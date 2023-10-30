Sales & Deals

Best Early Solo Stove Black Friday Deals: Save Up to $150 on Outdoor Fire Pits for Fall

Solo Stove
Solo Stove
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 9:58 AM PDT, October 30, 2023

Solo Stove is slashing prices on its fire pits, bundles, camp stoves and accessories right now.

Nothing says "fall" like a cozy outdoor fire pit to truly elevate your outdoor experience. If you've been eyeing a fire pit for your patio, backyard or upcoming camping trip, you don’t have to wait until the official Solo Stove Black Friday sale in November to save on a new smokeless fire pit.

Right now, the brand's best smokeless fire pits and bundles with accessories are on sale for up to $150 off. With the early Solo Stove Black Friday deals, the more you shop, the more you save. Get $25 off $175 with code SAVE25, $50 off $350 with code SAVE50, $100 off $550 with code SAVE100 and $150 off $750 with code SAVE150.

Shop the Solo Stove Deals

Solo Stove's stainless-steel fire pits allow you to enjoy a cozy fire virtually anywhere, and with less smoke, too. 

Whether you're looking to upgrade your own backyard space or camping setup this fall, Solo Stove's most popular fire pits are built to be enjoyed year-round. The brand designs their fire pits to have a minimal smoke output thanks to their Signature 360° Airflow Design. They are quick to start and easy to clean — a low-maintenance gadget that is sure to bring the heat anywhere life takes you.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best early Black Friday deals from the Solo Stove sale to complete your ultimate fireside set-up this season.

Solo Stove Yukon Fire Pit

Solo Stove Yukon Fire Pit
Solo Stove

Solo Stove Yukon Fire Pit

Every dad with a backyard could use a giant fire pit, and the Yukon burns wood so efficiently that only ultra-fine ash will remain (meaning cleanup is a breeze). In other words, this will be the perfect gift for Father's Day.

$500 $400

With code SAVE50

Shop Now

Solo Stove Mesa

Solo Stove Mesa
Solo Stove

Solo Stove Mesa

With Solo Stove's new Mesa fire pit, anyone can easily enjoy a smokeless fire right on their table. Available in 6 colors, the fire pit is just under 7″ tall and just over 5″ wide. 

$90 $80

Shop Now

Solo Stove Titan

Solo Stove Titan
Solo Stove

Solo Stove Titan

The Solo Stove Titan is a natural convection inverted downgas gasifier camp stove. This kit comes with the pot, alcohol burner and accessory kit. This camping stove can cook for two to four people and only weighs 16.5 ounces. The Solo Stove has more efficient burn, which means you'll use much less wood compared to an open campfire.

$90 $80

Shop Now

Solo Stove Bonfire + Stand 2.0

Solo Stove Bonfire + Stand 2.0
Solo Stove

Solo Stove Bonfire + Stand 2.0

Save big on a bonfire and stand to easily light up smokeless fires anywhere life takes you and protect your surfaces.

$345 $245

With code SAVE25

Shop Now

Solo Stove Ranger 2.0

Solo Stove Ranger 2.0
Solo Stove

Solo Stove Ranger 2.0

Perfectly sized for every adventure, the Solo Stove Ranger is the brand's most portable smokeless fire pit so you can easily light up a smokeless fire anywhere life takes you.

$230 $175

With code SAVE25

Shop Now

The Solo Stove Black Friday deals include backyard bundles, which include a top-rated fire pit and tons of accessories such as removable ash pans for quick and easy cleanup. Bonfire shields, stands, lids and protective shelters are also packaged together for the ultimate fire pit experience. 

Ranger Backyard Bundle 2.0

Ranger Backyard Bundle 2.0
Solo Stove

Ranger Backyard Bundle 2.0

Meet the most portable fire pit. This bundle comes with a shield to keep pops and embers from escaping, a lid for to place over a cooled fire to keep ash contained, and a stand to protect the surfaces you love no matter where you take your flames.

$465 $305

With code SAVE25

Shop Now

Bonfire Essential Bundle 2.0

Bonfire Essential Bundle 2.0
Solo Stove

Bonfire Essential Bundle 2.0

Discover new experiences with all the necessary essentials for elevated fireside fun — a bonfire lid, stand, and removable base plate and ash pan. 

$420 $305

With code SAVE25

Shop Now

Bonfire Ultimate Bundle 2.0

Bonfire Ultimate Bundle 2.0
Solo Stove

Bonfire Ultimate Bundle 2.0

Tend your flame with ease with fire pit tools and pro-grade tools for fire roasted food. 

$790 $455

With code SAVE100

Shop Now

Bonfire Backyard Bundle 2.0

Bonfire Backyard Bundle 2.0
Solo Stove

Bonfire Backyard Bundle 2.0

You don't need a special tool to clean your fire pit. Bonfire’s new, removable ash pan rests under the removable base plate, catching all that fine ash in one place.

$625 $450

With code SAVE50

Shop Now

Yukon Backyard Bundle 2.0

Yukon Backyard Bundle 2.0
Solo Stove

Yukon Backyard Bundle 2.0

The Yukon is the biggest and baddest fire pit. Get more from your backyard flames with the bundle that does it all.

$985 $640

With code SAVE100

Shop Now

