Best Face Masks for Travel From Evolvetogether, Maskc, Walmart and More

By ETonline Staff
Best Face Masks for Travel
Holiday travel this year is expected to be close to pre-pandemic levels. Right now, there are still guidelines in place that passengers must follow because of COVID-19 -- including having to wear a face mask on an airplane. Most airlines implemented mask mandates at the beginning of the pandemic to ensure that air travel precautions were in accordance with the CDC's COVID-19 guidelines.

But as the pandemic progresses (particularly ahead of the expectedly busy holiday season), many airlines are tightening their COVID restrictions even more, and are now banning cloth face masks altogether.

According to Travel & Leisure, international airlines -- including Air France, Finnair, Croatia Airlines and LATAM Airlines, among others -- have banned masks made from cloth fabric materials. Instead, passengers are required to opt for a more "protective" disposable mask like a surgical and N95 mask or a KN95 mask.

While mask requirements may vary by the airline and destination, it's still worth it to invest in a quality, surgical-grade face covering that can best protect you regardless of your carrier -- especially ahead of the holidays, when air travel is usually at its busiest.

To help you in your search for the most flight-friendly face masks, ET Style has pulled together some of the best options. Ahead, find the best face masks for travel from Amazon, Evolvetogether, Walmart, MASKC, Target and more. Plus, check out the best celebrity face masks and shop Lululemon's most stylish face masks.

MASKC Blush Tones Variety KN95 Face Masks - 10 PACK
MASKC Blush Tones Variety KN95 Face Masks - 10 PACK
MASKC
MASKC Blush Tones Variety KN95 Face Masks - 10 PACK
Celebs love MSKC KN95 masks. When a stylish cloth mask is not an option, these are a good protective option. 
$36
SupplyAID RRS-KN95-5PK KN95 Face Mask
SupplyAID RRS-KN95-5PK KN95 Face Mask
Amazon
SupplyAID RRS-KN95-5PK KN95 Face Mask
According to the brand, these masks are intended to help limit irritants like pollen and haze.
$17$6 AT AMAZON
3M Company Advanced Filtering Face Mask
3M Company Advanced Filtering Face Mask
Target
3M Company Advanced Filtering Face Mask
Stick to the classics and invest in these advanced filtering face masks.
$11 AT TARGET$10
AccuMed BNX N95 Mask
AccuMed BNX N95 Mask
Amazon
AccuMed BNX N95 Mask
Stock up on this essential with a 10-pack of masks.
$29$22 AT AMAZON
Andy & Evan 6-Pack Adult Disposable Pleated Face Masks
Andy & Evan 6-Pack Adult Disposable Pleated Face Masks
Nordstrom
Andy & Evan 6-Pack Adult Disposable Pleated Face Masks
These three-ply disposable face masks from Andy & Evan have a touch of style.
$14 AT NORDSTROM
Kimberly-Clark Professional N95 Pouch Respirator
Kimberly-Clark Professional N95 Pouch Respirator
Amazon
Kimberly-Clark Professional N95 Pouch Respirator
This mask provides a minimum of "95% filtration efficiency of 0.3 micron particles," according to the retailer.
$58$42 AT AMAZON
Rio de Janeiro K95 Masks
Rio de Janeiro K95 Masks
Evolvetogether
Rio de Janeiro K95 Masks
This mask is both protective and stylish -- plus, it's even Sarah Jessica Parker-approved.
$15 AT EVOLVETOGETHER
Disposable Multi Color Face Masks
Disposable Multi Color Face Masks
Walmart
Disposable Multi Color Face Masks
Have a color on-hand for every occasion with this multi-colored mask pack from Walmart.
$15 AT WALMART
Necano Disposable Face Mask
Necano Disposable Face Mask
Walmart
Necano Disposable Face Mask
Ditch the traditional surgical mask style with this sleek, black option from Necano.
$23$19
Fangtian N95 20 pack
Fangtian N95 20 pack
Walmart
Fangtian N95 20 pack
If you prefer the cup style, this N95 mask comes in a pack of 20.
$70 AT WALMART
Honeywell N95 Flatfold Disposable Respirator
N95 Flatfold Disposable Respirator
Amazon
Honeywell N95 Flatfold Disposable Respirator
Stay safe on your next flight with this N95 design from Honeywell.
$39$35 AT AMAZON
Nidy 50 Pack Disposable Kids Face Mask
Nidy 50 Pack Disposable Kids Face Mask, Child Size, 3 Ply, Ear Loop
Walmart
Nidy 50 Pack Disposable Kids Face Mask
Kids can never have too many face masks. This disposable face mask is 3-ply, but it's lightweight enough that it's comfortable for double-masking. This one comes in a pack of 50 so there are plenty to take on your next trip and meet and mask requirement.
$50$8
Holiday Masks, 10 Pack
Holiday Masks, 10 Pack
MASKC
Holiday Masks, 10 Pack
Get the holiday-themed masks from celebrity-loved face mask brand, MASKC. 
$18 AT MASKC

