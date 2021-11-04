Shopping

Best Face Masks for Travel From Maskc, Evolvetogether, Walmart and More

By ETonline Staff
Best Face Masks for Travel
Andriy Onufriyenko/Getty Images

Air travel isn't completely back to normal, but it's getting there. Right now, there are still a few guidelines in place that passengers must follow -- including having to wear a face mask on an airplane. Most airlines implemented mask mandates at the beginning of the pandemic to ensure that air travel precautions were in accordance with the CDC's COVID-19 guidelines.

But as the pandemic progresses (particularly ahead of the expectedly busy holiday season), many airlines are tightening their COVID restrictions even more, and are now banning cloth face masks altogether.

According to Travel & Leisure, international airlines -- including Air France, Finnair, Croatia Airlines and LATAM Airlines, among others -- have banned masks made from cloth fabric materials. Instead, passengers are required to opt for more "protective" coverings like surgical and N95 masks.

While mask requirements may vary by the airline and destination, it's still worth it to invest in a quality, surgical-grade face covering that can best protect you regardless of your carrier -- especially ahead of the holidays, when air travel is usually at its busiest.

To help you in your search for the most flight-friendly face masks, ET Style has pulled together some of the best options. Ahead, find the best face masks for travel from Amazon, Evolvetogether, Walmart, MASKC, Target and more. Plus, check out the best celebrity face masks and shop Lululemon's most stylish face masks.

Holiday Masks, 10 Pack
MASKC
Take 30% off the holiday-themed masks from celebrity-loved face mask brand, MASKC. Use the promo code HOLIDAY. 
$18$13
Nidy 50 Pack Disposable Kids Face Mask
Walmart
Kids can never have too many face masks. This disposable face mask is 3-ply, but it's lightweight enough that it's comfortable for double-masking. This one comes in a pack of 50 so there are plenty to take on your next trip and meet and mask requirement.
$50$8
Fangtian N95 20 pack
Walmart
If you prefer the cup style, this N95 mask comes in a pack of 20.
$70$24
3M Company Advanced Filtering Face Mask
Target
Stick to the classics and invest in these advanced filtering face masks.
$11 AT TARGET
Kimberly-Clark Professional N95 Pouch Respirator
Amazon
This mask provides a minimum of "95% filtration efficiency of 0.3 micron particles," according to the retailer.
$58$42 AT AMAZON
Disposable Multi Color Face Masks
Walmart
Have a color on-hand for every occasion with this multi-colored mask pack from Walmart.
$15 AT WALMART
Honeywell N95 Flatfold Disposable Respirator
Amazon
Stay safe on your next flight with this N95 design from Honeywell.
$39$35 AT AMAZON
Necano Disposable Face Mask
Walmart
Ditch the traditional surgical mask style with this sleek, black option from Necano.
$23$18
SupplyAID RRS-KN95-5PK KN95 Face Mask
Amazon
According to the brand, these masks are intended to help limit irritants like pollen and haze.
$17$13 AT AMAZON
Rio de Janeiro K95 Masks
Evolvetogether
This mask is both protective and stylish -- plus, it's even Sarah Jessica Parker-approved.
$15 AT EVOLVETOGETHER
AccuMed BNX N95 Mask
Amazon
Stock up on this essential with a 10-pack of masks.
$29$25 AT AMAZON

