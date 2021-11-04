Air travel isn't completely back to normal, but it's getting there. Right now, there are still a few guidelines in place that passengers must follow -- including having to wear a face mask on an airplane. Most airlines implemented mask mandates at the beginning of the pandemic to ensure that air travel precautions were in accordance with the CDC's COVID-19 guidelines.

But as the pandemic progresses (particularly ahead of the expectedly busy holiday season), many airlines are tightening their COVID restrictions even more, and are now banning cloth face masks altogether.

According to Travel & Leisure, international airlines -- including Air France, Finnair, Croatia Airlines and LATAM Airlines, among others -- have banned masks made from cloth fabric materials. Instead, passengers are required to opt for more "protective" coverings like surgical and N95 masks.

While mask requirements may vary by the airline and destination, it's still worth it to invest in a quality, surgical-grade face covering that can best protect you regardless of your carrier -- especially ahead of the holidays, when air travel is usually at its busiest.

To help you in your search for the most flight-friendly face masks, ET Style has pulled together some of the best options. Ahead, find the best face masks for travel from Amazon, Evolvetogether, Walmart, MASKC, Target and more. Plus, check out the best celebrity face masks and shop Lululemon's most stylish face masks.

Nidy 50 Pack Disposable Kids Face Mask Walmart Nidy 50 Pack Disposable Kids Face Mask Kids can never have too many face masks. This disposable face mask is 3-ply, but it's lightweight enough that it's comfortable for double-masking. This one comes in a pack of 50 so there are plenty to take on your next trip and meet and mask requirement. $50 $8 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Face Masks Loved by J.Lo, Bella Hadid and More Stars Are On Sale

The Best Face Masks You Can Get Online

Amazon's Best Reusable Face Masks Under $5 Each

The Best Face Masks for Double Masking

Get 3 Gap Face Masks for Only $5 -- Grab This Deal!

The Best Reusable Face Masks With Nose Wires

Lululemon Face Masks Are Back in Stock

The Best Face Masks for Exercising -- Adidas, Lululemon and More

The Best Face Masks for Travel

The Best Celebrity Face Masks From Evolvetogether, MASKC and More