering huge deals on LG OLED TVs ahead of the retailer's biggest sale of the year (i.e. Prime Day). There are even deals on top-rated LG TVs like the 65-inch OLED C1 4K smart TV with built-in Alexa and the gallery-design 55-inch OLED GX 4K smart TV.

LG OLED 4K TVs boast self-lit pixel technology and ultra-thin designs. On Amazon, LG OLED TV customers generally give the screens high marks for delivering an exceptional picture that works for everything from streaming the latest movies to playing video games. FYI, each TV screen is rated 4.5 stars or higher (out of 5) by Amazon users, too.

Below, we've gathered the best deals on luxe LG OLED TVs ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022.

LG OLED C1 4K Smart TV with Alexa Amazon LG OLED C1 4K Smart TV with Alexa Right now, you can save more than $500 on the 48-inch model of the LG OLED C1 ultra-thin, wall-mountable smart TV with built-in Alexa. The TV boasts Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, 4K resolution and Dolby Vision. In addition to Alexa, this LG OLED C1 features built-in Google Assistant. Download the LG ThinQ app to connect the screen with your compatible smartphone or device, and take advantage of its Game Optimizer feature to keep all your gaming settings in one place. The TV's larger sizes are also available at steep discounts. $1,500 $997 48-INCH Buy Now $2,500 $1,597 65-INCH Buy Now

LG OLED GX Gallery Design 4K Smart TV Amazon LG OLED GX Gallery Design 4K Smart TV The LG OLED GX can hang on your wall like a painting — hence, why it's known as a gallery-design TV. And while other LG OLED TVs are suitable for wall mounting, this LG OLED TV takes wall mounting to the next level: LG promises there'll be "no gap" between your ultra-thin screen and the wall. The 2020 55-inch model is marked down 13%. The GX boasts 4K resolution, built-in Alexa and Google Assistant, as well as built-in streaming apps for Netflix and more. $1,499 $1,297 55-INCH Buy Now

More TV Deals on Amazon:

Beyond LG OLED TVs, you can shop these great TV deals right now on Amazon ahead of Prime Day 2022. We're talking screens by Samsung, Sony and more.

Samsung The Frame QLED Smart 4K TV Amazon Samsung The Frame QLED Smart 4K TV What makes Samsung's The Frame smart TV so coveted is its built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room. That means long after you've used the smart TV's voice command to switch off an episode of your favorite TV show, you can enter your living room and see a stunning piece from Renoir — and we mean stunning. This QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. (Translation: colors on this TV will be more vivid and true to life.) $1,198 $948 Buy Now

Sony Bravia XR OLED TV Amazon Sony Bravia XR OLED TV The 55-inch Sony Bravia XR OLED TV is $200 off right now on Amazon. The Sony screen features a cognitive processor meant to deliver intense contrast with pure blacks, high-peak brightness and natural colors. Thanks to its Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology, the screen is the speaker. This smart TV comes with access to Google TV and works with most voice assistants. $1,398 $1,198 Buy Now

4K Amazon Fire 4-Series TV with Alexa Amazon 4K Amazon Fire 4-Series TV with Alexa A mid-size television, such as this 55-inch Amazon Fire 4-Series TV, is the ideal size for many living rooms. Save 33% on the TV, which comes with a Fire TV Alexa voice remote. Use it to find favorite apps or shows, check the weather or even find out the score of the big game. $520 $350 Buy Now

Amazon Fire TV Amazon Amazon Fire TV You can save more than $300 right now when you buy the 65-inch Amazon Fire TV with 4K resolution at Amazon. This TV with built-in Alexa features 4K Ultra HD resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus. $830 $500 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Everything to Know About How and When to Shop

Save Up to $800 on Casper Mattresses at this Memorial Day Sale

The Best Father's Day Gifts You Can Find on Amazon

Save $120 on Dyson's Smart Tower Fan That Doubles As an Air Purifier

Memorial Day Sales 2022: Best Deals You Can Still Shop Today

The Best Memorial Day Sales on Luggage and Summer-Ready Travel Gear

The Best Memorial Day Furniture Sales You Can Still Shop Right Now