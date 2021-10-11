While air travel is now *almost* completely back to normal, there are still a few guidelines in place that passengers must follow -- including having to wear a face mask on an airplane. Most airlines implemented mask mandates at the beginning of the pandemic to ensure that air travel precautions were in accordance with the CDC's COVID-19 guidelines.

But as the pandemic progresses (particularly ahead of the expectedly busy holiday season), many airlines are tightening their COVID restrictions even more, and are now banning cloth face masks altogether.

According to Travel & Leisure, international airlines -- including Air France, Finnair, Croatia Airlines and LATAM Airlines, among others -- have banned masks made from cloth fabric materials. Instead, passengers are required to opt for more "protective" coverings like surgical and N95 masks.

While mask requirements may vary by the airline and destination, it's still worth it to invest in a quality, surgical-grade face covering that can best protect you regardless of your carrier -- especially ahead of the holidays, when air travel is usually at its busiest.

To help you in your search for the most flight-friendly face masks, ET Style has pulled together some of the best options. Ahead, find the best face masks for travel from Amazon, Evolvetogether, Walmart, MASKC, Target and more. Plus, check out the best celebrity face masks and shop Lululemon's most stylish face masks.

