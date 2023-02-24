Turn up the Heat: 14 Best Space Heaters for Kicking the Cold This Winter
When coping with this month's ever-more extreme-feeling winter weather, even bundling up in a comfy blanket and heavy socks may not do the trick: This is where space heaters come in handy. Not only does the compact technology boast adjustable temperature settings which work to warm up spaces, but space heaters can help limit your energy use and save you money in the process.
The other allure of a space heater is its portability. Whether you need to transport a lightweight, indoor device from one room to the next or you need to wheel an outdoor heater to a different corner of the backyard, it's possible, thanks to the more modern styles.
There are currently a ton of space heater options on the market — some budget-friendly, while others are on the pricier side with a whole array of high-tech features. To help you determine which space heaters are really worth the investment, we've scoured the internet in search of the best models for every lifestyle and budget. Our favorites include the Dyson Bladeless Fan & Heater, Vornado Heater and the Lasko Ceramic Space Heater.
Ahead, shop the best indoor and outdoor space heaters for this winter season 2023. If you want to stay extra toasty until spring, check out our guide to the warmest winter coats and puffer jackets.
The Best Space Heaters
This Dyson purifying heater and fan provides a powerful stream of purified airflow that will keep you warm or cool depending on the day.
A practical, compact, and easy to use space heater that can fit in small spaces with heat settings up to 750W.
Whether you want a tower heater or a ceramic heater, Lasko makes some of the best space heaters that are also affordable, and this one has more than 9,200 5-star reviews from customers who attest to it.
Stay warm in the winter and cool in the summer with this Delonghi Capsule Ceramic Heater that also features a fan only setting for cool air.
With over 11,500 reviews and a 4.5 out of 5-star rating, this tabletop space heater is perfect to keep you warm.
Here's a fast-heating, quiet, yet powerful oscillating space heater. This electric heater comes with an eco-mode for a lower electric bill, a 24-hour timer, a smart touch design and a remote.
This #1 best-selling space heater is highly rated with over 20,000 reviews. It's perfect for small areas like your bedroom, office or bathroom.
For medium-sized rooms, infrared space heaters, like this portable space heater, are a great option. And since you might not be right next to it in a larger space, this one comes with a remote control.
Perfect for a small space, this highly rate electric heater comes with a built in automatic overheat protection system that will shut the unit off when the parts of the heater overheat.
This energy-efficient space heater can quickly heat up to 95 degrees. You also can set a programmable timer to have the warm air fill the room on your schedule.
This 360-degree portable heater is compact and ideal for mid-sized rooms. The device also boasts energy-saving properties for a more affordable and eco-friendly heating experience.
The allure of this compact heater is that it can fit into just about any and every corner of your home, while still giving you plenty of radiant heat.
If you want to warm your home without having to sacrifice the interior design of a space, look no further than this nostalgic-looking panoramic infrared heater.
Users love the adjustable thermostat on this electric heater, which ensures any space is warmed to just the right temperature.
