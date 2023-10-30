Nothing says "fall" like a cozy outdoor fire pit to truly elevate your outdoor experience. If you've been eyeing a fire pit for your patio, backyard or upcoming camping trip, you don’t have to wait until the official Solo Stove Black Friday sale in November to save on a new smokeless fire pit.

Right now, the brand's best smokeless fire pits and bundles with accessories are on sale for up to $150 off. With the early Solo Stove Black Friday deals, the more you shop, the more you save. Get $25 off $175 with code SAVE25, $50 off $350 with code SAVE50, $100 off $550 with code SAVE100 and $150 off $750 with code SAVE150.

Shop the Solo Stove Deals

Solo Stove's stainless-steel fire pits allow you to enjoy a cozy fire virtually anywhere, and with less smoke, too.

Whether you're looking to upgrade your own backyard space or camping setup this fall, Solo Stove's most popular fire pits are built to be enjoyed year-round. The brand designs their fire pits to have a minimal smoke output thanks to their Signature 360° Airflow Design. They are quick to start and easy to clean — a low-maintenance gadget that is sure to bring the heat anywhere life takes you.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best early Black Friday deals from the Solo Stove sale to complete your ultimate fireside set-up this season.

Solo Stove Yukon Fire Pit Solo Stove Solo Stove Yukon Fire Pit Every dad with a backyard could use a giant fire pit, and the Yukon burns wood so efficiently that only ultra-fine ash will remain (meaning cleanup is a breeze). In other words, this will be the perfect gift for Father's Day. $500 $400 With code SAVE50 Shop Now

Solo Stove Mesa Solo Stove Solo Stove Mesa With Solo Stove's new Mesa fire pit, anyone can easily enjoy a smokeless fire right on their table. Available in 6 colors, the fire pit is just under 7″ tall and just over 5″ wide. $90 $80 Shop Now

Solo Stove Titan Solo Stove Solo Stove Titan The Solo Stove Titan is a natural convection inverted downgas gasifier camp stove. This kit comes with the pot, alcohol burner and accessory kit. This camping stove can cook for two to four people and only weighs 16.5 ounces. The Solo Stove has more efficient burn, which means you'll use much less wood compared to an open campfire. $90 $80 Shop Now

Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 Solo Stove Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 Perfectly sized for every adventure, the Solo Stove Ranger is the brand's most portable smokeless fire pit so you can easily light up a smokeless fire anywhere life takes you. $230 $175 With code SAVE25 Shop Now

The Solo Stove Black Friday deals include backyard bundles, which include a top-rated fire pit and tons of accessories such as removable ash pans for quick and easy cleanup. Bonfire shields, stands, lids and protective shelters are also packaged together for the ultimate fire pit experience.

Ranger Backyard Bundle 2.0 Solo Stove Ranger Backyard Bundle 2.0 Meet the most portable fire pit. This bundle comes with a shield to keep pops and embers from escaping, a lid for to place over a cooled fire to keep ash contained, and a stand to protect the surfaces you love no matter where you take your flames. $465 $305 With code SAVE25 Shop Now

Bonfire Essential Bundle 2.0 Solo Stove Bonfire Essential Bundle 2.0 Discover new experiences with all the necessary essentials for elevated fireside fun — a bonfire lid, stand, and removable base plate and ash pan. $420 $305 With code SAVE25 Shop Now

Bonfire Backyard Bundle 2.0 Solo Stove Bonfire Backyard Bundle 2.0 You don't need a special tool to clean your fire pit. Bonfire’s new, removable ash pan rests under the removable base plate, catching all that fine ash in one place. $625 $450 With code SAVE50 Shop Now

Yukon Backyard Bundle 2.0 Solo Stove Yukon Backyard Bundle 2.0 The Yukon is the biggest and baddest fire pit. Get more from your backyard flames with the bundle that does it all. $985 $640 With code SAVE100 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: