When coping with this month's ever-more extreme-feeling winter weather, even bundling up in a comfy blanket and heavy socks may not do the trick: This is where space heaters come in handy. Not only does the compact technology boast adjustable temperature settings which work to warm up spaces, but space heaters can help limit your energy use and save you money in the process.

The other allure of a space heater is its portability. Whether you need to transport a lightweight, indoor device from one room to the next or you need to wheel an outdoor heater to a different corner of the backyard, it's possible, thanks to the more modern styles.

There are currently a ton of space heater options on the market — some budget-friendly, while others are on the pricier side with a whole array of high-tech features. To help you determine which space heaters are really worth the investment, we've scoured the internet in search of the best models for every lifestyle and budget. Our favorites include the Dyson Bladeless Fan & Heater, Vornado Heater and the Lasko Ceramic Space Heater.

Ahead, shop the best indoor and outdoor space heaters for this winter season 2023. If you want to stay extra toasty until spring, check out our guide to the warmest winter coats and puffer jackets.

The Best Space Heaters

Lasko 5586 Digital Ceramic Tower Heater Amazon Lasko 5586 Digital Ceramic Tower Heater Whether you want a tower heater or a ceramic heater, Lasko makes some of the best space heaters that are also affordable, and this one has more than 9,200 5-star reviews from customers who attest to it. $80 $60 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Delonghi Capsule Ceramic Heater Amazon Delonghi Capsule Ceramic Heater Stay warm in the winter and cool in the summer with this Delonghi Capsule Ceramic Heater that also features a fan only setting for cool air. $50 Shop Now

Wind Talk Space Heater Amazon Wind Talk Space Heater Here's a fast-heating, quiet, yet powerful oscillating space heater. This electric heater comes with an eco-mode for a lower electric bill, a 24-hour timer, a smart touch design and a remote. $90 $80 Shop Now

Aikoper Space Heater Amazon Aikoper Space Heater This #1 best-selling space heater is highly rated with over 20,000 reviews. It's perfect for small areas like your bedroom, office or bathroom. $40 $30 Shop Now

Vornado Heater VMH600 Pottery Barn Vornado Heater VMH600 The allure of this compact heater is that it can fit into just about any and every corner of your home, while still giving you plenty of radiant heat. $179 Shop Now

