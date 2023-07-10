Amazon Prime Day deals will be here July 11 and July 12 and Kindle e-readers devices are already on sale before the mega-sale event. Whether you enjoy reading outside or just reading under the covers, Kindle e-readers offer a convenience that's hard to beat. Book lovers looking for a portable and comfortable reading experience this summer can save on a new e-reader with Amazon's best Kindle deals.

Right now, Amazon is offering a number of its Kindle devices for over 30% off. You can get the Kindle Paperwhite Signature, regular Paperwhite, and Kindle for kids at a discount for access to a ton of books no matter where you are. Historically, Amazon has used Prime Day and Black Friday to deeply discount its own devices, and these Kindle deals are too good to miss.

Thanks to their flush-front design and glare-free display, Kindle Paperwhites read like real paper, even in bright sunlight. The adjustable color temperature makes nighttime reading just as simple. You can store thousands of titles and take all the books with you without worrying about battery life since a single charge last weeks, not hours. With Kindle Unlimited, you'll get unlimited access to over 2 million titles, thousands of audiobooks, and more.

With its 6.8-inch display lit from the sides and adjustable lighting, the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite helps minimize eye strain and it’s also waterproof. Shop all the best early Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals, below.

Kindle Paperwhite Kids Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids The Kindle Paperwhite Kids has a larger black & white 6.8” glare-free display and up to 10 weeks of battery life to help establish healthy reading habits. This deal also includes a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ with thousands of ad-free books, games, videos, and apps. $170 $105 Shop Now

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle The Kindle Paperwhite has up to 10 weeks of battery life making sure your reading time is rarely interrupted. The glare-free display and waterproof capacity allow you to enjoy your book in endless outdoor settings. This Essentials Bundle includes a Kindle Paperwhite, Amazon Fabric Cover, and Power Adapter. $195 $175 Shop Now

Tech deals aren’t the only great discounts to be found during Amazon Prime Day 2023. So far, we’ve found incredible deals on bedding, appliances, beauty, skincare and makeup, plus accessories, clothing, shoes for women, handbags and more.

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Prime Day Starts Soon! Everything You Should Know

Apple's Entire Lineup of AirPods Is On Sale Now for Amazon Prime Day

These Are The 20 Best Prime Day Deals at Wayfair to Shop Right Now

The New LG C3 OLED TV Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever Right Now

These Exclusive Beauty Deals Are Bringing the Prime Day Competition

The Best Early Prime Day Mattress Deals You Can Shop Right Now

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Stylish Summer Dresses

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Bedding Deals You Can Shop Now

The Best Early Prime Day 4K TV Deals on Samsung, Sony, LG and More

The Best Early Prime Day Laptop Deals from Apple, Dell, HP and More