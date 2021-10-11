Shopping

Best Face Masks for Travel: Shop Styles From Amazon, Evolvetogether and More

By ETonline Staff
Best Face Masks for Travel
While air travel is now *almost* completely back to normal, there are still a few guidelines in place that passengers must follow -- including having to wear a face mask on an airplane. Most airlines implemented mask mandates at the beginning of the pandemic to ensure that air travel precautions were in accordance with the CDC's COVID-19 guidelines.

But as the pandemic progresses (particularly ahead of the expectedly busy holiday season), many airlines are tightening their COVID restrictions even more, and are now banning cloth face masks altogether.

According to Travel & Leisure, international airlines -- including Air France, Finnair, Croatia Airlines and LATAM Airlines, among others -- have banned masks made from cloth fabric materials. Instead, passengers are required to opt for more "protective" coverings like surgical and N95 masks.

While mask requirements may vary by the airline and destination, it's still worth it to invest in a quality, surgical-grade face covering that can best protect you regardless of your carrier -- especially ahead of the holidays, when air travel is usually at its busiest.

To help you in your search for the most flight-friendly face masks, ET Style has pulled together some of the best options. Ahead, find the best face masks for travel from Amazon, Evolvetogether, Walmart, MASKC, Target and more. Plus, check out the best celebrity face masks and shop Lululemon's most stylish face masks.

Kimberly-Clark Professional N95 Pouch Respirator
Kimberly-Clark Professional N95 Pouch Respirator
Amazon
Kimberly-Clark Professional N95 Pouch Respirator
This mask provides a minimum of "95% filtration efficiency of 0.3 micron particles," according to the retailer.
$58$42 AT AMAZON
Honeywell N95 Flatfold Disposable Respirator
N95 Flatfold Disposable Respirator
Amazon
Honeywell N95 Flatfold Disposable Respirator
Stay safe on your next flight with this N95 design from Honeywell.
$39$35 AT AMAZON
Necano Disposable Face Mask
Necano Disposable Face Mask
Walmart
Necano Disposable Face Mask
Ditch the traditional surgical mask style with this sleek, black option from Necano.
$23 AT WALMART
AccuMed BNX N95 Mask
AccuMed BNX N95 Mask
Amazon
AccuMed BNX N95 Mask
Stock up on this essential with a 10-pack of masks.
$29$28 AT AMAZON
Rio de Janeiro K95 Masks
Rio de Janeiro K95 Masks
Evolvetogether
Rio de Janeiro K95 Masks
This mask is both protective and stylish -- plus, it's even Sarah Jessica Parker-approved.
$15 AT EVOLVETOGETHER
SupplyAID RRS-KN95-5PK KN95 Face Mask
SupplyAID RRS-KN95-5PK KN95 Face Mask
Amazon
SupplyAID RRS-KN95-5PK KN95 Face Mask
According to the brand, these masks are intended to help limit irritants like pollen and haze.
$17$8 AT AMAZON
Black K95 Face Masks
Black K95 Face Masks
MASKC
Black K95 Face Masks
Keep it cozy and cool in this effortlessly cool (and super protective) K95 style.
$36 AT MASKC
Disposable Multi Color Face Masks
Disposable Multi Color Face Masks
Walmart
Disposable Multi Color Face Masks
Have a color on-hand for every occasion with this multi-colored mask pack from Walmart.
$15 AT WALMART
3M Company Advanced Filtering Face Mask
3M Company Advanced Filtering Face Mask
Target
3M Company Advanced Filtering Face Mask
Stick to the classics and invest in these advanced filtering face masks.
$9 AT TARGET

